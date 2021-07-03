The 50 Absolute Best Organization Products On Amazon Under $25

Benjamin Franklin supposedly said, “For every minute spent organizing, an hour is earned.” Ol’ Benny was right — not only does decluttering your home clear up extra space, it also saves you valuable time. That’s why I’ve put together this list of the most effective organization products available on Amazon. These highly rated items are also wallet-friendly, coming in at less than $25 each.

If you really want to maximize the storage space in your home, you’ve got to get a little crafty. There are plenty of ingenious inventions on here that keep your possessions securely tucked away. For example, check out these clever shoe slot organizers that allow you to stack your shoes on top of one another before sticking them in the closet. And for the kitchen, you’ll find a tiered spice rack that fits in your drawer and enables you to see the labels on all of your jars at once.

It’s also important to invest in some basics, which is why I’ve included plenty of storage essentials like these tiered under-the-sink baskets for toiletries and cleaning supplies, and these spacious zip-up bags that can store out-of-season clothes, sheets, and comforters. With thousands of collective rave reviews, these organizational products have proven themselves to be functional, durable, and high quality. Whether you’re looking to tidy up your kitchen cabinet or completely transform your closet, you’ll find tons of useful, affordable items that will get you there.

1 This Lipstick Holder That Makes It Easy To See Every Shade Gospire Lipstick Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your lipstick organized at all times using this acrylic holder with 40 individual slots. The tiered design allows you to see all of your lip shades at once, while also being compact enough to fit on your bathroom counter. It also works great for holding mascara and lip gloss, or non-cosmetic items such as paints and essential oils.

2 A Cable Organizer Box That Hides Cords DMoose Cable Management Box Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get rid of the unsightly tangle of cables on your floor with this storage box that conceals your power strips, USB cables, and surge protectors. The sleek box has easy-access ports on either side, so you can keep your cables plugged into the wall. With rubber pads on the bottom, this organizer won’t slide around your floor. Available colors: 5

3 The Expandable Organizer That Fits Under Your Sink Spicy Shelf Expandable Under-Sink Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon With this sturdy plastic organizer, the space underneath your sink will stay tidy and clean. The height, width, and length are all expandable, so you can adjust the unit to fit according to your cabinet’s dimensions. You can place up to 40 pounds of cleaning supplies on the top shelf, while creating room underneath for even more storage.

4 A Clever Way To Double Your Shoe Storage Space PENGKE Shoe Slots (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your shoes take up a good deal of your closet space, this pack of 10 innovative shoe slot organizers will come in handy. Their unique design creates an angled platform so that your shoes can be stacked on top of one another. The height can be adjusted to three different levels to accommodate both heels and flats, and the nonslip surfaces keep your shoes in place.

5 These Airtight Food Containers With Locking Lids Chef's Path Cereal Containers (Set of 4) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Maintain your cereal’s crunchiness over time by investing in these airtight food containers with locking lids. The lids have silicone seals that keep air, dust, and bugs from coming in contact with your cereal, rice, pasta, or flour, and as an added bonus, you’ll get measuring cups and a set of labels and a chalk pen.

6 A Bathroom Storage Basket That Attaches To Your Cabinet mDesign Over-Door Bathroom Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add an extra storage shelf to your bathroom cabinet with this metal storage basket that hooks onto the cabinet door. The basket has enough space for your hair brush, curling iron, and hair dryer, and since it’s made of steel wire, you can store items while they’re still hot. Place it outside the cabinet door for easy access, or inside for more discreet storage.

7 The Wall-Mounted Holder For Your Brooms & Mops Favbal Broom and Mop Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon This wall-mounted holder lifts your brooms and mops off the ground, holding them securely in place with rubber-gripped slots. The rack has three slots for your long cleaning tools, and four hooks for rags, gloves, and other small items. In total, this device holds up to 30 pounds, and you can install it using either screws or self-adhesive strips.

