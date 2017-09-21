No matter how many hours of sleep you get, it's hard to wake up feeling rested when your nose is stuffy and your throat feels like you dry-swallowed a pinecone. If you have allergies, the best hypoallergenic comforters might just improve your quality of sleep tenfold. Not only are they more resistant to common allergens like dust mites and mold spores, but some of them even stand up to wrinkles, fading, germs, and overheating.

While the best down comforters might be luxurious and fluffy, some people experience itchy red eyes, irritated skin, a runny nose, and a dry throat when exposed to goose feathers. According to a study from the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, some materials work better when it comes to blocking dust mites and allergens. The tighter-knit ones tend to offer more relief, while porous and loosely-knit fabrics allow dust mites through. If you're looking for the best comforters for allergies, keep your eye out for hypoallergenic materials like microfiber or down-alternative, and always check the reviews to see what allergy sufferers say.

These comforters use allergen-blocking fabrics and hypoallergenic fillers that reviewers say improve their breathing and help their coughing. You can find options for hot sleepers, cold sleepers, people who prefer quiet fabrics, and people who want the option to wash their blankets in hot water. Best of all, almost all of them are available through Amazon Prime, so if you're a member, you could be getting the best sleep of your life in less than two days.

1 The Best Overall Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert Amazon $29 See On Amazon With more than 45,000 reviews, you know the Utopia Bedding down-alternative comforter is fluffy, soft, warm, and breathable. However, the best part for people with allergies is the hypoallergenic barrier that protects against dust mites and mildew. It's also machine-washable and made with quality features (like box-stitching to keep the filling from shifting or clumping) and materials that stand up to everyday wear. According to one reviewer: "I bought it because I have bad allergies to down comforters. I've had the blanket on my bed for a little over a week and so far the amount of sniffling and sneezing I have been doing at night has been greatly reduced." Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

2 The Best Eco-Friendly Comforter Buffy Cloud Comforter Amazon $159 See On Amazon This splurge-worthy comforter is made with a hypoallergenic filling and a eucalyptus cover that's breathable for hot sleepers or climates. Even better, the filling is made of 100% recycled materials, so this is a more eco-friendly choice than your standard comforter. It may be pricey, but this comforter has won over hundreds of fans who say it lives up to it's name: It's like sleeping on a cloud. According to one reviewer: "I love my Buffy comforter! It's like sleeping with a cloud! I love sleeping wrapped in my Buffy! A great alternative if you have allergies! It's everything I expected and more!!" Available in sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/California King

3 The Best For Hot Sleepers Clima Balance All-Season Comforter Amazon $85 See On Amazon In addition to hypoallergenic materials, the ClimaBalance lightweight comforter might just be the most technologically advanced cooling blanket you ever own. It uses adjustable mesh baffles, careful ventilation, and proven ClimaBalance technology to transport heat and humidity three times faster than your average comforter. That means that your body temperature stays balanced and you stay cool and sweat-free all night. According to one reviewer: "I can't use an actual down comforter and have never been able to, because I have severe allergies. One nice thing about this is that is is hypoallergenic being that it is down alternative." Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

4 The Best Quilt EXQ Home Quilt Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon This microfiber quilt is hypoallergenic and comes with everything you need to outfit a bed, including two pillow covers. It's patterned design adds a bit of texture to your decor, and multi-layered microfiber is lightweight but warm. This quilt has garnered over 4,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall. According to one reviewer: "This bedding is well made and soft. It is lightweight and perfect if you tend to get too warm at night. I have a king-size bed and the king size is perfect. It covers the mattress completely and most of the box spring. It washed and dried well, with no issues." Available in sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King

5 The Best Silk Comforter Silk Camel Luxury Allergy-Free Comforter Amazon $237 $165 See On Amazon Wrapped in cotton and filled with actual long-strand mulberry silk, this Silk Camel comforter is a great source of relief for those with allergies and rheumatism. It's naturally resistant to bugs, mites, mildew, and mold, and it's insanely lightweight and cooling for hot sleepers or summer months. According to one reviewer: "I feel better knowing feather fragments aren't flying into my nostrils. I do still have allergies, but the comforter did noticeably help my husband's allergies. I feel dumb for not buying it sooner. It didn't solve all of my problems, but it did fix some. I've had it a few months now." Available in sizes: Twin, Queen, King, California KIng