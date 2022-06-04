So your father loves craft beer, and your brother’s a foodie — and no matter how many times you ask your fiancé what he wants, his response is always along the lines of, “Oh, I’ll be happy with anything” (which is sweet, but not exactly helpful). If you feel overwhelmed while buying gifts for men, rest assured that you don’t have to. Amazon is here to help you find something for everyone on your list — regardless of who you’re buying for.

Keep scrolling to check out some of the best gifts for men that Amazon has to offer.

1 These Magnetic Lights That Help You See What You’re Grilling KOSIN Barbecue Grill Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Grilling outside at night? Allow these LED lights to help you see what you’re flipping. The flexible goosenecks make it easy to point them in whatever direction you need, while the magnetic bases mean you can stick them right onto your grill lid. And since they’re weather-resistant, there’s no need to worry if you accidentally leave them outside overnight.

2 A Meat Thermometer That Helps Prevent Meal Faux Pas Kizen Instapen Pro Instant Read Meat Thermometer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Having guests over for dinner? Make sure that the roast is cooked all the way through by sticking this meat thermometer into it. The backlit LCD screen makes it easy to read when you’re grilling at night, and the entire thermometer is even waterproof — so go ahead and clean it once you’re done cooking.

3 This Hefty Grill Press Made From Tough Cast Iron Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only is this grill press made from tough cast iron, but at just under 3 pounds, it’s also heavy enough on its own that you likely won’t need to apply too much pressure to create those delicious scorch marks. Plus, the wooden handle gives you a heat-resistant place to grip.

4 A Cocktail Shaker That Takes Happy Hour To The Next Level Nuvantee Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t have to settle for boring mixed drinks when you’re celebrating happy hour at home. With help from this cocktail shaker, you can easily make everything from margaritas to martinis — and each order also includes a measuring tool to make sure you don’t pour too much whiskey in that Manhattan.

5 These Bracelets That Could Help You Out In An Emergency Atomic Bear Paracord Bracelet (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon In my opinion, it’s better to have something and not need it than to need something and not have it — and that applies to these paracord bracelets. Each one unravels into 12 feet of military-grade paracord rope that might just come in handy during an emergency, or even if you’re out camping. They also feature a fire starter, compass, and whistle.

6 A Weighted Blanket That Can Help Ease Anxious Minds Waowoo Weighted Blanket $30 See On Amazon This weighted blanket is filled with hundreds of tiny glass beads that provide a comforting amount of pressure, making it feel like you’re wrapped in a gentle hug. Plus, the box stitching helps keep the beads from bunching up into pressure points, and the fabric is designed to control the temperature so you aren’t too warm.

7 The Roll-Up Mat That Lets You Save Puzzles For Later Becko Roll Up Puzzle Mat Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don’t have to finish that entire puzzle in one sitting. Instead, roll it up inside of this mat so that you can save it for later. It’s large enough to fit puzzles up to 1,500 pieces and even comes with a drawstring bag to help keep any loose pieces from shaking out the bottom.

8 The Caddy That Keeps All Your Remotes In 1 Place j-me Tilt Media Storage Caddy Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for your remotes to wind up scattered across your living room; that’s why I’m a big fan of this caddy. There’s enough space for up to four remotes, yet its narrow footprint won’t take up much space on your nightstand or coffee table. Choose from two color combinations.

9 The Mini Baskets That Help You Grill Veggies Yukon Glory Mini Grilling Basket Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Consider these baskets a must-have if you enjoy cooking veggies on the grill. They won’t let smaller pieces escape down through the grates, yet you’ll still wind up with that same deliciously grilled flavor. And since they’re made from stainless steel, they’re less likely to rust over time.

10 A Trash Can That’s Made For Your Car Drive Auto Car Trash Can Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t let guests leave trash in your car. Instead, have them stuff it inside of this car-friendly trash can. The adjustable strap lets you hang it off the back of your seats, or even secure it around your stick shift. Plus, the leakproof bottom won’t let any liquids spill onto your upholstery.

