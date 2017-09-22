Though sitting usually sounds ideal, sitting for hours can cause a lot of discomfort. When you're on a bus, a plane, or a train, the word "comfortable" usually isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But if you'd like to make your trip a little more enjoyable, the best travel seat cushions might just be able to ease your pain.

If you ever feel like your tailbone is getting mashed into your seat, a U-shaped coccyx pillow might be a good solution. Yes, the word coccyx is funny (it just is), but having a good pillow to take the weight off of your tailbone can really help your overall posture. According to a study published in 2014, these cushions help relieve pressure on the coccyx so that it isn't pushed down into the seat, which may prevent pain at the bottom of the spine.

If you just need a little extra cushion and you don't want to lug around any bulky travel products, try an inflatable seat cushion. It provides support and folds up small enough to fit into your bag. Some pillows even self-inflate, so you can feel like you’re living in the future.

So, give your butt a break and try some of the best travel seat cushions. You'll be so comfortable, you won't want to get off the plane.

1 A Travel Cushion That Inflates On Its Own & Includes A Lifetime Warranty TETON Sports ComfortLite Self Inflating Seat Cushion Amazon $16 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $20 Don't worry about blowing anything up or bringing along an air pump, because this self-inflating seat cushion does the work on its own. Just open the rapid-inflation valve, watch it swell up, and twist the valve closed. A foam core runs through the center of the cushion for extra support and the microfiber exterior is soft and comfortable. Though this cushion is extremely long-lasting, the company offers a lifetime warranty to make sure your seat stays happy. An enthusiastic reviewer: “Bought this for my hiking spouse... she loves everything about it. Compact enough to stick in a daypack. She loves the comfort it provides when you reach the destination or a resting point. When used in combination with a camp chair around the fire it also adds comfort. Easy to use, easy to store. A must have for day hikers and backpackers.”

2 A Memory Foam Seat Cushion That's Incredibly Adjustable Sojoy iGelComfort 3-In-1 Foldable Seat Cushion Amazon $37 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $30 Get two cushions for one with this foldable travel pillow. The breathable gel memory foam adjusts to fit your body while giving you ergonomic support to promote blood flow and decrease pressure. Then, you can use it as a double cushion, separate it into two smaller cushions, or customize the space between the cushions for optimal support. The nonslip bottom keeps it in place and when you’re done, just fold it up and use the built-in handles to carry it away. An enthusiastic reviewer: “I have an injured tailbone and sciatic nerve pain, so I knew I would need something to help alleviate the pain from traveling on 7 different planes and a total of 25 hrs in the air. This cushion was just the ticket! I had minimal pain during my travels, nothing an Advil couldn't handle. Easy to carry as well. Highly recommend.”

3 A Seat Cushion That Amazon Reviewers Love Aylio Coccyx Seat Cushion Amazon $40 See On Amazon More than 14,000 Amazon shoppers have given this seat cushion a perfect five-star rating. The cutout design gets all the weight off of your tailbone, helping to prevent soreness during long hours of sitting. The whole pillow weighs only 1 pound, so it's easy to carry on all your travels. Then, unzip the velvety cover, throw it in the wash, and you've got a perfectly clean pillow whenever you want. An enthusiastic reviewer: “I am 6 feet tall with long legs so I dread traveling by air in a standard seat. [...] I researched seat cushions after seeing several other passengers with them and this item had the best reviews. I bought ONE for myself as my wife is short and had never complained about the seats. When this arrived, she promptly commandeered it so I had to order another for myself. Well, I can tell you that after an 11 hour European trip, this cushion made all the difference in the world. So for us, they work well.”

4 A Breathable Seat Cushion That's A Wedge of Support TravelMate Large Medium-Firm Seat Cushion Amazon $28 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $50 From its combination of foams to its wedge design, this medium-firm seat cushion is all about support. Made with a furniture-grade foam base and memory foam topper, you get durability and comfort. The breathable mesh cover lets air circulate to keep you cool and the nonslip bottom keeps the cushion right where it should be. With a built-in handle, you can carry this cushion anywhere with ease. An enthusiastic reviewer: “I have a slight lumbar disk bulge, persistent hip pain, very tight hip flexors, and tailbone pain that occurs if I sit on regular chairs for too long. I bought this cushion specifically for its tilt (to open up my hip angle and take pressure off of my back and hip flexors) and tailbone cutout. So far, so good! I've definitely been able to sit for longer periods of time with more comfort, and I strongly prefer using this cushion over sitting on regular chairs/seat cushions now.”

5 A Travel Cushion That's Incredibly Light Air Inflatable Seat Cushion Amazon $20 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $20 This lightweight travel cushion adds a little extra support wherever you need it. Easy to inflate with a hand pump (included with purchase), the durable leakproof design won't let any air out. You'll stay cool with the waffle-like design which allows air to flow freely. Plus, the vinyl covering is easy to clean, and even when inflated, it'll fold up to fit in your bag. An enthusiastic reviewer: “Bought one for myself. Liked it so much bought another for my husband. Keeping them in the car so we always have them when we go out. Very easy to inflate nice quality. Highly recommend.”

6 A Gel-Core Cushion That Keeps You Cool TravelMate Coccyx Gel-Enhanced Cushion Amazon $30 See On Amazon Never get a sweaty bum with this gel/foam hybrid seat cushion. The memory foam base provides customized support while the gel lining keeps everything cool. The cushion is designed to keep weight off your hips and tailbone, so it's great for people suffering from sciatica, coccyx injuries, or if you just want a comfier travel experience. Carry it away with the built-in handle and zip off the nonslip cover to wash it whenever you like. An enthusiastic reviewer: “When I fractured my tailbone and hip last year sitting became a real problem. I purchased this seat for traveling in the car and it's been to FL On a cruise; To Hawaii; and to Mexico and the Southwest with me.I even take it in with me to wait in offices where I know the seats are hard and the wait will be extended, as it stays in my driver's seat. I have another in my chair at home and at my home desk and sewing room. This has made my quality of life so much better.”

7 A Convertible Travel Pillow With 3 Different Forms JML 3-In-1 Travel Neck Pillow Amazon $15 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $16 Whether you need an ergonomic neck pillow, extra lumbar support, or a seat cushion, this three-in-one pillow's got you covered. It effortlessly transforms from one to the other within seconds, and its internal microbeads support your body regardless of its form. The cover is made from soft velour and the pillow comes with a sleep mask and earplugs. An enthusiastic reviewer: “A comfortable convertible pillow! Not only is this great for traveling, but I use it to sit or lie in my bed to support my neck while reading or sleeping.”

