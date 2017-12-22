Low water pressure is the absolute worst — especially when you're taking a shower and the stream of water above your head is so weak that it takes 20 minutes to rinse out shampoo and conditioner. The best shower heads for low water pressure often boast pressure-increasing massage heads or technology designed to help draw water away from any pipe source (even those with low pressure) to bring them up to speed and standard.

Whether your shower head is clogged with hard water minerals like calcium deposits or your water comes from a well, there are plenty of shower heads that can amplify your low-pressure water. Since all of the shower heads below will get the job done, consider your budget and needs when shopping. You'll find shower heads with a variety of spray settings, self-cleaning nozzles, or rainfall-style designs, below. But, if you're not looking to spend a lot, there's a great option on this list for just $8.

If you have less flexibility in your installation, look for a shower head that can be attached to your existing shower head arm. Consider, also, if you want a handheld shower head. These will give you a greater range of motion when you shower.

Whether your plumbing is delivering low pressure or you suspect your current shower head keeps getting clogged, these eight shower heads take care of the problem. The cherry on top: You won't find a single one here that costs more than $40. Keep scrolling, these are the best shower heads for low water pressure.

1. The Original Fire Hydrant Spa Plaza Massager Shower Head

This high-pressure shower head features a pressure-increasing massage head and delivers water at a higher velocity to make up for low water pressure situations. It's made from quality chrome and can be adjusted to suit different spray angles. It boasts outstanding Amazon reviews, many of which address how it saved them from the fate of a weak, low-pressure shower.

According to one reviewer: "I’m in a townhome where the water pressure is not great with the original shower head. I couldn’t really wash my hair in the shower due to the low pressure. I decided to give this product a try after reading the comments. [Oh my gosh] what an amazing difference.It was so easy to put on."

2. HO2ME High Pressure Handheld Shower Head

If your water pressure is low, you probably can't remember the last time a good hot shower relieved muscle aches and pains. This handheld shower head brings back that sweet feeling of relaxation with upgraded 2XP turbo charging that delivers super strong spray action. It has a multifunction option that allows you to choose between various spray strengths and comes with a luxury hose, bracket, and teflon tape. This shower head even has over 7,000 Amazon reviews saying it's worth every penny.

According to one reviewer: "This shower head is simple, reliable, and great water pressure just like advertised. Much more affordable than the first two I bought as well! I highly recommend this product [if] you have a shower head that has low pressure."

3. WASSA High-Pressure Shower Head

This shower head is compact and provides an excellent, strong spray no matter your water pressure. But it's also great for anyone who doesn't want to spend hours installing it — it connects to a standard shower arm without tools. Its self-cleaning silicone nozzles prevent clogs and hard water buildup and it has a removable water restrictor.

According to one reviewer: "As far as I am concerned, the reviews that I read were right on. This is the best shower head on the market for homes with low water pressure. I have mine paired up with the hand held unit from a previous purchase and the combination is working perfectly for me."

4. Delta Faucet 2-Spray H2Okinetic Shower Head

Install this amplifying adjustable shower head in just minutes and begin to experience the intense, relaxing sensations of its H2O kinetic setting. It can actually make you feel like you're showering with more water, but it won't waste any in the process. Choose between a more powerful version of the setting or a gentle one.

According to one reviewer: "I have well water with lowpressure. I tried other shower heads to no avail. This is by far the best. I don't need 15 settings, just pressure. If you're like me I recommend this shower head"

5. Wantba High Pressure Rainfall Massage Shower Head

It's the ultimate shower luxury: a rainfall massage shower head with a stream so wide and powerful that it covers your entire body and makes rinsing your hair a breeze instead of a chore. It boasts 57 jets and is fully adjustable to suit any angle. To avoid hard water buildup, it can be disassembled in a flash for a quick cleaning.

According to one reviewer: "If you have low water pressure in your home then you need this shower head!!! The water pressure in my condo is pretty decent so I had to get device that controls the flow otherwise the pressure was too hard (no joke!). Now it's great because guests can change the water pressure if need be. I also gave this shower head to my parents as a gift and they love it!"

6. Aqua Elegante High Pressure Shower Head

Solve both your low pressure and hard water problem with this one twist-on shower head, which features 42 nozzles that blast out water at an impressive force. This one has a removable flow limiter, self-cleaning nozzles to keep hard water and calcium deposits from building up, and it comes with a five-year warranty.

According to one reviewer: "We have very low water pressure in our old house, so much that a normal shower head causes the water to fall limply to the stall floor after 3 to 4 inches out from base. Just like taking a shower from a drizzly well pump.This 1.8 gpm shower head changed all that.We now get pressure all the way to the back of the stall and to have a nice feeling shower instead of a wet frustrating experience. Such a luxury!"

7. Niagara Earth Massage Shower Head

It won't be easy to find a shower head this affordable that delivers a nine-jet turbo massage with a consistent flow rate — even if you have low water pressure. This is a self-cleaning shower head that's resistant to corrosion and actually uses up to 75 percent less water. Not only are you saving money on the actual tool, but you might get a nice surprise the next time you open up your water bill, too.

According to one reviewer: "I am on a well so my water pressure is low. I had purchased another shower head, but the water flow was terrible. I purchased this shower head since it was advertised to work regardless of water pressure. It works beautifully!"

8. AquaDance Antimicrobial Shower Head

One of the reasons some shower heads fail to deliver a powerful spray is because they can get easily clogged, especially if you have hard water. This antimicrobial version inhibits the growth of mild, mildew, and bacteria and has a flexible rubber design that can be easily cleaned so calcium and mineral deposits don't accumulate. The 6-inch face covers a larger area for more effective rinsing and you can choose between six spray settings.

According to one reviewer: "This is the best shower head I have ever used. I have low water pressure and this shower head comes through with the most pressure I have ever had anywhere!! It is larger around than any other I have had. Maybe that is the reason, but is looks good and feels GREAT!!"

This post was originally published on December 22nd, 2017. It was updated and republished on June 18th, 2019. Additional reporting by Amy Biggart.