8 This Hanging Closet Organizer With Shelves HOLDN' Storage Hanging Closet Organizer with Garment Rod Amazon $20 See On Amazon Here’s a hanging closet organizer with four separate compartments for your sweaters, blankets, towels, and more. Plus, there’s a separate rod on the bottom of the sturdy canvas organizer that allows you to hang shirts beneath, which means you don’t have to give up any precious hanging space. When not in use, this unit is completely collapsible.

9 These Organizers For Your Cables PZOZ Cable Clip Organizers (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Fasten your electronic cords to your desk, nightstand, or TV credenza with these clip organizers that you can stick anywhere. Each organizer strip has a gel pad that adheres to any smooth surface, along with 11 slots for your USB cables, chargers, and headphones. The front of the unit has a push-activated toggle that makes it easy to open and close. Available colors: 3

10 A Hanging Storage Space For Your Bags LONGTEAM Hanging Handbag Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only does this hanging handbag organizer save you closet space, but it keeps your bags protected from crumpling, dust, and wear as well. There are four storage cubes in the center, along with six side pouches that can fit your purses and tote bags. You can also use this organizer for sheets, clothes, and other accessories.

11 This Wall-Mounted Toothpaste Dispenser YEIRVE Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser with Toothbrush Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon An automatic toothpaste dispenser and toothbrush holder rolled into one, this device conveniently keeps your toiletries in one spot. Complete with two drinking cups, a drawer, and a storage platform, the dispenser provides ample space for your floss, lotion, razor, and more. It can hold up to four toothbrushes at once, so your whole household can use it.

12 A Strong Set Of Shelves For Your Water Bottles YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Maximize vertical space in your cabinet using this water bottle organizer. The racks are constructed from sturdy steel wires, with height-adjustable plastic shelves. It has a weight capacity of 10 pounds, so you can store plastic, metal, and glass bottles on the three platforms. Stick it in your cabinet, or keep it out on the counter so you can grab and go.

13 These Drawer Organizers For Your Undergarments Simple Houseware Underwear Organizers (4 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Each of these organizers is specifically designed to sort a different article of clothing: underwear, socks, bras, and scarves. The mold-resistant bins fit inside your drawers or closet, allowing you to easily access your undergarments when you need them. Never go searching for that pesky left sock again. Available colors: 7

14 A Heavy Duty Rack For Your Pots & Pans Deven Adjustable Pot and Pan Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from heavy duty iron, this storage rack is strong enough to support multiple pots and pans, and makes it easy to grab each one since they’re not piled on top of each other. You can set it up horizontally or vertically, and the eight tiers are movable and height-adjustable. It also comes with six hooks for hanging spoons and spatulas.

15 These Storage Racks That Hang On Cabinet Doors SimpleHouseware Cabinet Door Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Save space in your kitchen by utilizing these metal racks that hang on the back of cabinet doors. They’re large enough to hold bakeware, cutting boards, plastic wrap, and other items that don’t quite have a permanent home. While over-the-cabinet usage is most convenient, the shelves also come with screws that can be used to mount them inside your cabinet or on your wall.

16 A Set Of Highly Rated Fridge Organizers HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins (8-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon After more than 2,000 ratings, these refrigerator organizers have an average of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, and reviewers love how the sturdy, easy-to-clean bins make it easy to locate anything in your fridge. Use them to organize your produce, veggies, beverages, and condiments. Plus, with these bins, your fridge’s surfaces will stay clean over long periods of time.

17 The Easy Way To Store Your Canned Goods Simple Trending Can Rack Amazon $21 See On Amazon Instead of stashing your canned goods on your top shelf, use this metal rack that makes it convenient to grab them while cooking. These organizers are stackable, so you can increase your storage space without taking up any extra room on the counter. Each unit can hold up to 36 cans, and the angled design allows you to easily remove them from the rack. Available colors: 4

18 These Spacious Zip-Up Storage Bags Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon With reinforced side-handles and double-layered fabric, these durable storage bins can hold up to about 200 pounds. Space-wise, the zip-up bags can accommodate a king-size comforter, six blankets, or up to 35 pieces of clothing, and the transparent windows make it easy to see the contents inside.

