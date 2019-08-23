For many, the perfect white T-shirt tends to have one distinct trait: It's opaque. But, finding the best non-see-through white T-shirt is easier said than done, and you’ll want to look for options with a tighter fabric weave to avoid a sheer shirt. With so many variations on this theme, paying attention to details on necklines, hemlines, and fit will also help narrow down the search for an endlessly wearable white tee.

The best way to know if a white T-shirt passes the sheer test is, of course, to try it on. Finding a non-see-through white T-shirt online then becomes a bit tricky. After sifting through tons of customer reviews, all of the tees in this roundup were deemed opaque by discerning Amazon shoppers.

Material And Fit

Most white tees you'll find are made of cotton, though some options will have synthetic or semisynthetic fabrics blended in for varying effects, including a lower risk of shrinkage due to the elasticity of synthetic fabrics like spandex. Modal offers a stretchier, breathable fit and a more durable T-shirt, thanks to its tight weave and long fibers. Look for a jersey knit, which can be made of cotton or synthetic fabrics, if you like a shirt with a soft, flowy drape. Cotton jersey is often used for T-shirts and available in a light- to medium-weight fit, the latter being better for opacity in a white T-shirt.

A Note On Bras

Quick tip: A white bra is actually more likely to show under a white shirt. If you are going to wear a bra, the best bra to wear under a white top is one that closely matches your skin tone.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.4-star rating with more than 40,000 customer reviews, this cotton-blend white T-shirt has a classic silhouette. With a crew neck and short sleeves, it's a versatile white tee with a straight hem that falls about mid-hip. Some modal and spandex blended in with cotton give the T-shirt a bit of stretch for a comfortable fit. Users who wore the shirt with a skin-colored bra had the best results with this non-see-through white T-shirt. For a little over $20, you get two shirts. One fan wrote: “Great quality! Doesn’t wrinkle! Looks very good, not too thin, not see through in light color. I am 125 pounds 34DDD, 5'6, ordered medium size for a loose fit, looks just as expected! Will get more in different colors. Love it!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 43

2 The Best Crop Cotton Citizen Tokyo Crop Tee Amazon $90 See On Amazon Don't let the lack of reviews deter you from trying this cute crop tee. Cotton Citizen is a favorite of the fashion set, and as the brand name suggests, it excels at cotton pieces. This Tokyo Crop Tee, made from 100% cotton, offers a chic oversize style that's wearable every day. Sizes: Small — Large | Color: 1

3 The Best V-Neck Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon A blend of cotton, modal, and spandex gives this V-neck T-shirt breathability and stretch. The hem on this short-sleeve shirt falls about mid-hip, and it actually comes in an affordable two-pack. Reviewers raved about the quality and thickness of the shirt, which they found to be opaque enough to fully cover underwear but still wear comfortably. One fan wrote: “This is the best white tee I've ever had!! I love white tees, but sometimes they are too white and I have to wear a tank top under it. Not this! It's white but not see through. Also, I'm usually an extra small, but small was the smallest size. It fits great- not too big or long.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 36

4 The Best Sleeveless Lands' End Cotton Tank Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This 100% cotton sleeveless T-shirt is constructed with an interlock knit, which means it has a double-knit construction that makes for a thicker fabric — so it's not at all sheer. It is sleeveless with a scoop neck, and the hem ends at mid-hip. This white tank top is also available in petite and plus sizes. One fan wrote: “Thank you for making a 100% cotton white tank that it thick enough to not be see through and loose enough at the waist to wear alone. Very comfortable fabric.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X (including petite sizes) | Colors and styles: 32

5 The Best Scoop Neck Fair Indigo Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $39 See On Amazon With a scoop neckline and short sleeves, this white T-shirt is made of certified organic cotton and 5% spandex. The premium Pima cotton is Fair Trade-certified, too, with a jersey knit and medium weight that gives it the opacity you're after. One fan wrote: “I can’t tell you how many white T-shirts I buy looking and failing to find one that fits the bill! This one is IT!! Perfect scooped neck. Perfect sleeve length. Perfect fit. Not boxy or super loose. And the best selling point of all..... NOT SEE THROUGH!! I just love it! Worth every penny. I will be buying more.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 12

6 The Best Pocket Tee Goodthreads Pocket Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon Here's a classic crewneck T-shirt with short sleeves and a patch pocket on the chest. It’s made of 100% slub knit cotton that helps give it softness and an immediately comfy fit. And while the material is lightweight, several reviewers note it’s not see-through, especially when worn with a skin-tone bra. One fan wrote: “Love this shirt! Just a great basic white t, fits true to size, not see through. I have 4!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 17

7 The Best Long-Sleeve Tee Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon With full-length sleeves and a V-neck, this long-sleeve white T-shirt is soft and stretchy thanks to its luxe jersey fabric, featuring a blend of rayon and spandex. Reviewers love this shirt's longer-length drape and that it's thick enough not to need a cami layer underneath. This long-sleeve T-shirt is also available in a two-pack. One fan wrote: “I liked the feel of this top. Just right thickness. Long enough that I could tuck it under if wanted or wear it long.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 6