If you have a large cat, it is possible to find a sturdy cat tree for them to exercise and perch on — if you’re looking for the right ones. The best cat trees for large cats are equipped to support the weight of heavier felines climbing on and off, without toppling over or collapsing. Whether your cat likes to scratch, climb, or nap, these cat trees have all been put to the test by Amazon reviewers with large cats weighing upwards of 15 pounds (and one is even made to hold over 40 pounds).

Shopping for ultra-sturdy cat trees isn’t always easy. Not all cat trees — even some popular ones — are ideal for cats that weigh over 15 pounds. Some manufacturers list weight capacities for their cat trees, which can be a quick way to identify if a particular product is appropriate for your cat. If a max capacity isn’t listed, digging through the user reviews on Amazon is another great way to get a sense of how strong the cat tree is.

Amazon is a great source for all things shopping related, but this is especially true when it comes to kitty toys and supplies. After all, you don’t want to waste your money on a tree that can’t support the weight of the big cat in your life. Below, you can find everything from massive cat trees designed for multiple pets to compact perches that don’t take up a ton of space yet can still hold a large cat.

1 Best Overall: This Tiered Tree That Gives Large Cats Room To Move MidWest Tower Cat Furniture Amazon $95 See On Amazon Equipped with five tiers that can help larger kitties leap for joy in more ways than one, this multi-level cat tree is the all-around best pick for larger cats, especially if you’re looking for an investment that’ll really last. Reviewers have reported that this tree supports cats up to 20 pounds or more. One reviewer with a 19-pound cat raved, “Even if your cats are a bit crazy like ours during play time ... it is amazing how it does not tip over at all. Butt it up against a wall and you're done.” Because it’s made with ultra-soft faux fur and a stylish print, pets can’t help but want to snuggle down in it, especially inside of the cubby retreat featured on the lowest level. It also comes with a high-rise perch that's amazing for bird-watching and lounging, plus dangling ball toys and resting branches with sisal-wrapped supports that offer a tough and resilient scratching area. One reviewer wrote: “This was an awesome scratching post for my very sizable Maine Coon. It’s REALLY BIG and quite sturdy. I’m really pleased with this purchase and so is my cat, Harriet.” Available colors: 2

2 Best Budget: A Cat Tree For Playing & Scratching Amazon Basics Cat Activity Tree with Scratching Posts Amazon $39 See On Amazon This incredibly affordable cat tree is worth a look if you’re shopping on a budget but still want to give larger cats a space of their own to climb and play. Beige-colored and easy to blend into any casual setting, this tree is just under 32 inches tall and can fit into corners or tight spaces in a room pretty seamlessly. The raised round platform is an irresistible perch for cats — plus, it includes an additional tier for pouncing and lounging and three jute-covered posts for scratching. Reviewers have noted that the bed is on the smaller side, so one tradeoff for the price is that it’s likely not the ideal option for big cats to stretch out and relax on — but if you’re looking for a place for them to play and scratch, it’s a solid choice. One reviewer summarized: “Cat loves it, a little small for sleeping, he’s 22 lbs, but he loves it!” The carpet lining this tree, which is made out of MDF, also gives it an added softness that cats are sure to appreciate. If you’re looking for something a bit taller, check out the three-tiered version of this cat tree instead. One reviewer wrote: “Great design. Very stable for any size cat. It was intended for my 3 month old but my 8 year old 18 pound cat sits on it too. Very inexpensive, but great quality and value.” Available colors: 1

3 Most Luxurious: This Incredibly Plush Perch That Can Hold Up To 44 Pounds YAHEETECH 54.5in Cat Tree Amazon $58 See On Amazon Like a playground — but for cats — this large cat condo was designed to hold multiple feline friends, or up to 44 pounds at a time. Plush and oh-so-cozy, this luxurious pick is made with wood and comes with an anchor strap to keep it from wobbling or falling over. At 54 inches in height, this isn’t the tallest tree featured on this list, but it’s still one of the most expansive. There are plenty of soft platforms for your cat to perch on, along with two enclosures and interactive toys to keep your cat entertained. It also comes with one sisal-coiled scratching post that’s almost as long as the tree itself. One reviewer wrote: “Marvelous kitty castle-condo-flat. My kitten took to it immediately, happily scratching little posts then began to sleep in the top platter. I especially appreciate the decorator shade of grey of quality fabric. It's quite sturdy and will last a long time---large but not ugly or cheap looking. Really a bargain at the price.” Available colors: 5