19 A Tiered Under-The-Sink Organizer madesmart 2-Tier Basket Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get the most out of your storage space with this double-tiered organizer that fits underneath your bathroom or kitchen sink. These strong organizers can be filled with cleaning supplies or toiletries, and each slide-out basket comes with a metal divider that separates different kinds of items. You can also get creative and use them for office or crafting supplies.

20 This Tray That Keeps Container Lids In One Place YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your food storage lids are scattered around your kitchen, this organizing tray will keep them in one tidy place. Complete with five adjustable dividers, this portable organizer works with both square and round container lids up to 9 inches, but is slim enough to fit inside your cabinet or pantry shelf.

21 A Space-Saving Option For Storing Pantry Boxes YouCopia UpSpace Box Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t let your boxes topple over one another in your cabinet — this shelved storage unit has three different levels for keeping them organized, and the height-adjustable platforms can be raised or lowered to fit your needs. Whether you’re storing pasta, rolls of foil, or plastic baggies, these shelves can handle it — the steel wires have a weight capacity of 20 pounds. Available sizes: 9 x 9 inches, 12 x 9 inches

22 These Innovative Hangers That Hold 5 Pairs Of Pants DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Traditional hangers can only hold one pair of pants at a time, while these S-shaped ones can support up to five. Their unique design allows you to hang up multiple articles of clothing, which can massively save on closet space. Made from durable rust-resistant stainless steel, these hangers can hold trouser pants, skirts, scarves, and more.

23 These 2 Cabinet Shelves That Slide Out TAPBULL Sliding Under-Sink Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon While these compact sliding shelves work great underneath your bathroom or kitchen sink, you can really place them anywhere you need extra storage. Thanks to their strong adhesive strips, these shelves are easy to install — just peel back the strip cover and apply to any smooth surface. Then, any time you need to grab an item, simply slide the shelf out for easy access.

24 A Set Of Wire Closet Dividers That Keep Items Neatly Stacked Evelots Closet Wire Shelf Dividers (8-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Reduce clutter inside your closet space and keep piles of sweater neatly stacked by using these wire closet organizers that divide your shelves into different sections. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, each divider has hooks on the bottom that keep it attached to your wire shelf, but you can easily remove and adjust them as needed.

25 This Silverware Tray That Expands Expandable Cutlery Drawer Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Expanding from a width of 13 inches to nearly 24 inches, this cutlery organizer can be adjusted to fit just about any kitchen drawer. It has multiple compartments for forks, spoons, knives, and serving utensils, as well as other small items such as a bottle opener or whisk. The tray is lined with a soft-grip interior that keeps your silverware from sliding around when you open and close the drawer.

26 A Wall-Mounted Shower Caddy With Lots Of Style KINCMAX Wall-Mounted Shower Caddy Amazon $23 See On Amazon This stainless steel shower caddy features a sweeping design that elevates the look of your bathroom while holding all your supplies. Available in two colors, it even has four hooks for hanging razors, loofahs, and washcloths. The durable rust-proof shelf can be mounted to ceramic, glass, metal, or marble using the included adhesive pad.

27 The Hanging Organizer For Your Jewelry BB Brotrade Hanging Jewelry Pocket Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Unlike a jewelry box, this pocket organizer keeps each individual piece of jewelry in its own separate compartment, which helps prevent tangles while making it easy to find everything. With 80 transparent pockets total — 40 on each side —there’s plenty of room for your necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings. The top of the panel has a hook that can go right over your door or closet rod.

28 This Magnetic Knife Holder That Sticks To Your Wall SUBTRACTION Magnetic Knife Strip (16-Inch) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Clear up counter space by ditching the knife block and investing in this magnetic strip that holds your metal cooking utensils in place. The stainless steel bar can accommodate up to 30 pounds in weight, and will secure firmly to any ceramic, metal, or glass surface with the included adhesive. Available sizes: 12 inches, 16 inches

29 A Versatile Organizer For Makeup Or Desk Supplies MIUOPUR Makeup Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This versatile storage unit has two platforms and three drawers for maximum organization. You can use it to keep your vanity in check, but it also works for office supplies or bathroom toiletries. And unlike other clunky storage containers, the streamlined design gives this organizer a distinctly minimalist feel. Choose from three colors: white, mint green, and pink.

