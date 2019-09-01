When you're curled up beneath your favorite comforter, you want to feel cozy without getting so hot you end up drenched in sweat. The best cooling duvet covers can be game-changers, although they can also be tricky to find. (The whole point of a duvet, after all, is typically to keep you warm). The key is knowing what qualities to look for.

To make it easy for you, I did some research to find options that are exceptionally lightweight and breathable. One of the first things I examined was the material. Cotton tends to offer the best ventilation, so I included several 100 percent cotton choices on my list. In this realm, percale weaves tend to be more breathable, so if you're an extra hot sleeper, this will be your best choice. That said, many folks prefer the silky feeling of sateen, so I included an option that features this type of weave, as well.

Bamboo rayon is another great choice because it has natural moisture-wicking properties that soak up sweat and help keep you cool. Microfiber isn't quite as cool as other materials, but lots of people like the smooth feel, so I included an option for these folks, too.

For each selection, I read through the reviews carefully, making sure they all had testimonials vouching for their cooling abilities. I also checked that they are all durable, hypoallergenic, and good at staying in place without bunching.

Take a scroll through the best cooling duvet covers below to find the one that's right for you.

1. This Cotton Percale Selection That Has A Soft, Luxe Feel AmazonBasics Lightweight Percale Cotton Duvet Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made from 100 percent cotton, this ultra-soft duvet cover is a great choice for warmer weather or if you're someone who tends to sleep hot. It's designed with a lightweight, breathable weave so you won't overheat with three sizing choices and seven colors to choose from. Fans say it feels cool against your skin and it's fully machine washable, too. It also stays in place without sliding or bunching, and it comes with two pillow shams. Just note that the delivery time for this choice can be up to one to three months. What fans say: "This Duvet Set is ideal for the the warmer weather. The fabric is cool and soft to the touch, meaning it's not going to over heat you at night. If you currently have a heavier Duvet on your bed this is a good replacement as temperatures rise. It is of high quality and I recommend it." Available sizes: Twin/Twix XL, Full/Queen, King

2. This Breathable Printed Option That's Made From 100% Cotton Wake In Cloud - Botanical Duvet Cover Set $53 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made from 100 percent cotton, this lightweight duvet cover features a selection of botanical-themed prints, including yellow and green vines (pictured above). While the type of weave isn't specified, the material is soft while also being ultra-breathable, according to reviewers, and it doesn't make you wake up sticky and damp. Not only that, but there's also a convenient zipper at the bottom with corner ties so it's easy to change out and stays in place. Also, this set includes two pillowcases. What fans say: "Absolutely beautiful! Great quality, and I love the zipper at the bottom. The ties that connect to your insert are sturdy, and this is the only cover I’ve had that doesn’t drive me insane by slipping all over the place off of my insert." Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

3. This Cotton Sateen Choice That's Extra Smooth & Silky Eikei Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover $77 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you prefer a softer, silkier-feeling fabric, this Egyptian cotton sateen duvet cover is a fantastic option that comes complete with two pillow shams. The weave feels smooth against your skin, yet it still offers enough ventilation that you won't overheat. It has a secure button-up closure system with fade-resistant material that's durable and fully machine-washable. What's more, it comes in a selection of 40 colors to pick from. What fans say: "I love this duvet cover. It is very soft and elegant looking. Not too hot (my wife is 34 weeks pregnant so this is a big deal)! Wash according to instructions and it’ll be great!" Available sizes: Queen, King

4. This Bamboo Rayon Pick That Wicks Moisture While You Sleep Zen Bamboo Rayon Derived Duvet Cover Set $17 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With more than 1,200 reviews, this popular duvet cover is made with a durable blend of breathable, bamboo-derived rayon that's lightweight and wrinkle-resistant. The fabric has naturally breathable properties that make it smooth and airy, as well as moisture-wicking, according to Amazon reviewers. Not only that, but it's also 60 percent brushed microfiber, as well, adding to the sense of softness and comfort. The duvet cover has a simple, bunch-free design with a tucked away zipper that helps it close with almost zero effort, and the set comes with two shams, as well. What fans say: "The fabric is so smooth and comfortable, but also keeps its cool - we live in Florida so cool sheets are a necessity. Will probably buy another one." Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/California King