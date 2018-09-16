Too often dry foods come in paper or plastic bags that, once you open them up, spill all over your kitchen cupboards or rice and grains on the pantry shelves. This is where pantry food storage containers can come in clutch. They help organize the cupboards, save space, keep food fresh, and prevent food from spilling everywhere. But what should you look for in the best dry food storage containers?

One of the biggest factors is material. Whether you choose plastic, acrylic, glass, or another style, be sure that it's strong and durable. The containers will get lots of wear in your cabinet, so having something that's well-built will help them last a long time.

Another thing to evaluate is the closure system. There are a lot of different ways lids can close, from a sealing lid to a latching canister to a push-button closure. Consider which one you prefer when making your purchase.

Lastly, keep top of mind the size of your pantry, and how much food you want to store. If you plan on measuring out portion sizes, is the jar big enough to fit a measuring cup inside? Are the edges rounded so you can pour food from it?

To help you out, I've put together a list of the best dry food storage containers in every material, size, and style.

1 The Overall Best Food Containers Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (6 Pieces) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Built with a stack-friendly design, these BPA-free food storage containers are constructed from tough, plastic material that's BPA-free. The stackable, six-piece set includes two 3.3-quart containers and four 1.5-quart containers, plus 24 chalkboard labels and a marker. The lids feature four-point snap closure to keep food fresh and prevent spills. "Love them," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "They have a very good seal which makes me believe they are truly air tight. I wish I had gotten them sooner." One fan raved: "I jumped on the Marie Kondo train recently & purchased these. I love them. They seal so tight, they are very very sturdy & they stack so easily. I ordered a second set in case I ordered any extra food. I love them. I love my pantry. They are amazing."

2 The Best Clamp Canisters Oggi 4-Piece Canister Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from strong acrylic, these clear food containers feature airtight lids with soft gaskets inside that keep your food locked and fresh with strong, stainless steel clamps. The lightweight material is smooth with a sleek aesthetic that looks like glass but isn't heavy or breakable. The popular four-piece set, which has over 1,400 reviews on Amazon, comes with 28-ounce, 38-ounce, 59-ounce, and 72-ounce round canisters that are fully stackable. They latch with an easy click and, best of all, for only $16, they're super affordable too. One fan raved: "These are a great alternative to the flip-top or pres-to-seal containers we were using in our cabinets. Those often don't get closed all the way and when holding things like cereal or rice, they invite the darn flower moth larvae that freak us all out. We learned they are living behind our cabinets and we can't get rid of them until we are able to take them down, so keeping food secure is key. These work perfectly, you know if they aren't closed all the way because they aren't latched. We all get lazy and want to be able to pour from these kinds of storage containers, so I simply add a scoop or smaller dry measure cup to those things that are more often poured."

3 The Best Pop-Tops OXO Good Grips POP Container Baking Set (Set of 8) Amazon $60 See On Amazon In lieu of a canister lid, these OXO dry food containers function via easy push buttons that create an airtight seal with a simple click of your finger. The sealing system is among the best you can find and the containers are easy to stack, too. Made of sturdy plastic, they have a lightweight construction with rounded corners specifically designed to make things like flour, oats, rice, and beans easy to pour. There's even a special container that's designed to keep your brown sugar from hardening. The set includes five containers of varying sizes, plus two scoops and a terracotta brown sugar saver. One fan raved: "When you use OXO products, you know to expect quality and these storage containers did not disappoint! You get 5 containers in 4 sizes that perfectly vacuum seal to protect your food. The sizes are useful and versatile, and the airtightness means no worrying about pests. While these are recommended for storing dry goods, I put some liquid (olives and brine) in one of them to REALLY test the seal. Even when you turn it upside down, no liquid leaks out. Another nice feature is that you can partially disassemble the lid by removing the white plastic piece on top of the gasket, allowing you to completely clean the gasket. I tried this on the container with the olives, and it worked perfectly. The entire container has no residual smell. Overall, if you want the best in food storage containers, these OXO containers are absolutely essential!"

4 The Best Glass Jars Anchor Hocking Glass Jar Containers (4-Piece Set) Amazon $47 See On Amazon These glass food jars may be a bit heavier than the previous options, but they feature chic bamboo lids that have strong suction cups which create tight seals to keep food fresh. The lids have small indents on top to make them easy to stack, plus square bases so they are sturdy and stable on any flat surface. You don't have to twist or screw them on — just push the lid in and pull it off when you're ready to use. One fan raved: "I am a big tea drinker and have recently switched to drinking primarily loose leaf tea to lessen my environmental impact and lower my costs. These have been great for tea storage. They stack well, hold a nice amount and are attractive. I got some chalkboard labels so I can figure out which tea is which and they look nice on the containers. I keep them in a cabinet to avoid exposing teas to light, but they would look very lovely on the counter. Great buy!"