30 The Slim Cart That Fits In Tight Spaces AOJIA Slim Storage Cart Amazon $26 See On Amazon This tiered storage cart is designed to squeeze into tight spaces, whether it’s next to your sink, in between your washer and dryer, or next to your bed. It has four casters that let you roll it around with ease, and two of the wheels have brakes, so you can keep it securely in one spot. With stainless steel rods and plastic baskets, this unit can hold up to 30 pounds on each level.

31 This Hanging Over-The-Door Pocket Organizer Simplehouseware Window Pocket Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon With four large pockets, this organizer can store a quite a lot of stuff. Perhaps the best part? Each pocket has a handy transparent window on the front that lets you easily see the items inside. At the top, it has two strong hangers that you can hook over your door or on a closet rod. Available colors: 7

32 A Set Of Organizing Trays For Your Drawer Puroma Drawer Organizer Trays (10 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Since this set of 10 organizing trays includes several different sizes, you can mix and match them in your drawer for a customized fit. Use them to store your cosmetics in the bathroom, or place them inside your office desk to separate your supplies. Reviewers have complimented their transparent design and sturdy feel.

33 The Spice Rack Tray With Rave Reviews Lynk Spice Rack Tray Insert Amazon $20 See On Amazon By storing your spice jars at an angle, you can save a good deal of space, not to mention the fact that you can see the label on every jar at once. This tray insert can hold up to 24 standard-sized jars, and is compact enough to fit in a kitchen drawer. With over 500 five-star reviews, this tray simply works. “These units are well built, easy to install and most importantly, do what they say they do!” wrote one customer.

34 An Elegant Jewelry Stand For Earrings VERGILIUS Earrings Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Display your jewelry on this delicate metal stand holder that complements any bedroom. With 44 holes total, this rack can hold up to 22 pairs of earrings, and the rectangular wooden base rests firmly on your dresser, so it won’t topple over as you remove your earrings from the rack. Choose from black and white finishes.

35 The Mini Lazy Susan That Fits In Your Cabinet YouCopia Crazy Susan Kitchen Cabinet Turntable Amazon $27 See On Amazon Here’s a miniature turntable that’s small enough to fit in your cabinet, where it makes it easy to grab whatever you need just by spinning. It has three removable plastic bins on top that are the perfect size for holding snacks, vitamin bottles, coffee pods, and more, and the rotating base has nonslip rubber feet that keep the lazy Susan planted on your shelf.

36 This Best-Selling Spice Rack With 3 Tiers Copco Non-Skid 3-Tier Cabinet Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon One of Amazon’s best-selling spice racks, this cabinet organizer has three levels for placing your jars and bottles. The multi-tiered design allows you to see all your items at once for easy access, and each platform is covered with a non-skid rubber surface that keeps your items in place. You can also use this little invention to store tools or craft supplies.

37 A Set Of Food Storage Containers With Drip Trays SILIVO Fridge Storage Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Maintain your food’s freshness with these storage containers that come with removable drain trays. The excess water from your fruits, veggies, and other foods will drip into the bottom of the bin, keeping mushiness at bay. Plus, they’re stackable, saving you lots of storage space on your fridge shelves.

38 This Wooden Holder For Your Art Supplies Marbrasse Wooden Pencil Holder Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you get into a creative zone, it’s important to have your pencils, markers, and brushes on hand. This rustic wooden desk organizer has 15 separate compartments for storing your art supplies, making it easy to grab them as you need them. With easy-to-follow instructions, the wooden pieces take about 20 minutes to assemble. Available colors: 4

39 A Shoe Storage Case That Slides Under Your Bed HOLDN' STORAGE Under-Bed Shoe Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Utilize the space under your bed with this zip-up shoe organizer made from tear-resistant polyester. It can hold up to 20 pairs of shoes, from sneakers to sandals to heels, and the clear vinyl top protects everything from dust and dirt. It also has secure handles that help you pull the case out from under the bed when you’re ready to lace up.