11 This Heated Coaster That Keeps Coffee Toasty Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your coffee always turns cold before you’re finished drinking it, try placing your mug on top of this heated coaster. It also works great with hot chocolate or tea, and the extra-long power cable makes it easy to use with distant outlets.

12 These Stainless Steel Skewers That Won’t Burn On The Grill BearMoo Barbecue Skewer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Unlike wooden skewers, these rotatable stainless steel ones won’t burn away as your food cooks on the grill. They’re also resistant to rust, as well as long enough that you can keep the handles sticking outside the grill lid for easy access. Plus, each order comes with a canvas pouch for storage.

13 The Rubber Luggage Tag With A Durable Steel Wire Luggage Tag Initial Bag Tag Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether it’s attached to a suitcase or a gym bag, this luggage tag can help personalize your belongings. The durable, yet flexible build is made with rubber, and the wire is made with steel that’ll help the label stay in place. Not to mention, the hidden card on the inside has a place for your name, address, and phone number.

14 A Wireless Charger That’s Compatible With Tons Of Phones Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $16 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter what brand of smartphone you have — as long as it’s Qi-enabled, you’ll be able to power it up using this wireless charger. It’ll work regardless of whether you place your phone on it horizontally or vertically, and there’s no need to remove your case.

15 This Throw Pillow That Looks Like A Wooden Log HYSEAS Decorative Round Throw Pillow Amazon $12 See On Amazon While this log-like pillow might not seem like much, thousands of reviewers have left positive four- and five-star comments, with many writing that it’s “super cute” and “exactly as pictured.” It’s the perfect size to use as lumbar support, and the invisible zipper within the polyester fabric is highly unlikely to snag on your clothes.

16 This Golf-Inspired Pen Holder That’s A Total Hit With Reviewers 10L0L Golf Pen Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon Know someone who loves to golf? Then they’re almost guaranteed to appreciate this pen holder, as the bag is made from realistic-looking faux leather. You also get three golf club-shaped pens with every order, and many reviewers appreciated how it works great as a “conversation piece.”

17 A Set Of Coasters That Look Like Retro Vinyl Records Ankzon Retro Vinyl Coasters (Set of 6) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You don’t have to listen to vinyl records to appreciate these coasters, as the vibrant labels are a fun way to add pops of color in dull living rooms. They also feature rubber bottoms to help prevent scratches, and one reviewer even wrote about how the top ridges help keep glassware from sliding off.

18 The Monitor Stands That Can Help Alleviate Neck Strain EVOOMI Monitor Riser Laptop Stand (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Instead of looking down at your computers, raise your monitors up a few inches using these stands. Not only can they help alleviate neck strain by encouraging better alignment, but each one is also made from heavy-duty steel that can handle larger monitors. Plus, each one features ventilation holes to help prevent overheating.

19 This Strap That Won’t Let Your AirPods Fall To The Ground cobcobb Ultra Strong Magnetic Airpods Strap Amazon $11 See On Amazon You’ll be glad you grabbed this magnetic strap the next time one of your AirPods shakes loose, as it works similar to the holders that you’d find on sunglasses. And since it weighs very little, you can easily wear it when exercising, as it won’t weigh you down at all.

20 A Sleek Apple Watch Stand That Displays & Charges It elago W2 Charger Stand Amazon $11 See On Amazon Need somewhere safe to keep your Apple watch? This stand has a narrow base that won’t take up too much space on your nightstand, and it’ll even charge your watch while you’re asleep. It’s compatible with the Apple watch series 1 through 7 — and the silicone frame won’t leave behind any scratches.

21 The Countertop Sandwich Maker That Cooks Paninis In Minutes Ovente Electric Sandwich Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re in the mood for grilled cheese or a turkey panini, this sandwich maker can help you whip one up in just a few minutes. Dual nonstick heating plates won’t latch onto your sandwiches as they cook, while non-skid feet on the bottom keep the appliance it from shifting out of place. Plus, it easily wipes clean once you’re done cooking.

