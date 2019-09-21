If your face is on the petite side, it can be hard to shop for sunglasses. But the perfect pair is out there — you just need to dig around a little. To make this process easier, I've done some research and made a list of the best sunglasses for small faces.

Given the variation in size among styles (aviators, for example, tend to be bigger than athletic sunglasses), I relied on customer reviews to verify their small-face compatibility. I also looked for manufacturer descriptions noting a pair's suitability for small- and medium-size faces.

However, I didn't want size to be the only qualification, so I also evaluated things like durability, UV protection, visual clarity, weight, and scratch-resistance. When considering these points, I looked at the following:

Frames

Frames are usually made from plastic or acetate. Both are good choices, though acetate tends to have greater glossiness and richer color. Plastic, on the other hand, is often more flexible, particularly choices like Grilamid (aka TR-90), which tend to be best for sports and other high-impact activities.

Lens Material

Lenses are usually made from either plastic (typically polycarbonate) or glass. Polycarbonate lenses are lighter, more impact-resistant, and less likely to cause injury if you wear them during sports. However, they're also less scratch-resistant and the visual clarity isn't as crisp. Glass lenses, in contrast, are almost fully scratch-proof and have better optical clarity. There are also composite lenses, which are made with a lightweight blend of materials that usually includes polycarbonate.

UV Protection

When evaluating lenses, UV protection is another big consideration. Polycarbonate is naturally UV-blocking, so it's one of your best options for bright, sunny locations. However, both glass and polycarbonate can be treated with UV-blocking coatings, so the former isn't necessarily inferior in this regard.

Polarization & Mirrored Lenses

Although often confused, polarization and mirrored lenses are actually two different things. Neither one blocks UV rays — instead, they both reflect light away. Polarized lenses target glare specifically, so they're usually ideal for water, snow, or other reflective areas. Mirrored lenses, on the other hand, are metallic coatings that simply reflect light. This actually makes it brighter for the person wearing them, thus reducing eye strain.

With these qualities in mind, check out the list below of the best sunglasses for small faces. If you wear prescription lenses, check out a company like SportRX, which can transform regular sunglasses into prescriptions.

1 The Best Overall Suncloud Loveseat Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $43 See On Amazon What's great about them: On top of their chic design and top-notch visual clarity, these high-quality women's sunglasses have tons of reviews that vouch for how well they fit small faces. The frames are built with durable Grilamid that's tough, flexible, and snap-resistant, and the polarized polycarbonate lenses offer impressive optics given the midrange price. If you wear them on water or snow, they'll reduce glare while keeping the color transmission stellar. They have 100% UV protection, and they're available in 10 different lens-frame combinations. What fans say: "I loved my first pair so much I got a second pair! Super cute, comfortable and actually fit my small framed face.”

2 The Best Budget Option Carfia Vintage Polarized Sunglasses for Women Amazon $23 See On Amazon What's great about them: The optics aren't quite as amazing on these as with the first pair; however, given the price, they remain some of the best budget sunglasses out there. Built with relatively strong, hand-polished cellulose acetate frames, they're not prone to cracking easily, and they offer a decent amount of flex. The polarized lenses feature glare reduction as well as UV protection. They come in a variety of colors and have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. What fans say: "Bought the clear frames with gray lenses. Love the shape of the frames and they work well with a small person and a small face [...] I’ve only had them a couple of weeks, but so far so good!”

3 The Best Round Sunglasses With A Plastic Frame ZENOTTIC Polarized Round Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon What’s great about them: If you’re looking for a pair of inexpensive round sunglasses, but don’t love the look and feel of metal frames, these are a great option. The lightweight plastic frame is comfortable to wear, and the mirrored lenses are both polarized and have a UV-protective coating to keep your eyes safe from the sun’s rays. The arms have spring-loaded hinges that flex beyond 90 degrees, making them super adaptable for a wide variety of face shapes and sizes, including smaller faces. They come in thirteen different color options, with non-mirrored lenses available if that’s your preference. What fans say: “Great glasses for a small face. Polarization is a must. Lightweight and comfortable. Very happy. Ordering another pair in the tortoiseshell color.”

