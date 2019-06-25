If you're on the hunt for the best sheets for a king-sized bed, you'll quickly realize that there is a plethora of options out there. Many of them are expensive, but few are truly worth the cost. That's why, when shopping for the best king sheets, you'll want to consider the following:

What kind of fabric is the sheet set made of? Cotton is a popular choice for sheets since it's typically very soft, but if you're a hot or sweaty sleeper, you may need to consider a more moisture-wicking fabric like bamboo. Similarly, if you're a cold sleeper or want a dedicated set for the wintertime, a set of heavy, warm flannel sheets might be the best option. Don't dismiss microfiber, either. It may not be as strong as cotton, but it dries far faster and, as a plus, is naturally wrinkle-resistant.

How much do they cost? Considering how much time humans spend in bed, investing in a great set of sheets is worthwhile. However, you can still find affordable sheets worth buying, even if you're on a budget. You may just have to sacrifice cotton for a more affordable microfiber set.

Take a look below for more details on the five best king sheets you can buy.

1. The Best Overall: A Classic 100 Percent Cotton Sheet That Reviewers Love California Design Den 100 Percent Cotton King Sheet Set $47 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't go wrong with a set of 100 percent long staple cotton sheets like these best-selling California Design Den ones. Constructed with a thread count of 400 and a smooth sateen weave, these sheets have achieved the perfect balance of softness and strength. They're also Oeko-Tex certified to be free of harmful chemicals so you can feel great about resting your head on these. This four-piece set (a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases), comes in 22 styles, sure to match your bedroom perfectly. What fans say: "I absolutely love these sheets. Extremely high quality, super soft, washed up beautifully, practically winkle free and I don't stick to them like microfiber sheets. And that tag on the end is priceless! I don't think I'll purchase sheets anywhere else after finding these, they are truly the nicest sheets I've ever owned."

2. The Most Affordable: A Brushed Microfiber Sheet That's Lightweight & Wrinkle Resistant Utopia Bedding Four-Piece King Sheet Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This Utopia Bedding four-piece set is an affordable option for king-sized sheets that doesn't skimp on quality. The brushed microfiber material of these sheets makes them naturally wrinkle and stain resistant, and much softer than other types of microfiber. Keep in mind, microfiber tends to be lighter-weight than a cotton sheet. But, that's one of the big reasons over 7,000 Amazon reviewers have fallen in love with these sheets. Bonus: They dry quickly and are breathable enough to be used year round. What's not to love? What fans say: "We love these. They're very comfortable and fit perfectly over our king-size bed. They wash well (cold water, no scratchy items such as towels in their load) and air dry really quickly. The price is excellent."

3. The Best Splurge: A 1000-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sheet With Deep Pockets Thread Spread 1000-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton King Sheets $120 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to feel like you're sleeping at a five-star resort every time you wake up, these 1000-thread-count Thread Spread sheets might be just the ticket. This four-sheet set is made with Oeko-Tex certified Egyptian cotton (no chemicals!), and constructed with a smooth sateen weave that gives them added durability. Plus, they have deep pockets that can accommodate beds up to 18 inches in height. Not only can you get these in California king, split king, and classic king sizes, but they're available in an array of colors you can choose from to match your bedding or space. Wash these on cold and dry them on low and these sheets will get even softer with each wash. What fans say: "I ordered my first set of these sheets several months ago. I have had them on my bed every night since then! And, yes, I wash them frequently. But I love them so much that as soon as they are clean, back on the bed they go! These are premium weight, 100-percent cotton sheets that feel like silk. No pilling either!"

4. The Best For Hot Sleepers: A Moisture-Wicking Polyester Set That's Breathable PeachSkinSheets Moisture-Wicking King Sheets $90 | Amazon See On Amazon Say goodbye to sweat stains and sticky sheets with this moisture-wicking PeachSkinSheets set. Ideal for hot sleepers, this four-piece set is made of a highly-breathable, hypoallergenic, and stain-resistant polyester fiber that keeps you cool and dry at night while you sleep. Plus, these sheets are smooth and soft to the touch, not scratchy. With the backing of over 1,000 Amazon reviewers and an average rating of 4.4 stars, these sheets are a fan-favorite to say the least. What fans say: "I get really bad night sweats (I wake up soaking wet and go through 2-3 pairs of pajamas every night). These sheets are amazing! This is the second set I've ordered. They are soft and wonderful and they don't get soaked the way my cotton sheets did. I used to wake up in the middle of the night to soaking wet sheets and have to put towels down to sleep on. In the morning they would take forever to dry. But these sheets only feel slightly damp at most and dry super quickly."