Whether it’s a full-on celebration or a romantic night for two, getting the most out of your champagne — or any sparkling wine — will depend on the glass you drink it from. The best champagne glasses are available in tulip, flute, and coupe shapes, and each one has its advantages, whether that’s aromatics, bubble retention, or simply a festive drinking experience.

For some expert insight, we turned to Katie Putterlik, a Los Angeles-based wine consultant and sommelier who offered a rundown on the different types of champagne glasses. Putterlik says the benefit of a traditional flute-shaped glass is “all in the shape.” She continues, “The narrow bowl and height of the glass allows the champagne or sparkling wine to hold onto their bubbles for longer. The tradeoff for keeping those bubbles longer is you can’t really get any aromatics out of the glass, which a wider glass allows for.” To get both a delightful experience for your nose and a decent amount of bubbles, Putterlik recommends a tulip glass, “which combines the classic flute shape with a vessel that gives the wine a little more surface area exposure for enjoying aromatics.” Essentially a mash-up of a champagne flute and white wine glass, Putterlik says tulips are particularly popular with sommeliers and wine aficionados as they give you the best of both worlds. As for coupes, Putterlik says, they are as “fun as they are impractical.” She continues, “These glasses are a vibe, à la Marie Antoinette and the Roaring Twenties. You will spill as much as you sip, so skip the pricey bubbles in these glasses.”

To make your evening (or brunch!) totally stress-free, we’ve rounded up the best champagne glasses in a range of styles and price points. A few have been hand-picked by Putterlik — so you can sip under a wine expert’s guidance, sans the high price tag of a five-star restaurant.

1 The Best Tulips, Overall Schott Zwiesel Tritan Crystal Champagne Flutes (Set of 6) Amazon $96 See On Amazon Shott Zwiesel is a brand Putterlik recommends, and this set of six tulip champagne glasses checks all the boxes. Elegantly designed, they’re wide enough to put aromatics on display, but narrow enough to keep sparkling wine bubbly — in fact, each bowl has six laser points etched into the glass to enhance carbonation. They’re made from lead-free crystal, which results in a thin, delicate bowl, but Tritan technology is used to smooth the surface of the stem, making it more resistant to micro-fractures and less likely to break. The glasses are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. According to a champagne drinker: “The Schott Zwiesel crystal glass collection is worth every penny. The gorgeous shape of these glasses is exquisite and helps the wine breathe, making for an extra tasteful experience. Plus the best thing? They are dishwasher safe! [...] We brought these out for a party a few weekends ago and everyone loved them, definitely a talking point. These wine glasses are just stunning.”

2 The Best Budget-Friendly Tulips Luxbe Champagne Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This set of four champagne glasses just might be the best of all worlds. The tulip-shaped bowls are wide enough to allow aromatics to shine, while the relatively narrow design still preserves carbonation, all of which adds up to a full sensory experience while you sip. Just as important — the set comes at a friendly price point (which means you can use the rest of your money for that bottle of blanc de noirs you’ve been eyeing). They’re made with lead-free crystal, which results in an ultra-thin glass, but they’re durable and dishwasher-safe. According to a champagne drinker: “These tulip champagne glasses are beautiful! The stem on each glass is very long and elegant. I love the shape and volume of the bowl.”

3 The Best Flutes, Overall Riedel Vinum Cuvée Prestige Glasses (Set of 2) Amazon $58 See On Amazon Riedel is a brand you’ll find time and again in high-end restaurants, and the brand’s Vinum Cuvée Prestige is Putterlik’s pick for the best champagne flute. The long stem makes it easy to grip and carry, and the narrow bowl retains bubbles no matter how slowly you sip — but you may not get as many aromatics as you would with a wider option. The traditional design is sophisticated, efficient, and classic, and since the glasses are machine-washable, they’re great for everyday use. The set includes two Riedel champagne glasses, so if you’re planning dinner for more than two, you’ll have to invest in multiple sets. According to a champagne drinker: “These are excellent quality, appropriate shape, and delicacy you expect from Riedel...always my “go to” for everyday wine glasses.”

4 The Best Budget-Friendly Flutes Spiegelau Salute Champagne Flutes (Set of 4) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Spiegelau is another brand Putterlik recommends, and this set of four crystal champagne flutes comes at a wallet-friendly price. The narrow design of the bowls means superior bubble retention, but you may lose some of the aromatics because of that attribute. They’re made from lead-free crystal, which means they’re durable but not too thick, so you can sip comfortably without fear of damage. Plus, the flute glasses are dishwasher-safe, so you won’t have to go to the trouble of hand-washing after enjoying your blanc de blancs. According to a champagne drinker: “These are sturdy yet elegant glasses. I have Spiegelau wine glasses in all of the various sizes and I finally added the champagne at Christmas. These glasses are light and yet sturdy, I have had my other wine glasses for 10 years and I think I have only broken one of them.”

5 The Best Coupes, Overall The History Company Cole Porter "Ritz Bar" Champagne Glasses (Set of 2) Amazon $49 See on Amazon Putterlik recommended these vintage-inspired coupes that look like they came straight out of a Prohibition-era speakeasy. Perfect for anyone who loves a timeless feel, the lead-free crystal glasses are thin but durable, and they feature a lacy, dotted design. However, since the bowl is wide and shallow, the bubbles will dissolve more quickly, making for a little less sparkle and sharpness on the tongue, and you may be more likely to spill as you sip. That being said, these dishwasher-safe coupe glasses can do double-duty as vessels for cocktails like Manhattans, Boulevardiers, and daiquiris, making them a versatile, classic choice. According to a champagne drinker: “Just lovely. These are all that I expected. They are a pleasure to hold. A pleasure to look at. Great for prosecco or a cocktail. I had them in my wish list forever and I’m so glad I finally bought them. Perfect as a gift, or a gift for oneself!”

6 The Best Budget-Friendly Coupes Godinger Champagne Coupe Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Putterlik says coupe glasses are great for a Roaring 20s-style party vibe, and she likes this set of four that comes at a budget-friendly price. They’re made from lead-free crystal, which is considered dishwasher-safe, making them convenient for post-party cleanup, and the sturdy construction is more resistant to breaking than more delicate options. The shallow bowls won’t retain bubbles as much as a flute or a tulip, but like the other coupe option on the list, you can use these as cocktail glasses too, making them a versatile buy that’ll save you space in your kitchen cupboards. According to a champagne drinker: “I’ve always wanted fancy looking Great Gatsby vibes champagne coupes vs the flutes because it’s just more aesthetically pleasing for me (hey there Instagram content!) and this did not disappoint. I did have 1 vintage champagne coupe that is a little thinner on the rim but these will definitely last longer because they’re sturdier.”

7 The Best Stemless Champagne Glasses JoyJolt Milo Stemless Champagne Flutes (Set of 8) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re concerned about breakage, it’s worth considering these stemless champagne flutes that are less likely to topple over — and which have earned a stellar 4.8-star overall rating after more than 1,200 ratings. The dishwasher-safe glasses boast a classic flute design that helps lock in bubbles, but keep in mind that they won’t show off aromatics as much as a tulip will, and that holding the glass by the bowl will warm the champagne faster than if you were holding it by a stem. Depending on your priorities, though, the wallet-friendly price point and low likelihood of breaking may be worth the tradeoff. According to a champagne drinker: “The glasses are attractive and perfectly balanced, with a strong base to resist tipping if used outdoors in a wind. [...]. They are not a bulky glass but they are better to use than our more fragile cocktail glasses that might break easily outdoors. The price was very competitive for such a high quality glass.”