22 These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths That Make Kitchen Duty A Breeze Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths for Kitchen (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These dishcloths will genuinely change your cleaning game, and can completely replace paper towels from your household. You can reuse these up to 100 times each and they come in a set of 10. They also dry super fast and are safe for most surfaces, so you can clean countertops, dishes, and whatever else is on your to-do list.

23 A Set Of Powerful Camping Lanterns GearLight Camping Lanterns (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon For the avid outdoorsman, these camping lanterns are a great investment that thousands of reviewers love. Whether you need these for emergency use or for camping, these offer powerful light without taking up too much space. They also have foldable hooks so you can hold them and a magnetized base if you want to secure them onto something.

24 These Oven Mitts For Grilling Or Cooking HOMWE Professional Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon $14 See On Amazon These silicone oven mitts are a game-changer for grillers or any self-identifying home chefs. They’re made with a silicone exterior and quilted interior that is safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Not only is the textured silicone on these mitts BPA-free, but the entire design is machine washable. Choose from one of a bunch of colors.

25 The Stainless Steel Mug That’ll Help Keep Beer Cold xpak Stainless Steel Beer Mug with Lid Amazon $18 See On Amazon With its vacuum-insulated walls that can help keep drinks cold for hours, this mug is a must-have for anyone who likes to slowly sip their beers. And since it’s made from stainless steel, you can go ahead and drop it without having to worry about any cracks forming.

26 This Car Organizer For Keeping Essentials Contained (& Not Rattling Around Your Trunk) DRIVE AUTO Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $27 See on Amazon You’d be surprised how much this best-selling car organizer comes in handy. It’s amassed more than 50,000 perfect five-star ratings thanks to its ability to coral all the car clutter. It can be used in the trunk or back seat, and it has tons of pockets and adjustable compartments for storing all your auto essentials, like first aid supplies, emergency gear, reusable grocery bags, and more. As one satisfied shopper reported, “[Now] I have a place for my randoms like my tire pump, jumper cables and dog essentials.”

27 A Mold That Produces Thick Ice Skulls Shaped 3D Skull Ice Mold Tray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sometimes, large ice cubes will chill your drink just as effectively as smaller ones (but without all the dilution) — and the same goes for the slow-melting ice skulls you can make using this silicone mold. And since each order includes a lid, it’s easier than ever to keep your freezer clean from spills.

28 This Cupholder That Attaches To Your Shower Wall 30 Watt Sudski Portable Shower Drink Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon With this cupholder, you now have a convenient place to put your drink while shampooing your hair. The best part? You can attach and re-apply it as many times as you like, as it relies on suction (not adhesive) to stay put on your shower wall.

29 This 9-Piece Set Of Silicone Utensils For An Easy Kitchen Upgrade Hot Target Silicone Spatula Set (9 pieces) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Whether you’re cooking for yourself or a large crew, this comprehensive set of silicone utensils has you covered. The nine included pieces — three whisks, three tongs, and three spatulas, all in varying sizes — are made from heat-resistant silicone that can be popped in the dishwasher after use — and they’re perfect for pairing with your go-to nonstick pans. One shopper noted, “These are heavy duty, do not stain and are a great quality.”

30 A Pour Over Travel Mug That Lets You Brew Directly Into It Coffee Gator Coffee Travel Mug Amazon $15 See on Amazon If you’re shopping for a coffee person, this Coffee Gator travel mug is a must-buy. Not only is it vacuum-insulated and cup holder-compatible, it also lets you brew directly into it thanks to the included filter — which means you can make cafe-quality pour over wherever you are. Plus, you don’t have to clean up an extra apparatus like you would with a French press or Chemex.

31 This Lightweight, Waterproof Backpack That’s Perfect For Hiking Bago 25L Hiking Backpack Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only is this backpack incredibly light, but it’s also large enough for a change of clothes, water, and more. You can also fold it down into a small zippered pouch when you aren’t using it — and since the exterior is waterproof, there’s no need to worry about your stuff getting ruined when it rains.

