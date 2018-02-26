Being on your yoga mat should feel like a blissful escape from the stresses of your day — not a Slip 'N Slide in the middle of an exercise studio. When it comes to surviving your sweatiest practices, sometimes a nonslip mat isn't enough. Good thing the best yoga towels can keep your hands and feet where they should be, so you can focus on getting into the zone. However, the best option for you will depend on if you’d prefer nonslip dots that're ready to go right out of the bag or sweat-activated material that's smoother underfoot.

What is a yoga towel exactly, and can't you just grab one from your bathroom, throw it across your mat, and call it a day? Not quite. A yoga towel is made to absorb moisture — much like your typical bath towel — but it's also made to fit on top of your yoga mat and create a nonslip surface for extra grip and stability in your poses. As a result, most are made with special fabrics (and sometimes even rubber or silicone) to ensure that you stay stable during your practice.

That being said, and contrary to popular belief, you do not need to spend $60 on a yoga towel. These yoga towels will have you excited to get your om on without costing you a ton, and there are plenty of options for any style, mat size, and price point.

1 The Cult Favorite: Yogitoes Yoga Towel Yogitoes Yoga Towel Amazon $45 See On Amazon Hundreds of yogis swear by the Yogitoes mat by Manduka, giving it a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after more than 1,000 reviews. With nonslip dots and microfiber made partly from recycled polyester, it comes in more than 10 colors and patterns. According to one reviewer: “I’ve tried all the yoga mats claiming to be easier to grip the more you sweat. This has never been the case for me, and I’ve tried all the tricks, like sea salt on a new mat in the sun, using it for a longer period of time since apparently the more they’re used the grippier they get, but I HATE feeling like I’m going to slip from the sweat during hot yoga. So I just gave up and got this instead and wish I did sooner. I just roll it right up with my yoga mat and honestly use it more than I should probably between washes. I only have one and should probably buy some more so I can have one while another is being washed or is in the dirty laundry”

2 The Best Budget Towel: IUGA Yoga Towel IUGA Yoga Towel Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a silicone nonslip bottom and a thick microfiber top, this yoga towel is a sturdy option that’s still less than $15. Choose from four colors and this one even comes with a spray bottle so you can keep things fresh. If you’d like a hand towel as well, there’s a set below for just a few dollars more. According to one reviewer: “Prior to this product I was just using a regular bath towel as “good enough” during hot yoga classes. This towel made a huge difference!! It’s comfortable, soft, and stays in place throughout the entire class.”

3 The Towel Designed For Hot Yoga: Shandali Stickyfiber Hot Yoga Towel Shandali Stickyfiber Yoga Towel Amazon $20 See On Amazon For the yogis that love to sweat, there's the Shandali Stickyfiber yoga towel. It's designed for hot yoga and sweaty practices, and is made with a silicone web-grip bottom that provides a whole different level of nonslip stickiness. In fact, the wetter it gets, the better it grips. It can also be washed and dried in the machine, comes in four colors, and is suitable for any practice — not just hot yoga. According to one reviewer: “The sticky bottom is what sets this towel apart. It does not slide around at all. No need to "water" your towel before class. The top is a waffle-type texture which offers nice grip. I have machine washed and dried dozens of times, no issues.”

4 The Best Set: IUGA Yoga Towel Set IUGA Yoga Towel Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon People are obsessing over this IUGA yoga towel set, calling it a "wonderful addition" to their practice and an even "better [option] than the more expensive towels." The premium microfiber material absorbs moisture and dries quickly for a safe practice, while the textured weave strikes the perfect balance between softness and grip. It's a little bit thicker (and bigger) than other brands for more cushioning, but it's still surprisingly lightweight. It even has corner pockets to keep it in place, no matter what pose you're working on. The best news? Many color and size variations are less than $20, and it comes with a free hand towel and a spray bottle so you can dry your sweat and clean your mat. According to a reviewer: “But THIS towel, is phenomenal. The corner pockets are BRILLIANT, but the towel grips to the mat so well, you might not even need the corner pockets. Stays perfectly in place, and even if it does slip the tiniest bit, as soon as you change positions it corrects itself.”

