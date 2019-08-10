In the hunt to find one of the best sheets for adjustable beds, otherwise known as split kings, you'll have a lot of choices. But, as you already know, any old king-sized sheets won't work on an adjustable bed. You'll need sheets designed to fit each side of your mattress separately, giving you the flexibility to adjust the bed to suit your needs.

Consider first if you need a split king or a split California king. While most sheets for adjustable beds come in split king, there are fewer options if you need ones for a California-style bed. Then the name of the game with sheets is fabric and how it's constructed. You can learn a lot about a set of sheets simply by looking at the fabric. And, as I combed through sheets available in split king sizes, I found that most options are made of one of three fabric styles. Here's your guide.

Microfiber vs. Cotton vs. Bamboo

Microfiber: Due to their lightweight feel and affordable price, microfiber sheets are great if you like thinner sheets or if you are shopping on a budget. They are also wrinkle resistant and hypoallergenic, if allergies or wrinkly sheets tend to bug you.

Cotton: If you're prone to tearing sheets, either in your sleep or when doing laundry, cotton sheets are a great buy. They fall squarely in between microfiber and bamboo in terms of breathability, so they're good for all climates. Cotton sheets also retain color better than other types of sheets.

Bamboo: If you have allergies or are a hot sleeper, bamboo is a smart pick. Bamboo sheets are naturally antimicrobial, moisture-wicking, and hypoallergenic. They're also even more breathable than cotton or microfiber sheets.

Don't worry. I've and hand-picked the eight best sheets for adjustable beds, with microfiber, cotton, and bamboo options. Keep scrolling, your new favorite sheets are waiting.

1 A Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set With 200,000 Amazon Reviews Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King With the backing of more than 200,000 Amazon reviewers, these microfiber sheets are one of the most popular sheet sets out there. Available in split king, these sheets are great for adjustable beds. They're also lightweight and thin like most microfiber sheets, and will feel soft as soon as you unwrap them. While the manufacturer labels their pockets as "deep," they only accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches in depth. But, all things aside the brushed microfiber material is wonderful to sleep on. (I should know, these are the sheets I sleep on!) Even better, they come with a lifetime guarantee, so you really risk nothing with this affordable sheet set. And, since everyone's bedroom is different, these split king sheets come in more than 40 different color and pattern options. What fans say: "Here’s the thing...this isn’t the first time I’ve purchased Mellanni sheets. Why, you may ask? Simply put, because it’s a great product. If it’s such a great product, why do you keep ordering it? Are they not holding up? Honestly, I can be pretty rough on my sheets. When I am not in bed whilst drinking wine and reading a book or doing some online shopping, my dog (who I insist is part kangaroo) spends her day lounging amidst my bedding, jumping on and off of my bed about three dozen times. Between her eversharp claws and how often I launder my bedding, they have yet to exhibit any signs of wear or loss of colorfastness. Every bed in my home is laden with these sheets - when you find something you like, buy one in every color [...]"

2 A Splurge-Worthy Microfiber Sheet That Can Fit Tall Mattresses Southshore Fine Linens Extra Deep Pocket Pleated Sheet Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King These polyester microfiber sheets are a bit more expensive than the set above, but they're hands down the best option on this list if you have a tall mattress. These sheets can accommodate mattresses up to 21 inches in height, so regardless of the size of your mattress these will work. (Always best to measure the height of your mattress before buying, though.) These sheets are double brushed for added softness, and they're machine washable. They come in 18 colors and patterns so you match your style or room. They also have a pleated design around the hems of the sheets and pillowcases for a unique look. Best yet, these come with a one-year warranty should you run into any issues with this split king set. What fans say: "We got a new split king adjustable bed and mattresses because I had to have another back surgery, but we didn't realize how hard it would be to find affordable sheet sets for it. [...] These are wonderful sheet sets, thick and so soft and they wash up so well, but most of all they fit both mattresses! I'm ordering more sets so we have enough for changing for 2 weeks. I'm so glad I don't have to search anymore for sheets and they have so many colors to choose from!"