32 A Running Belt That Can Fit Keys & Your Phone E Tronic Edge Running Belt Amazon $12 See On Amazon This low-profile running belt won’t get in the way when you’re in the middle of your run, but it has enough room to fit everything you need. Whether you are storing gels for a long run or just your keys and phone while out for a jog, this belt can fit it all.

33 These Clip-On Lights That Make It Easier To Read At Night GearLight NiteOwl Book Light (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t strain your eyes trying to read in the dark — let these clip-on lights illuminate the pages instead. Their flexible goosenecks make it easy to adjust where they’re pointed, and you can even adjust the brightness up to three levels. Plus, the batteries are easily rechargeable via USB.

34 A Set Of Stainless Steel Grill Tools Shaped Like Electric Guitars PEPKICN Guitar Style Stainless Steel Barbecue Tool Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for a quality set of grilling tools? These ones are made from stainless steel and they’re even shaped like miniature electric guitars. The extra-long handles help keep you safe from burns — and one reviewer even wrote, “These things are nothing short of quality so if you're wondering or second-guessing don't even frett.”

35 A Stand That’ll Keep Your Razors High & Dry Grandslam Shaving Razor and Brush Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon Leaving razors out on your bathroom counters can lead to them getting clogged with dust and debris — so grab this stand. It’s made from sleek stainless steel, with a gunmetal finish that makes it look way more expensive than $10. Plus, the larger claw can also be used to hold a hairbrush.

36 A Wine Opener That Comes With A Ton Of Accessories Chefman Electric Wine Opener Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only does this wine opener do all the work for you, but it also comes with a slew of helpful accessories: a pour spout, foil cutter, as well as a vacuum pump stopper. It only requires four AA batteries (which are not included) to work — and you even have the choice of a stylish black finish or a sleek stainless steel one.

37 A Mount That Lets You Use Your Phone Hands-Free When Biking Mongoora Bike & Motorcycle Phone and GPS Mount Amazon $14 See On Amazon Following GPS while you’re riding a bike can be difficult, especially if you’re holding your phone in your hand — so add this mount to your setup. It attaches to your handlebars so that your phone screen is easily visible. You can also rotate it 360 degrees to adjust the viewing angle, and it’ll work with regular bikes as well as motorcycles.

38 This Press That Squeezes Excess Water From Tofu TofuBud Tofu Press Amazon $28 See On Amazon The drier your tofu is, the crispier the outside becomes when you fry it — and this press does a much better job of getting rid of all that excess water than a simple paper towel. It features two pressure levels so that you can adjust how much water gets squeezed out, and the drain tray is even removable for easy cleaning.

39 A Glass Coffee Maker That Can Also Brew Iced Tea Cafe Du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not all coffee makers are the same: This one is so versatile that you can use it to make iced tea as well as coffee. The reusable filter is made from stainless steel, which means there’s no need to buy replacements. Plus, the borosilicate glass walls are less likely to shatter when exposed to hot water.

40 The Light Strip That Can Help Reduce Eye Strain Power Practical LED Lights for TV Backlight Amazon $17 See On Amazon This light strip can help ease the glare that’s shining from your TV screen by providing a subtle glow behind it. The adhesive backing makes it easy to stick right into place, and the LED bulbs require less energy than incandescent ones. One reviewer even wrote, “It adds to the overall atmosphere of whatever content you're watching and grabs your attention when you enter the room.”

41 A Portable Charger That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Miady Dual USB Portable Charger (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon My phone can’t make it through an entire flight without dying — that’s why I like to travel with portable chargers similar to these ones. The ultra-slim design means they’ll take up hardly any space in your bag, and each one has enough juice to power up an iPhone X more than two times.

42 The Transparent Mouse Pad That You Can Leave Notes Under ELSKY Office Mouse Pad Amazon $14 See On Amazon Unlike the mouse pad you’ve likely got on your desk, this mouse mat features space to jot down and store your weekly schedule, to-do list, or any other thoughts that pop into your head. The transparent cover sheet is also texturized, which helps your mouse track accurately as you move it around.

