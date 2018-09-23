There is a lot to love about induction cooktops — they heat up and cool down faster than electric coils, they're energy-efficient, and they're easy to clean. But since induction cooktops rely on a magnetic field to create heat, that means you're somewhat limited in the types of cookware you can use on your stovetop. For instance, when you're shopping for the best griddles for induction cooktops you'll need to buy one that's made with a magnetic material in order to work with induction heat. Of course, finding a griddle made out a magnetic material isn't too hard; you have your pick between cast iron, stainless steel, and anodized aluminum options — there are even ceramic griddles made with stainless steal bases.

But just because all of these materials will work with induction stovetops, doesn't mean they are all the same. Each of these materials has their own pros and cons. For example, cast iron griddles are generally the most affordable of the three choices, and are great entry-level griddles if you're just starting out. But, if you plan to cook foods that can cake on to a pan and stay there, a ceramic griddle is the easiest to clean. Meanwhile, experienced cooks may want to invest in a more high-end and dishwasher-safe stainless-steel griddle.

And beyond just materials, you'll also want to consider size. For example, if you know you'll be cooking pancakes for the whole family on Sunday morning, a double burner griddle will let you cook twice as much food at a time. And if you're looking for the best multipurpose tool to save space in your kitchen, consider a dual-purpose combination griddle and grill.

With all of this in mind, here's an in-depth look at some of the best griddles for induction cooktops that you can buy.

1 The Most Affordable: A Cast Iron Griddle Great For Cooking At High Temperatures Lodge 10.5 Inch Cast Iron Griddle Amazon $33.18 $14.99 See On Amazon If you're looking for an affordable, entry-level griddle, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better value than this Lodge 10.5-inch cast iron option. While you'll have to hand-wash it in order to avoid rust, cast iron is generally less expensive than stainless steel and is safer than non-stick for cooking foods like meat, pancakes, or pizzas at high temperatures. (Note: while it's possible to cook eggs and more delicate foods like crepes in cast iron, it can require scrubbing with a scouring pad to fully clean.) This particular griddle comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, which helps make it non-stick without any synthetic coatings. Another thing to consider about this griddle is that cast iron can be heavy to hold, so keep that in mind if you're the type of cook who enjoys tossing or swirling their pans. One fan raved: “I use cast iron a lot. I have woks, skillets, dutch ovens, lids (extra lids are good), and even cast iron garden stakes! Point is this pan design is amazing. Low edges makes getting a spatula under an egg, or pancake, or juevos rancheros, or ANYTHING super easy. Heating up naan or breads on this thing is top notch. Talk about a brilliant portable seasoned flat top that works on energy efficient induction stove tops. This thing ROCKS!”

2 The Easiest To Hand Wash: A Ceramic Non-Stick Griddle For Cooking Delicate Foods Ecolution Bliss Ceramic Nonstick Griddle Amazon $23.99 See On Amazon While non-stick griddles are similar to skillets, a square-shaped griddle like this 11-inch Ecolution Bliss ceramic one has the advantage of having a larger surface area than a round skillet of a similar size. The stainless steel base allows this pan to function on an induction cooktop, while the non-stick interior ensures than omelettes, flaky fish, and cheesy foods can easily slide out and onto a plate once you're done. Please note that this griddle is best used for cooking things at low temperatures, as heating up non-stick material to high temperatures can cause the coating to deteriorate. Hand-washing the griddle and using non-metal utensils will also ensure that this griddle last as long as possible. And for those worried about the chemicals in non-stick coatings, you'll be happy to know that this product is free of lead as well as Teflon and PFOA. One fan raved: “This style pan, which is also induction [ready], is surprisingly hard to find at a reasonable price. This gets the job done.”

3 The Best Investment: A Stainless Steel Griddle That’s High-Quality & Dishwasher-Safe 360 Cookware Stainless Steel Griddle Amazon $149 See On Amazon Although it's pricier than the other 11-inch options on this list, this griddle from 360 Cookware may be worth investing in, thanks to the versatile nature and superior thick, three-ply construction. Unlike other induction-friendly materials, you can perfectly prepare nearly anything with a stainless steel griddle, regardless of the temperature needed. It's also better than its cast-iron counterparts for searing foods and preparing acidic vegetables like tomatoes, since it doesn't leave behind a metallic taste. Stainless steel is also naturally non-stick if you heat it up beforehand and coat it with a small swirl of oil. (Although oil is not necessarily needed.) Best of all, it's one of the few griddles on this list that is dishwasher-safe. One fan raved: “Very nice griddle, good weight, works great on Induction Range.”

4 The Largest: A Massive Griddle That’s Perfect For Big Meals Cuisinart Non-Stick Double Burner Griddle Amazon $50.99 See On Amazon This extra-wide Cuisinart non-stick griddle is 10 by 18 inches, so it will over two burners, enabling you to prepare twice as much food at a time. (This can come in super-handy when you want to efficiently produce stacks of pancakes or cook an entire meal with one pan.) Its stainless-steel construction with a non-stick interior is also dishwasher-safe and easy to clean once you're done. One fan raved: “Finally! I have been searching forever for a decent non-stick griddle that works well with a dual burner induction. This one fits the bit. Heat is also distributed so the whole pan heats pretty evenly.”

5 The Best Multitasker: A Dual Purpose Grill & Griddle Combo Lodge Reversible Grill and Griddle Combo Amazon $59.80 $29.97 See On Amazon If storage space is an issue in your kitchen, you may want to consider a two-in-one griddle and grill combo like this Lodge reversible cast iron one. It measures 16.75 inch by 9.5 inch, and its versatile design features a griddle on one side and a grill on the other, giving you the choice of a perfectly smooth or textured cooking surface on two burners. Like other pre-seasoned cast iron griddles, this one must be carefully hand-washed in order to avoid rusting. One fan raved: “Just the right size for two “burners “ on induction cooktop. Works perfectly on BOTH the flat and ridged sides. Easy to clean. Heats evenly. No hesitation in recommending it. It doesn’t have a handle and it’s heavy so just recognize that it’s a little awkward to move around.”

6 The Best Copper-Coated Pan: A Triple-Ply Griddle With A Durable Coating COOKSMARK 11-Inch Copper Griddle Pan Amazon $36 See On Amazon This 11-inch griddle pan is another great choice for anyone who likes to cook delicate foods like eggs or fish because it has a nonstick coating, which is PFOA-free. It also has a triple-ply design with an aluminum core that distributes heat well, and a copper coating that is durable. This pan can work on any surface, including induction, but it’s oven-safe too up to up to 350 Fahrenheit. Once you’ve finished cooking with this pan, you can hang it from the ergonomic handle made from stainless steel because it has a convenient hanging hole. One fan raved: “I wished we had bought this years ago! Works great on an induction cook top. The only thing I have noticed is we accidentally scratched it by using a metal spatula. Our own fault. I highly recommend this griddle!”