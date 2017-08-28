You know the drill: no matter how neatly you fold up your earbuds, their cords somehow transform into a labyrinth-like puzzle by the time you need to retrieve them. This is where the best travel cord organizers come in handy, organizing everything from earbuds to laptop chargers.

A good cord organizer does a lot of things. Mainly, it keeps the cords from becoming a jumbled mess, but it also keeps them safe and secure, and many can even protect your cords from water damage.

When looking for the ultimate cord organizer, the first thing to consider is your lifestyle. Do you fly frequently, with various cords in your carry-on bag? A larger organizer, maybe even one with extra pockets for small gadgets, would be helpful.

Or, do you just have a few cords — say, a laptop charger and the a pair of headphones — getting in your way at work, or that you want to safely store in your commuter backpack? If so, there are simple, clever solutions that will make a world of difference on your desk and in your bag.

These eight best travel cord organizers will keep all your cords, earbuds, and chargers neatly tucked away, but easy to access when you need them.

1 A Multi-Functional, Water-Repellant Cable Case With Tons Of Pockets Luxtude Electronic Organizer Amazon $7 See On Amazon This durable yet lightweight cord organizer opens up to a single layer interior with a plethora of elastic bands, mesh pockets, and zippered pockets, giving you space for cords, memory cards, small gadgets, cell phones, earbuds, and whatever else you need to neatly put away. It has a heavy-duty nylon exterior, keeping your electronics safe from spills, leaks, and bad weather. According to one reviewer: “This item is perfect if your just sorting cables in a drawer or packing them to travel with. The case its self is slim/flat and extends well to hold the wires. While being large enough to hold a good amount of things. I have 2 of these one to store wires I want separate from other wires and another thats used for wires AND small phone repair tools which i travel with for work. Quality is great. The whole thing is flexible so you could roll it up if you choose to depending on what YOU put in the pocket.”

2 A Durable Travel Cord Organizer That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand iMangoo Shockproof Cable Organizer Wallet Amazon $10 See On Amazon This wallet-sized organizer has a zippered mesh pocket to store coiled headphones, USB cables, and memory cards, as well as a separate compartment with a large elastic strap, ideal for a power bank or other device. When zippered close, this case was designed to take a beating and keep your electronics safe, thanks to its shock-proof EVA shell. It also protects against water, sweat, and other spills. Choose among 10 colors. According to one reviewer: “I normally put all of my cords and chargers in ziplock bags when I travel. When I need something, it's always at the bottom of my bag. This case has changed my life. Everything stays organized AND I can locate it in a second. Standing it on end in my purse allowed me to slip it in and out easily. On an airplane, it held every item I needed for my 8 hour flight so I could stow my bag overhead and have maximum leg room. It's durable and convenient.”

3 A Compact Travel Cord Organizer That’s Surprisingly Roomy BAGSMART Travel Cable Organizer Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon This cable organizer bag is relatively compact in size and weighs a miniscule 0.24 pounds, but the interior is roomy enough to neatly store all your electronics, thanks to its several elastic loops for cables; two loops for larger devices, like a mouse or phone bank; and both elasticized and zippered mesh compartments. The exterior is made of water-resistant nylon, which is padded to keep your electronics safe from jostling inside your bag. According to one reviewer: “I travel a lot... and always had issues with cords tangling in my laptop case, taking up too much space horizontally, and not being organized. Was looking for an organizer for a long time, but I had specific size requirements. This organizer meets all my requirements! Holds all chargers, cords, power bank, mouse organized in a compact case (fits perfectly to a compact laptop bag) The quality is awsome as well, I can only recommend it.”

4 A Foldable Charger Cord Holder That Locks Everything In Place BUBM Cable Bag Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're looking for maximum storage but minimum bulk, look no further than this heavy-duty nylon cable bag. It's versatile, protective, and reasonably priced. When open, it expands to roughly 9 by 8 inches, with an assortment of elastic bands, mesh pockets, and zippered mesh pockets to keep all your cords, memory cards, and small gadgets in place. Then, it rolls up neatly and fastens shut, allowing you to stash it in your purse or backpack. With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and more than 2,000 customer ratings and reviews, this is one cord organizer that's hard to live without. According to one reviewer: “I love this bag. I am a flight attendant, and I carry three iDevices, two chargers (both cylindrical) and wireless headphones. [...] and this carries them all neatly with room for spares. Having this creates so much more room in my bag and keeps things organized perfectly. I have room for multiple outlet plugs, spare headphones, that weird iPhone dongle, and extra lightening cables. And when I travel for leisure I just move this wrap from my work bag to my travel bag, and I know I have all my electronic charging stuff. 6/5 stars! Would buy again.”

5 These Simple Velcro Cord Ties That Reviewers Swear By Avantree Velcro Cord Organizer (20-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a simple, no-fuss solution to your tangle-prone cords, consider these velcro cord organizers. With a 4.6-star overall rating amassed through over 12,400 ratings, they’re a fan-favorite. The order comes with 20 multicolored velcro ties in three sizes (varying in both length and width), so you can roll thinner wires, like earphone cables, into tidy, packable packages; as well as get a handle on thicker cords or bundles. According to one reviewer: “These are THE BEST "discoveries" that are "must haves" for anyone in today's connected world. I travel a great deal so not only do I have to carry so many electronics and associated accessories...but I need them to be compact as possible. What's more being "on the go" means everything has to fit in their assigned place in my backpack and easily recoverable (fast!) when I need them. I love color coding things - of course for "cell phone/s" and "laptop" and even for my special "in flight" accessories.”

6 A Desk Cord Organizer That Prevents Your Cables From Falling iGotTech Cable Clips & Cord Management System Amazon $9 See On Amazon These ingenious cable clips have ultra-adhesive pads that stick to any smooth and surface, whether it's your desk or nightstand (either at home or in a hotel), to keep your various laptop or tech cords in check. They're designed not only to keep cords organized but also to keep them from falling, so you will never again have to crawl under your desk to retrieve a fallen charger. Since six clips come in an order, you can also use some for your smartphone charging cables, USB printer cords, twisted headphone cords, and other wires. According to one reviewer: “Who says tech has to be monochromatic? Love the colors of these little clips. They're thoughtfully designed, solidly made, and the "pinch" is tight enough to hold both the skinny fire wire cable and the thicker cable from my scanner. They have an effective 3M adhesive backing which holds them securely to the surface. [...] These are perfect.”

7 A Strappy Travel Case For Cords & Chargers JOTO Electronics Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon This electronics organizer measures about 12 by 8 inches, making it the ideal size to slip into a backpack, briefcase, or large tote. Its criss-cross design of rubber elastic bands allows you to safely strap down countless cords, as well as small devices and writing utensils. That means you now have a place to securely store everything from your go-to tube of lipstick to your phone. And since the elastic straps have good grip, your cords and gadgets aren't going anywhere. It also has a large, zippered pocket on the back for documents, tablets and small notebooks. According to one reviewer: “I really like this organizer when I go on trips. It neatly keeps all my small electronic cables and accessories in a tidy slim package. I stick it in a small slot in my backpack and it's easy to take out my cables and put them back after I pull them out when going from one hotel/destination to another.”