43 A Polycarbonate Wallet With Space For 4 Cards GOVO Durable Polycarbonate Wallet Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking for a slim wallet that can fit inside your pocket? Search no further than this polycarbonate one. Not only is it compact, but the spring-loaded design won’t stretch out, allowing you to store anywhere from one to four cards. Plus, the clip on the back is a convenient touch.

44 The Insulated Sleeves That Keep Cans Cold For Hours BrüMate Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler Amazon $25 See On Amazon Designed to fit any 12-ounce slim can, this insulated sleeve is a must-have for your next day at the beach, pool, or even just hanging out with friends. It can keep your drinks up to 20 times colder — and since it won’t let the outside sweat, your hands stay high and dry while you’re sipping.

45 An Arm Tray Table That’s Perfect For Cramped Living Rooms GEHE Bamboo Wood Sofa Arm Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon You might think you need a coffee table, but if your living room is on the smaller side it might wind up making the space feel cramped. Instead, opt for this arm tray table. It’s made from sleek bamboo, with a shiny coat of lacquer on top that helps the wood resist stains in case you spill. Plus, it’s designed to fit onto nearly any sofa arm.

46 These Sleek Pots That Are Perfect For Desktop Succulents Greenaholics Small Succulent Plant Pots (Set of 6) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Succulents are a great way to add green throughout your home, and these pots are almost guaranteed to look great wherever you put them. Each one features a small drainage hole on the bottom to help prevent overwatering — and unlike some pots, these ones are made from sleek porcelain.

47 The Laptop Bag That’ll Keep Your Hardware High & Dry Lenovo Laptop Bag Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t worry about this laptop bag getting wet, as its water-repellent exterior helps keep your computer high and dry if you get caught in the rain. It’s large enough to fit laptops up to 15.6 inches. Plus, the adjustable shoulder strap lets you choose how low it hangs off your body.

48 A Portable Fan That You Can Wear Around Your Neck SZ-JIAHAIYU Portable Neck Fan Amazon $16 See On Amazon This neck fan might look a little junky, but don’t be fooled by its appearance. Thousands of shoppers left positive four- and five-star reviews, with many writing about how it’s “worth the money” and “works great.” Its rechargeable battery lasts for about four hours, and the lightweight frame shouldn't leave your neck feeling sore.

49 These Travel Bottles That You Can Pack In Your Carry-On Bag Lisapack Travel Bottles (5 Pieces) Amazon $8.99 See On Amazon Trying to avoid checking a bag on your upcoming flight? These travel-friendly bottles are small enough that TSA won’t make you throw them out when going through security. They’re also made from recyclable plastic that’s BPA-free, and the flip caps are less likely to leak if they get tossed around in your carry-on.

50 A Mini Smart Notebook You Can Use Over & Over Again Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $16 See On Amazon Instead of buying a new notebook every time you fill one up, why not save yourself some money and grab this reusable one instead? The pages wipe clean using the included microfiber cloth. Plus, you can even upload your handwritten notes to Slack, iCloud, Google Drive, and more.

51 The Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Won’t Break The Bank Artix Wired Headphones Amazon $32 See On Amazon A solid pair of noise-canceling headphones can cost a pretty penny, whereas these ones are available for less than $40. And if you’re worried about their quality? Don’t be — lightweight ear cushions won’t leave your head feeling sore, yet they’re still thick enough that they’ll block outside sounds so that you can listen to music in peace.

52 An Organizer That Adds Storage To Your Sun Visor Da by Car Sun Visor Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Credit cards, cash, passports, glasses — this organizer has space for all of it and more. Two elastic straps let you slip it over your sun visor so that all your essentials are easily within reach. And since it’s available in three shades (gray, black, or beige), you can even have it match the interior of your car for a seamless look.

53 This Vertical Mouse That’s More Comfortable To Work With Perixx Perimice-513 Wired Vertical USB Mouse Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike the mouse you’ve likely been using, this one has an upright design that allows your wrist to sit in its natural position. The result? You’re less likely to wind up with a sore wrist at the end of a long day — and since it plugs right into your computer via USB, there’s no need to ever purchase replacement batteries.