3 An Affordable Microfiber Split King Sheet Set In Over 40 Colors Sweet Home Collection Extra Soft Split King Sheet Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King Spoiler: These are the most affordable sheets on this list, so if budget is a concern, this set of split king sheets is a great buy. Made with a microfiber fabric, these will feel silky soft to the touch and be lighter-weight than any of the cotton or bamboo options on this list. Even better, they're available in 40 colors so you can match perfectly to your bedroom or space. The pockets on these sheets aren't quite as deep as other options, so if your mattress is taller than 14 inches, this isn't the set for you. But all things said, these are a popular set of microfiber sheets that won't set you back if you want to buy multiple sets for your adjustable bed. What fans say: "My husband purchased a split king adjustable bed for me to recover in after neck surgery so we needed to buy new sheets as well. These sheets are very soft and fit the bed perfectly. [...] I also loved the color selection as they're not too many selling split king sheets for adjustable beds at an affordable price too. I would recommend these to anyone in need of new sheets. [...] I have no doubt they'll hold up in the long run as well.

4 A 1000-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet That's Worth The Money Royal's Solid Gray 1000 Thread Count Split King Sheets Amazon $150 $149.99 See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King Not only is this split king set of sheets made of long-staple cotton for added durability, but they boast a truly impressive thread count. With a thread count of 1000, these sheets are understandably pricey. But what you pay for is the strength and softness of the material. Amazon reviewers are quick to say that these sheets are some of the softest they've ever owned, and that "you can tell these are quality sheets." Keep in mind, the higher the thread count the thicker the sheet will be, and a thread count of 1000 is about as high as cotton sheets tend to go. Their deep pockets can stretch to fit mattresses 18 inches in height. They also come in 16 different neutral colors so you can pick which one is right for you. What fans say: "We love high TC sheets! Crisp, cool and silky! These definitely met expectations in terms of weight and finish. It’s too soon to tell how durable they’ll be, but the pockets are deep enough for our extra thick mattress plus plush topper. Good value for our split king adjustable bed!"

5 A Surprisingly Cheap 1000-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set Mayfair Linen 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set Amazon $121 See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King These long-staple, Egyptian cotton sheets are surprisingly affordable, especially given their thread count (1000!). They are also woven with a sateen weave, which is particularly soft. This five-piece set only comes in one color, white, so if you're looking for a colorful set of sheets keep scrolling. But, if a set of strong, yet soft white split king sheets is what you're after, these certainly won't disappoint. What fans say: "These sheets are soft, comfortable, and the fitted sheet stays on better than other sheet sets we have tried. I would definitely buy them again."

6 A Breathable Bamboo Sheet That's 60 Percent More Absorbent Than Cotton Royal Hotel Split King Bamboo Viscose Bed Sheets Amazon $110 See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King, Top Split King, California Split King You can get this set of bamboo sheets in split king, California split king, and top split king sizes. So, if your adjustable bed isn't a traditional split king, these sheets are for you. They're also made of 100 percent bamboo viscose. This means they're naturally antibacterial, moisture-wicking, and breathable. And if you're a sweaty sleeper, manufacturers claim these sheets are 60 percent more absorbent than a set of cotton sheets. These can accommodate mattress up to 18 inches in height, so they should fit most standard mattress sizes. They're also machine washable for easy care. What fans say: "I have never purchased Bamboo sheets before and I can tell you now that I will be buying more in the future. 100 percent rayon from Bamboo 300TC and the softest fabric in the world, noticeably softer than cotton. Extremely comfortable in all temperatures. Perfect for people with allergies & chemical sensitivity. You won't be able to express your satisfaction with these sheets. Soft, luxurious, satiny."

7 A Set Of Investment Bamboo Sheets That Comes In 14 Colors Royal Tradition 100 Percent Bamboo Split King Sheet Set Amazon $120 See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King, Top Split King, California Split King While this set is admittedly a bit of a splurge, these bamboo sheets are worth the money. Made with 100 percent bamboo (no blends here), these offer more breathability than the less expensive bamboo options on this list. In fact, a bunch of Amazon reviewers claim that these are the best bamboo sheets they've ever owned. They are also naturally antibacterial and resistant to dust mites, so allergy-sufferers love this set. Available in 14 colors ranging from neutrals to bright hues, these breathable sheets are perfect for any adjustable bed — split king or California split king. What fans say: "I am very picky about my sheets. I do not like a silky feel and many cotton sheets feel course to me. I dread buying new ones each time as i end up buying many before i can find an acceptable set. THESE ARE GREAT! The texture is like soft and delicate. I always have had cotton sheets but find it increasingly difficult to find acceptable a cotton that feels good to me. I do not know much about buying sheets but these are PERFECT. I was scared taking these from the washer to the dryer as they felt creepy but when they were dry...AMAZING."