5 A Towel That Can Double As A Mat: Gaiam No-Slip Yoga Towel Gaiam No-Slip Yoga Towel Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you travel a ton or you're just dreading lugging yet another thing to the studio, this Gaiam yoga towel is for you. Despite its double-layer microfiber top and nonslip bottom, it's only 1.5 millimeters thick. That means you can fold it up into a tiny square or just roll it up at the end of class. But don't let its thin and lightweight design fool you — it still absorbs sweat and prevents you from slipping with the natural rubber that's woven into the microfiber. And when you’re on the go, it even doubles as a yoga mat if you don’t need a lot of padding. According to one reviewer: “I've used this little guy primarily for travel, but also as a top of the mat towel for hot yoga, and I've really liked it for both applications. It folds up to the size of a shirt in my suitcase. Even though it's thin, it's just fine over the top of hotel carpet. I don't have a problem sticking to it, though if you did, you could turn it over.”

6 The Sweat-Activated Towel In 2 Sizes: Manduka eQua Yoga Towel Manduka eQua Yoga Towel Amazon $39 See On Amazon With Manduka’s sweat-grip technology, the more you sweat, the better this yoga towel will grip. Another favorite from the yogi-approved brand, this one has earned raves from those who don’t love the feel of silicone dots underfoot. It comes in hand towel and mat-size versions, so you can easily find the one that best suits your practice. It’s also gotten an impressive 4.7-star rating overall. According to one reviewer: “I spritz a little water over the top and bottom where my feet and hands are going to be during practice right before getting started, which helps the grip until the sweat kicks in. I have to say the grip on this towel is AMAZING!! I have probably 10 towels in different brands including a yogitoes and this towel is by far my favorite.”

7 A Budget-Friendly Towel Without Sticky Dots Or Netting: Ewedoos Yoga Mat Towel Ewedoos Yoga Mat Towel Amazon $17 See on Amazon Even though the price tag is less than $20, reviewers can't stop raving about how much they love this towel. Made of 100% microfiber, the Ewedoos Yoga Mat absorbs five times its weight in water and dries far faster than most other towels, which means you save money on your energy bill and there's less of a chance of slipping in that sweaty, hot yoga class. Plus, it comes in a fun range of colors, including tie-dye prints. While it doesn’t have grippy dots or a silicone bottom, reviewers have given it a 4.6-star overall rating, and attest to its nonslip abilities. According to one reviewer: "I've always thought the towels with the grips on the bottom were the only kind that truly stuck to the mat, but this one definitely works just as well! The pockets on the corners allows you to tuck the mat into it so it won't lift up when you're moving your hands and feet on the mat."

8 A Popular Small Towel: YogaRat Cush Yoga Hand Towel YogaRat Cush Yoga Hand Towel Amazon $10 See On Amazon For a smaller towel, this ultra-absorbent towel is worth considering. It doesn’t feature the nonslip webbing or dots like some of the larger towels on this list, but it’s a great option to catch sweat or pad your knees. And some reviewers also report that it adds a little bit of slippage prevention. Choose from five colors. According to one reviewer: “I bought the hand-sized towel to use for a little extra hand traction when traveling and using a studio's mat instead of my own non-slip mat. I also like to have a hygienic surface to put my face on during cobra and locust poses. It works well in terms of preventing slipping ONCE YOUR PALMS ARE A LITTLE DAMP!”

9 The Writer’s Choice: Mission Vaporactive Yoga Mat Towel Mission Vaporactive Yoga Mat Towel Amazon $19 See On Amazon The Mission Vaporactive towel is my go-to yoga towel because I can't stand when my mat feels warm or clammy underneath me. Using a special VaporActive fabric, this one attracts all the moisture on your body so it can promptly remove it via evaporation. It also has framed corner pockets that wrap around your mat to keep everything in place. Best of all, the permanent nonslip technology never washes out, so unlike other mats, it stays safe even after countless classes. According to one reviewer: “I do hot vinyasa style yoga almost every day and like the have towels that not only absorb my sweat, but also keep my hands a little bit sturdier in poses like downward dog than they would be alone on the mat. I do have to wet the mat where my hands and feet go before my practice for the best grip, but I have to do this with all my yoga towels.”

10 A Towel That Uses PVC: Gaiam Grippy Yoga Mat Towel Gaiam Grippy Yoga Mat Towel Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’d prefer to try a PVC grip, this Gaiam mat features the classic, absorbent microfiber top and nonslip PVC in the back. Designed to be a little thicker than usual, it has enough cushioning, the brand reports that it can even double as a mat if need be. According to one reviewer: “If you start using this and you have dry hands or feet, it will defintely feel slippery. It has this soft material like any other microfiber would feel. However, the second that you start to have a little sweat/moisture in the palms or feet, you will stick like glue.”