4 Tallest: A 76-Inch Cat Tree That Mounts To The Wall PetFusion Ultimate Cat Climbing Tower Amazon $110 See On Amazon Measuring over 6 feet tall, the PetFusion Ultimate Cat Climbing Tower has three platforms made of MDF, replete with removable cushions and sisal-wrapped posts for your cat to scale. It mounts to the wall to keep it from toppling over, and according to some reviewers, it can hold cats weighing more than 20 pounds. One shopper attested, “It was easy to assemble, solidly built, and even firmly supports our 24-pound cat launching himself at it and off of it!” The cat tree comes with drywall anchors that you can install with just two simple tools: a hammer and screwdriver. One reviewer wrote: “We really love this tree. Tons of fun [for] the cat. Easy to set up and stable even for a large cat like ours.” Available colors: 1

5 Most Compact: This Sturdy, Low Cat Perch With A Bed Catry Cat Bed With Scratching Post Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’re tight on space or don’t like the look of taller cat trees, consider one you can tuck into a corner of a room. At under 20 inches tall, this cat bed/tree hybrid is shorter than some options, but it’s still situated on a large, sturdy base and features a wide scratching post. It’s designed to hold up to 25 pounds, and several reviewers have confirmed its sturdiness even with large cats. One Maine Coon owner wrote: “When he jumps on and off this, the floor shakes, but the cat bed does not.” Plus, the bed is lined with a plush material to make it extra cozy for your pet. One reviewer wrote: “My overweight large cat loves this bed. She fits in the bed stretched out. Bed is secure, no problem jumping in and out. I am totally happy with the bed and the price.” Available colors: 1

6 Most Secure Cat Tree: A Short Tower With Extra Support FEANDREA Cat Tree for Large Cats Amazon $60 See On Amazon To provide maximum stability, this cat tree features two thick, supportive (and sisal-wrapped) posts instead of one for its perch, plus the base is reinforced with battens. And thanks to the included anti-toppling anchor, you can even secure the cat tree to an adjacent wall for extra security. With one perch and two cat caves — all covered in a soft, gray fabric — the cat tree provides multiple locations for your cat to rest. The perch is spacious enough for cats to stretch out comfortably. If they prefer more privacy, the caves offer roomy enclosures for them to hide in. One reviewer wrote: “My cat is a big boy! And at first [I] didn’t think it was going to be big enough or sturdy but I was wrong. He loves his bed and even fits in the little cubbies.” Available colors: 3

7 Most Stylish: This Sleek Cat Tree With A Mid-Century Modern Vibe Vesper Cat Tree Amazon $139 See On Amazon Unlike models covered from top to bottom in faux fleece or carpet, this ultra-modern cat tree is primarily made from MDF with a walnut-style finish. Described by one reviewer as “sturdy, sleek, easy to clean,” it makes for a charming fixture in common spaces. It comes with a variety of levels and scratching posts, perfect for climbing, scratching, and playing. This tree includes removable memory foam pads on each perch and a cubby hole with a hiding space, which reviewers have attested is spacious enough to fit their large cats. While the cost on this cat tree is higher than some other options, it’s a small price to pay for a cat tree that’s about as far from an eyesore as you can get. Plus, it comes in four different sizes. One reviewer wrote: “Great cat tree! I purchased it a few months ago. It was easy to assemble and it’s quite sturdy. The post material hasn’t unraveled and my cats love it. My 18lb Maine Coon tucks himself in the cubby and leaps on the highest platform without any serious wobble. My small cat claws and climbs the posts quite aggressively, but the fraying is very minimal. It has held up wonderfully and the design is lovely.” Available colors: 3

8 Most Accessible: This Cat Perch That Doubles As Stairs New Cat Condos Premier Triple Cat Perch Amazon $76 See On Amazon Some cat trees can be difficult for overweight or senior cats to maneuver, but this cat tree is a great answer to mobility issues. Made from solid wood — which provides a heavier and sturdier platform for larger cats — this three-level tower can make lounging safer for cats. One reviewer described, “I have a 25 pound cat who is able to fit perfectly on it, doesn’t move when he jumps up either.” Several reviewers have commented that this cat tree effectively doubles as stairs, and that it’s particularly great for helping older cats safely climb up to perches and look out windows. It also comes with two natural, unoiled sisal rope scratching posts that promote healthy scratching behavior and nails. One reviewer wrote: “Great for seniors! [...] The platforms are large so the larger cats have plenty of space to lie down. Also is great for cats that have trouble getting up to higher places.” Available colors: 3