The key to a good night's sleep is to stay warm without overheating. This can be tricky, however, if you're someone who perspires a lot at night. The best comforters for hot sleepers need a few of the following qualities to prevent you from waking up in a puddle of sweat:

Breathable material : The material itself should be breathable with a looser weave to provide some ventilation. Cotton is one of the best options for this, though in some scenarios, polyester can also be made into a breathable comforter.

: The material itself should be breathable with a looser weave to provide some ventilation. Cotton is one of the best options for this, though in some scenarios, polyester can also be made into a breathable comforter. Lightweight design : If you tend to get hot when you sleep you obviously don't want a thick, bulky blanket. Thinner designs with less filling will feel better — especially if you're set on going with a down comforter (in which case, look for one with a fill power of around 500 to 600).

: If you tend to get hot when you sleep you obviously don't want a thick, bulky blanket. Thinner designs with less filling will feel better — especially if you're set on going with a down comforter (in which case, look for one with a fill power of around 500 to 600). Moisture-wicking properties: Sweat-management is another factor for hot sleepers. Moisture-wicking fibers such as mica, eucalyptus, lyocell, and polyester all help lift sweat away from your body and move it to the outer layer of the fabric so it can dry more quickly.

Apart from temperature regulation, other factors to consider when buying a comforter include how soft the material is or how easy it is to wash. Also think about the filling — it should be fluffy and aerated with high-quality stitching to keep it from bunching up.

With all of these considerations in mind, scroll through the best comforters for hot sleepers below to find the best fit for your style and budget. When you're done, check out the best cooling duvet covers, too.

1. An Extra Thin, Lightweight Cotton Comforter That's Perfect For Hot Nights NTCOCO Thin Summer Comforter Set Amazon $99 See On Amazon What's great about it: This extra thin comforter is made for warmer months, with a design that's super soft yet lightweight so you won't overheat. The non-fading, 100% cotton material feels smooth against your skin but it's breathable, too. This comforter is filled with fluffy polyester, making it moisture-wicking, and the wide-stitch sewing means it's durable, too. Best of all, the whole thing can be tossed in the washing machine. One reviewer wrote: "So light - Perfect if you run hot [...] I really do like this comforter. I dont overheat any more and it looks great. It IS very thin so make sure thats what you want, but it doesnt feel cheap or flimsy. I'll buy it again." Available sizes: Queen, King

2. This Fluffy Eucalyptus Comforter That's Breathable & Moisture-Wicking Codi AIR Cool Eucalyptus Comforter Amazon $150 See On Amazon What's great about it: Rather than traditional cotton or polyester, this unique cooling comforter is constructed with soft lyocell (which is made, in part, from wood pulp) and breathable, refreshing eucalyptus fibers. This combination of materials makes the comforter great at absorbing the moisture on your skin and transporting it to the outer layer of the fabric to keep you dry. It features a silky, sateen weave and quality stitching to keep the filling fluffy. The only drawback is that it needs to be dry cleaned. One reviewer wrote: "Wow! Super comfy but the best is the cooling feature. I’m not sure how I lived without one before! Great product, well made!" Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, King/California King

3. A Wallet-Friendly Down-Alternative With Cooling Fibers SLEEP ZONE All Season Comforter Amazon $40 See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for a good budget option, this moisture-wicking comforter is a fantastic choice to keep you cool at night. It costs less than $50, yet it's still soft and comfy with excellent temperature-regulating properties. The fabric is a double-brushed microfiber with Nanotex Coolest Comfort technology that lifts moisture from your skin while you sleep, keeping you dry. Plus, it has U-shaped stitching and box-stitching to keep it fluffy. It's machine washable, and you can tumble dry it on low heat, too. One reviewer wrote: "As a hot sleeper... I cant approve enough [...] I would wake up in pools of sweat from previous comforters. This is a lifesaver. 1 week in and nearly a sweat as i sleep in comfort. The softness against my skin is the ultimate joy. I never really wanna leave it in the AM." Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King

4. This Innovative Comforter With Temperature-Regulating Mesh Panels Climabalance Breathable Cooling Comforter Amazon $100 See On Amazon What's great about it: With an innovative design that helps regulate your body temperature — whether you're running hot or cold — this comforter ranks among the best bedding for hot sleepers. It's made with 100% hypoallergenic polyester that's light and fluffy, with special mesh panels that wick moisture and keep you cool. What's more, it can be put in the washing machine, even on the hot water cycle. One reviewer wrote: "This summer comforter is the perfect weight and it's very comfy. Allows your body heat to 'vent' through the little square venting areas. Love it!" Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

5. A Lightweight Goose Down Comforter With A Ventilated Outer Layer Puredown Lightweight White Goose Down Comforter Amazon $132 See On Amazon What's great about it: For folks who love the feeling of real goose down, this lightweight option is one of the best down comforters for hot sleepers. Although pure down comforters tend to get hot, this one is much thinner, meaning it won't make you overheat. The comforter boasts 600 fill power (which is perfect for hot sleepers), with 60% white goose down and 40% real feathers, making it soft and fluffy. The double-needle stitching is durable and the cotton cover feels amazing next to your skin. Like most down comforters, it's recommended that you dry-clean this one. It also comes in "All Season" and Winter" versions, so be sure to select the "Lightweight" version when ordering. One reviewer wrote: "I’ve wanted a down blanket for a long time, but I’m a very hot sleeper and didn’t want to buy one that would make me sweat all night. This one is perfect! Nicely fluffy to make the bed comfy, but not too hot at all, even with the use of a weighted blanket during hot California summer nights! This one has little fabric ties in the corners for duvet covers. Very happy." Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King