4 The Best Sunglasses For The Beach Costa Del Mar Anaa Sunglasses Amazon $88 See On Amazon What's great about them: Most of the picks on this list are good for the beach, but these Costa Del Mar sunglasses are specially designed for water activities like fishing, boating, and stand-up paddleboarding. They feature top-grade polarization to reduce glare, and certain color options have mirrored lenses, too. (The blue, green, and copper lenses make the best beach choices because they have the lowest light transmission rates.) These sunglasses come in your choice of glass or polycarbonate lenses, but both options offer full UV protection, according to the brand. The glass ones are especially great for the beach because they're more scratch-resistant and withstand saltwater and sand better. Keep in mind, however, that if you opt for the glass, you'll want to be careful during activities like beach volleyball or other high-impact sports. What fans say: "I bought the tortoise shell and black frames with grey lenses. I typically have a hard time finding glasses because I have a small face but these are perfect. The grey lenses are so clear, my husband even complemented them. Hes a long time Costa customer but has the blue lenses. They arrived with the case and cleaning cloth. I definitely recommend them if you are a petite person”

5 The Best For Running Tifosi Wisp Sunglasses Amazon $63 See On Amazon What's great about them: Specifically made for high-activity sports, these are some of the best running sunglasses for small faces. The frames are made with extra-lightweight Grilamid that's super durable with lots of flex. The polycarbonate lenses are 100% UV-blocking, and they have glare protection, too. The aerodynamic design prevents them from slowing you down, and fans say they stay on your face without bouncing. Plus, they come in four color options. The only drawback is that they are nonpolarized. What fans say: "I have a very smallface & have never had glasses fit like these. Perfect!! The brown polarized lenses are crystal clear. I usually like green or grey lenses because brown don't seem to block as much sun. I am wearing these on a very bright sunny beach and they are wonderful. I have a rare eye disease and need to completely block sun from entering on top, sides & bottom. These work perfectly and look fashionable too! I plan to buy a second pair. They are the best I've worn by far. I highly recommend!”

6 The Best Aviators Ralph By Ralph Lauren Women's Sunglasses Amazon $55 See On Amazon What's great about them: Fans say these chic women's aviator sunglasses feel lightweight and, unlike many similar pairs, the nose bridge doesn't dig in or leave red marks. The composite lenses feature a blend of polycarbonate and other tough materials, making them strong, flexible, and scratch-resistant (several reviewers wrote that they've had them for years). These sunglasses have metal frames showcasing sleek, low-profile arms that look stylish, making them a great pair to wear around town. They are not polarized but do feature UV protection. What fans say: "Love these glasses. I’ve bought them three times not over the course of 5/6 years. I have a small face, so these fit perfect. Normally glasses like these swallow my face.. these are perfect!!”

7 The Best Cat-Eyes Kate Spade New York Angelique Cat-Eye Sunglasses Amazon $69 See On Amazon What's great about them: With a cute cat-eye shape, these stylish women's sunglasses make a great choice to wear while you're out and about. They boast top-grade composite lenses that offer 100% UV protection and a strong resin frame. The built-in nose guard prevents them from sliding down, and the dual-colored aesthetic lends them extra style points. Like the previous selection, however, they are nonpolarized, so they won't perform as well near water or other reflective places. What fans say: "Smaller frame fits my small face perfectly. Have received compliments. My go-to sunglasses.”

8 The Best Round Glasses NIEEPA John Lennon Round Sunglasses Amazon $11 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you like the look of round sunglasses, these John Lennon-style Ray-Bans are the way to go. Reviewers say they fit comfortably on smaller faces and they don't constantly slide down, largely due to the curved nose bridge. They have a cool, retro aesthetic with small circular lenses and wire-thin arms. Available in nine different color schemes, they boast 100% UV protection, and some options have polarized lenses in both mirrored and non-mirrored finishes. At just $11, what’s not to love? What fans say: “The glasses came with a very nice sturdy case, lens cloth and a pamphlet on how to care for them.I'm very happy with them. Just what I wanted because I have a small face and I didn't want a big lenses. They are small but not too small.Perfect for me.”

9 The Best Rectangular Sunglasses FEISEDY Slender Square Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon What’s great about them: These retro-inspired square sunglasses cost just $15, which is an awesome deal. The plastic lenses aren’t polarized, but they do come treated with a UV-protective coating, and are available in a variety of soft pastel and bright candy colors for a bold look. The lightweight metal frames are easy to adjust, and come in silver, gold, and black tones. They come in seven different styles, with a case for storage as well as a microfiber cloth to keep the lenses clean. What fans say: “These are nice glasses. I use them all the time for driving. They were shipped fast and are good quality. I have a hard time finding glasses that fit my small face, but these were perfect.”

10 The Best Rimless Sunglasses AEVOGUE Rimless Sunglasses Amazon $9 See On Amazon What’s great about them: If you love the look of slightly oversized sunglasses, but have a smaller face, these rimless sunglasses are a great buy at under $10 a pair. The rimless lenses are made from a non-polarized composite material, and they have a diamond-cut edge that offers definition and depth. They’re treated with a scratch-resistant coating, but are not listed as being UV-protective, which is worth keeping in mind. The frames are made from lightweight metal, and they have plastic nose pads and a coating on the ends of the arms for added comfort.. What fans say: “Suuuuper cute, and really good quality for less than 15 bucks. Fit really well on my fairly smallface (sunglasses can sometimes be too big and loose on me). Will be rocking these often for sure.”