40 These Trays That Keep Your Shirts Neatly Folded BoxLegend T-Shirt Organizer Trays (10-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve collected more T-shirts than you know what to do with, these stackable organizing trays can help. Just place your folded shirts in the slots between the holders, and place the pile on your shelf. Every time you need a specific shirt, lift up the front handle and pull it out. This way, you won’t unfold the the rest of the stack — it’ll stay nice and neat.

41 The Smart Way To Store Your Tea Collection YouCopia New TeaStand Tea Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tea lovers, this one’s for you: This free-standing organizer is specifically designed to hold your tea bags, with eight removable bins for organization. You can fit up to 80 tea bags in this slim unit, so go ahead and unpack that whole cardboard box of tea and throw it away — this is the only tea holder you’ll need from now on.

42 The Shelf Organizers That Maximize Vertical Space SONGMICS Cabinet Shelf Organizers (Set of 4) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These cabinet shelves aren’t just functional, they look great, too. They can each hold up to 22 pounds, so you can use them to store jars, bowls, food containers, and anything else you can think of. Sturdy and simple, the metal organizers are expandable and stackable, and you can place them inside your cabinet, or keep them out on your countertop for easy access to items.

43 These Heavy-Duty Tool Organizers CASOMAN Stackable Tool Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Wrangle pliers, screwdrivers, and all your hardware (nuts, nails, and bolts) in these stackable tool cases. The cases have removable dividers, so you can organize things just the way you like, and the latches and sliding locks guarantee the lids will remain firmly shut — essential since you don’t want hardware falling out when you grab a case.

44 This Sturdy Box For Your Glasses mDesign Stackable Eye Glass Storage Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can fit eyeglasses, sunglasses, and blue light-blocking glasses in this storage box, which will help ensure you don’t lose your specs in the couch cushions (where you’re likely to sit on them). Complete with a hinged, transparent lid, the organizer has five compartments for all your eyewear. The boxes are stackable, so you might even be inclined to purchase more than one, depending on how large your collection is. Available colors: 4

45 The Expandable Vitamin Organizer mDesign Expandable Plastic Vitamin Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Taking daily vitamin supplements may be a great way to improve your overall health, but all those bottles can cause clutter in your cabinet. Instead, use this vitamin organizer that clearly displays all of your vitamins on three different levels. It expands from roughly 17 inches to 32 inches wide, so you can adjust it to fit your cabinet or countertop.

46 A Vertical Rack For Wine & Water Bottles mDesign Bottle Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re storing wine, water, or soda, this vertical rack will make your bottles look good while also freeing up your counter space. With room for up to eight bottles, it features curved compartments with open panels on either side, so you can see their labels without pulling them out.

47 This Remote Control Holder For Your Couch Joywell Armchair Remote Control Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your remote control and other essentials close by with this linen holder that fits over your sofa or chair’s armrest. There are six pockets on the front that can accommodate your remote, phone, tablet, and other essentials, and the back has a nonslip rubber patch that holds the organizer in place. It comes in a ton of colors, so you can match it to your furniture. Available colors: 26

48 A Chic Geometric Jewelry Tray Umbra Geometric Jewelry Tray Amazon $16 See On Amazon This delicate little jewelry tray is as chic as it is functional. Made from brass-plated wire, the geometric-shaped holder has a linen-covered base that protects your rings, bracelets, eyeglasses, or other small trinkets. It has an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, with customers raving over its aesthetically pleasing appearance and functionality. Available colors: 2

49 The Adjustable Bakeware Rack That Reviewers Love YouCopia Bakeware Storemore Adjustable Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Racking up over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s clear that customers are content with this adjustable bakeware storage unit. With seven adjustable dividers, this rack can accommodate bakeware of any shape or size — just push the steel wires into the slots to lock them into place. “Wow! Super easy to put together and it holds SO much and so many different items,” one reviewer wrote.