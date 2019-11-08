Getting a good night's rest is important, and when it comes to sleeping comfortably throughout the night, the right bedding makes a world of difference. To find the best duvet insert for your needs, you'll want to consider the shell material, fill, and care instructions.

The material for the duvet's shell can range from cotton, polyester, and even eucalyptus. While cotton is breathable and durable, it may not be as cost-effective as polyester. Polyester can be semi-breathable and moisture-wicking depending on the weave, though it's usually not as soft as cotton. And eucalyptus is temperature-regulating, moisture-wicking, and breathable, making it a great choice for hot or sweaty sleepers.

You'll also want to think about the fill of the duvet. Goose down is great at insulating and can be super lofty, though it may not be the best fit for people with allergies, hot sleepers, or budget-conscious shoppers. For those who want an affordable option that's suitable for year-round use, a down alternative duvet made with microfiber or fiberfill is a great fit. If you're really looking to splurge, silk filling is breathable, temperature-regulating, and hypoallergenic, though it may not be warm enough for those who live in colder climates.

Lastly, you'll want to consider the duvet's care instructions. While many down alternative duvets are washer- and dryer-friendly, some of the more luxurious options like silk or goose down tend to be dry clean only.

In a hurry? Here are the best duvet inserts:

1. The Overall Best: LINENSPA All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter

2. The Runner-Up: Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert

3. The Best Goose Down Duvet Insert: Egyptian Bedding Siberian Goose Down Comforter

4. The Best Duvet Insert For Hot Sleepers: Since Silk 100% Mulberry Natural Silk Duvet

5. The Most Eco-Friendly Duvet Insert: Buffy Cloud Comforter

Read on to find the best duvet inserts for you.

1 The Overall Best LINENSPA All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon What's great about it: Filled with cozy microfiber down alternative, this LINENSPA quilted comforter is lightweight, yet it can keep you warm through all seasons of the year. With a shell made out of polyester, it features box-stitch construction to help the 300 grams per square meter filling stay in place. This durable duvet is also hypoallergenic. On top of this, it's machine-washable and can be either air dried or put on a low tumble-dry. What fans say: "This duvet exceeded all expectations I had! It's soft and light weight, but comfortable and warm. I get cold in the night fairly easily and before purchasing this had 5 comforters piled on my bed. Washing my bedding was a day-long affair and I'm just too busy for that, so I decided to try a duvet, hoping it would be warm enough. And it was!" Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Oversized Queen, King, California King, Oversized King

2 The Runner-Up Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert Amazon $28 See On Amazon What's great about it: This Utopia Bedding duvet insert is another great year-round option. Because of its siliconized fiberfill, it is super soft, comfy, and lightweight. The fill is 350 grams per square meter, making it a little warmer and thicker than my previous pick. With box-style stitching construction, you won't have to worry about the fill shifting around and bunching up. It also has a polyester shell making it durable, though it may not be quite as soft or breathable as options made with cotton. You can easily throw this duvet in the washer-machine on the gentle cycle and either let it air dry or tumble dry on low. What fans say: "This duvet is lightweight, yet [snuggly] warm. We love it and leave it on the bed year round. This is the 3rd duvet I bought. When the old one starts showing wear or stains, I just buy a new one. The cost is less than having the old duvet washed at the local laundromat or convincing the washing machine that it can handle it. (Not that it can't be machine washed, I have a fairly old washer and it's not worth it to take a chance.)" Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

3 The Best Goose Down Duvet Insert Egyptian Bedding Siberian Goose Down Comforter Amazon $110 See On Amazon What's great about it: For those who want real goose down, this Egyptian Bedding duvet insert is both luxurious and extremely lofty. Filled with 100% goose down, it has a fill power of 750, making it super fluffy and cozy. While its fill offers great insulation, its shell is made of 100% Egyptian cotton, which keeps things nice and breathable. It also has baffle-box stitching, which is the most lofty kind of construction and will allow the fill to stay evenly distributed. This thick duvet insert is great for winter nights, chilly climates, or cold sleepers who want a warmer option to use throughout the year. Just note that some reviewers said this pick is dry-clean only, and the down filling may not be a great match for people with allergies. What fans say: "So, like anyone I am always skeptical of buying things online. I have been wanting a goose down comforter for ever and finally decided to splurge. I AM SO HAPPY I DID. After reading mixed reviews, trust me when I say, this purchase was well worth the price. It needs a night to air out (on your bed) and while you lay in bed and enjoy your new comforter, I suggest you fluff each square to get the best possible comfort [...] Takes a few minutes to separate the feathers and voila! It is perfect, fluffy, comfy, and exactly how I envisioned it." Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King

4 The Best Duvet Insert For Hot Sleepers Since Silk 100% Mulberry Natural Silk Duvet Amazon $130 See On Amazon What's great about it: For those who get really hot while sleeping or live in a warmer climate, this Since Silk 100% mulberry natural silk duvet is great at regulating body heat. Filled with 100% silk, the shell is made of 100% cotton, making it breathable all around. Super lightweight and soft, it has box-stitching construction to hold the fill in place. What's great about this option is that despite the silk filling, it can still be machine-washed in cold water (just be sure to let it air dry). However, the best way to maintain this silk duvet is by dry-cleaning it. What fans say: "Breathable in hot climate with AC. So keeps me warm when needed but I don't wake up in a pool of sweat like before with down alternative comforter." Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, King XL