54 A Stainless Steel Bottle That Keeps Water Chilled For A Long Time HYDRO CELL Stainless Steel Water Bottle w/ Straw & Wide Mouth Lids Amazon $20 See On Amazon With its insulated walls that can keep your drinks chilled for up to 24 hours, this water bottle is a definite upgrade to the disposable plastic ones your office likes to keep in stock. It’s made from tough stainless steel that’s both resistant to rust as well as shatterproof, and you even have the choice of six different sizes, as well as 19 different colors.

55 A Case That Helps Protect Your Apple Accessories From Damage Aunote Apple Pencil Case Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon This hard-style case, which has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, can help protect many of your Apple accessories from damage. The outside is made from premium faux leather, while the inside is coated with soft microfiber to help keep everything safe from scratches. It’s available in two colors (rose gold and black).

56 This Lunch Box That Can Warm Your Meals Up Travelisimo Electric Lunch Box Amazon $26 See On Amazon You don’t have to put up with eating cold food for lunch — especially since this lunch box doubles as a food warmer. It only takes about 20 minutes to heat up cold soup, though it’s so versatile that you can also use it with solid meals, like paninis or pasta. Plus, each order includes an adapter so that you can use it in the car.

57 A Shaving Kit That Has Thousands Of Positive Reviews LEPONIX Shaving Kit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only does this shaving kit come with everything you’ll need to remove any unwanted facial hair, but you also get 10 replacement blades so that you won’t need to immediately purchase any extras. You also get a beard bib that helps keep trimmings out of your sink — and one reviewer even wrote that “the smell is fantastic and the shave job is perfect.”

58 The Electric Kettle That Boils Water Faster Than The Stove Elite Gourmet Cordless Electric Kettle Amazon $19 See On Amazon Don’t have time to wait around for a pot of water to warm up? This electric kettle can get water boiling faster than the stove, helping you save time on busy mornings when you’re trying to head out the door. It’s also cordless so that pouring is easier — and the blue LED light gives it a sleek look that’s sure to stand out on your counters.

59 A Pocket Protector Made From Faux Leather Diodrio Leather Pocket Protector (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep pens inside of this pocket protector, and there’ll be almost zero chance of them leaking out onto your shirt. It’s made from thick faux leather, with a slim transparent divider where you can attach your pens without breaking the clip. You also have the choice of three colors: brown, navy, or white.

60 This Cozy Neck Pillow That’s Easy To Clean Crafty World Travel Neck Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon This neck pillow features a silky-soft cover that you can easily remove to wash if it ever gets dirty. The universal fit won’t put uncomfortable pressure on your neck, and the memory foam filling instantly contours to the shape of your shoulders for added comfort.

61 These Pencil Holders That Attach To Your Monitor Kydely Pencil Holders (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Running out of space on your desk? Ditch that bulky pencil holder and make the switch to these space-saving ones. They stick to your monitor frame so that they’ll take up less room than some desktop organizers, and they’re large enough to hold everything from paper clips to permanent markers.

62 An Electric S’Mores Maker That You Can Use Indoors Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s no need to build a campfire when you’re in the mood for toasted marshmallows — just grab this indoor s’mores maker. The flameless heater gets hot enough to brown your marshmallows, yet not so much that it’ll start a fire in your home. The best part? Each order also includes two stainless steel roasting forks to get you started.

63 The Cover That Gives You More Grip On Your Steering Wheel Xizopucy Car Steering Wheel Cover Amazon $14 See On Amazon This steering wheel cover features a nonslip exterior that gives you extra grip where you need it, and it’ll even help keep your steering wheel clean from fingerprints and sweat. Choose from 10 colors, including a stand-out shade of orange.

64 A Touch-Sensitive Lamp That Takes Up Very Little Space Thausdas Touch Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your home doesn’t have ceiling lights, this bedside lamp is an easy way to brighten up any room without taking up too much space. It’s small enough to fit on a nightstand, yet has tons of features that some larger lamps lack: touch-sensitive control, adjustable brightness, and even a USB charging port make it stand apart from the competition.

