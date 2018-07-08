Hardwood floors look stunning in your home, but they can be a nightmare for dogs who slide around on them — not to mention the fact that your floors can get pretty scratched up by claws. Luckily, the best dog socks for hardwood floors can help both you and your pup. They offer full coverage to claws and feature nonslip grips on the bottoms to give paws firm footing on slippery surfaces. Some are also waterproof and suitable for outdoor use, and others feature grips on both sides, which is helpful if the socks get twisted around.

Indoor traction socks for dogs look just like human slipper socks, replete with grips on the bottom that offer a grip while walking (or running). To ensure they stay on, you may want to look for a set with Velcro at the tops, or socks that come in a wide range of sizes, so you can get a more precise fit.

If you want something a little more versatile, you can opt for a set of nonslip booties for dogs that are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. These are usually waterproof for rainy or snowy conditions, and instead of grips, will have high-traction soles that protect paws from rough terrain when hiking.

Last, consider material. Breathable mesh is helpful for pooches that run hot (like pugs and bulldogs), while cozy fleece can keep your dog warm on chilly days (after all, that hardwood surface does get cold).

Ready to protect hardwood floors from dog scratches while giving your best friend’s paws some traction? Here are the best dog socks for hardwood floors to improve both you and your pup’s life.

1 These Basic Socks With Grips On Both Sides EXPAWLORER Double-Sided Anti-Slip Dog Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When your dog is trotting around it’s easy for socks to get turned around — that’s why these double-sided nonslip socks for dogs are so brilliant. Made from soft material, they feature nonslip grips on each side, ensuring your pup has sure footing, even if the socks twist around. The Velcro at the top of each sock ensures a secure fit. According to a pet parent: “Finally booties that work! My 13 year old standard poodle can now get up by himself on my hardwood! Tried lots of others but these really do work. Having grips on both sides work even if the sock turns around.” Available sizes: 3

2 These Waterproof Dog Socks That Are Also Great For Outdoor Use QUMY Waterproof Dog Booties (4-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, these versatile nonslip booties for dogs feature high-traction soles for a firm grip on slippery floors, and since they’re waterproof, they’ll keep your pup's feet dry when it's wet outside and also offer mud protection for when you head back indoors. Velcro straps keep them securely on, and the reflective stripes help make your pup more visible in low-light conditions. According to a pet parent: “We have been through so many dog “shoes” and these are by far the best. They stay on with no slipping and most importantly PROTECT MY HARDWOOD!!! We just moved to a new build home and opted to have DARK floors with a 50lb lab/pit mix who refuses to let you trim her nails. So a week in we quickly saw she was going to destroy our floors. These shoes are top notch and I definitely recommend.” Available sizes: 7

3 The Knit Socks That Come In Cute Designs RC Pet Products Dog Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These indoor dog paw socks come in adorable patterns — like the sock monkey pictured here — as well as striped and argyle designs that look just like mini human socks. The easy, lightweight socks slip on quickly and make a great choice for indoor-only liners to protect your floors and offer a bit of traction. They're constructed with comfy cotton and silicone gel on the bottom for enhanced grip. According to a pet parent: “Very helpful to my senior golden retriever. It gives him some added traction to assist him when he tries to get up, especially on tile or hardwood type floors.” Available sizes: 4

4 The Fan-Approved Socks That Are Worth The Price RUFFWEAR Grip Trex Dog Boots (2-Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon They’re the most expensive option on the list, but they’re also the most highly rated. Why? Because they check all the boxes. It can hard to find dog socks that stay on, but these dog gripper socks come in 11 sizes, which means you can get an exact fit. Plus, they’re made from breathable mesh, which is helpful for pups that tend to run hot (I see you, pugs). And while they’re designed for outdoor use, buyers have raved about how well they work on slippery floors. They feature ultra-grippy soles, Velcro straps for a secure fit, and reflective lining for low-light outdoor conditions. Ultra-durable, you’ll want to have these around for hiking and walking, as they can stand up to rocky trails, hot asphalt, and other difficult terrain. One thing to note: These booties are sold in a set of two — instead of a set of four — so you’ll have to purchase extra if you want to cover all feet. However, it does give you sizing flexibility if back paws are a different size than the front. According to a pet parent: “Wonderful! My older dog was having difficulty maintaining her footing on the hardwood floors in my house. These shoes solved the problem. She loves them and is now back to tearing around the house. I think she likes to hear the noise the shoes make on the floor as she runs from room to room.” Available sizes: 11

5 These Dog Paw Socks Made From Soft Fleece Ultra Paws Dog Traction Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Perfect for chilly days, these dog gripper socks are made from soft, warm fleece that’ll feel great on your pup’s paws. The Velcro closures help keep the socks on, and the grippy soles offer full coverage — all the way up to the toes. Plus, the fleece repels water, so your dog can wear these on wet grass when they go outside, and they’ll dry quickly — a plus if you don’t want to remove the socks every time your dog goes outdoors. According to a pet parent: “We needed a bootie with a grippy but, flexible bottom for our 14 year old Golden Retriever. She has trouble getting up on hardwood and slippery floors. These boots help her immensely. We got a 2nd set as a backup so we can wash one set while she wears the other.” Available sizes: 5