65 This Glass Decanter That Helps Keep Liquids Fresh Paksh Capitol Glass Decanter Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you fill this decanter with whiskey or mouthwash is up to you — but either way, its airtight stopper will help keep whatever is inside fresh. It’s also made from sleek Italian glass — not plastic — and the sloped sides help you keep a firm grip when pouring.

66 These Darts That Are Less Likely To Bend Or Break IgnatGames Darts Metal Tip Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Ever notice how darts can start to warp after just a few throws? These ones are made with tough steel shafts that are less likely to break or bend, and the fitted O-rings shouldn’t shake loose while you’re playing. Plus, the included dart wrench helps you keep them in tip-top shape.

67 This LED Alarm Clock With A Dimmable Screen USCCE LED Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $16 See On Amazon Some alarm clocks have a super-bright face that can keep you awake at night, whereas this one allows you to adjust its brightness anywhere from zero to 100%. You also have the option of powering it via a wall outlet or using three AAA batteries, and there’s even a USB port in the back so that you can charge your devices.

68 A Projection Screen That’s Easy To Take With You Mdbebbron Projection Screen Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re having a movie night at home or need to present in front of the whole office, this projection screen has got you covered. It’s made from crease-resistant polyester so that it’s easy to see what’s on the screen, and folds down once you’re done for effortless transportation.

69 The Toilet Paper Holder With A Built-In Shelf Polarduck Toilet Paper Holder With Shelf Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only is this toilet paper holder made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but it also features a convenient shelf where you can rest your phone, or even keep a spare roll of toilet paper. The best part? Each order includes double-sided adhesive for easy installation, as well as screws in case you’re comfortable drilling into walls.

70 A Jogging Light That Helps You Stay Visible At Night AVANTO PRO Chest Running Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon Going out for a nighttime jog? Make sure that you stay visible by strapping this light across your chest. It won’t weigh you down while you’re running since it weighs less than 1 pound. Plus, the rechargeable battery lasts for up to five hours, so there’s no need to keep it plugged in when you aren’t using it.

71 This Car-Cleaning Kit That Includes A Drying Towel Armor All Car Wash and Interior Cleaner Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tire foam and upholstery protectant are only a few of the items you’ll find in this car cleaning kit, as it comes with everything you’ll need to get your car looking like you just drove it off the lot. You also get a microfiber towel to wipe everything clean — all for less than $25.

72 A Camping Lantern That Takes Up Very Little Space GearLight Sunlit Camping Lantern (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon You want to make the most of the space in your backpack when camping, which is why this lantern is a solid pick when you’re venturing into the great outdoors. It collapses down small when you aren’t using it, yet provides hours of light using just six AA batteries (which are not included.) Plus, the magnetic base allows you to attach it to your tent, car, and more.

73 The Slab That Infuses Salty Flavor Into Grilled Meals CAMERONS Himalayan Salt Grill Slab Amazon $20 See On Amazon Allow this slab to heat up on your grill, and it’ll help season any proteins or ingredients you cook on top of it. It’s made from real pink salt mined from the Himalayan mountains. And if you’re a fan of cold appetizers? You can also use it to serve shrimp cocktail, cheeses, and more.

74 A Tablet Stand That You Can Comfortably Use In Bed Ideas In Life Tablet Pillow Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon There’s no need to hold your tablet while you’re watching videos in bed, as this pillow-like stand will prop it upright for you. The lightweight frame shouldn’t leave your legs feeling sore, and there’s even a hidden zipper on the side that lets you remove the cover for easy washing.

75 This Battery Organizer With A Convenient Built-In Tester THE BATTERY ORGANISER Battery Storage Organizer $22 See On Amazon This battery organizer can hold up to 180 batteries of different sizes, and it even includes a battery tester that makes it simple to determine which ones have power left. Not to mention, the durable plastic case can be mounted to a wall — and the built-in handle makes it portable. It’s available in eight colors.