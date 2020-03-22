41 Clever Things Under $45 That Make Your Home Seem Way Bigger

A small home or apartment doesn't have to feel cramped. For example, adding a few mirrors to your walls can help brighten up any room, as well as make it seem bigger. And if your home doesn't come with a ton of storage space, you just have to get creative with how you utilize what space you do have. Luckily, there are tons of clever products on Amazon that can make your home seem way bigger than it is.

Obviously this list is packed with tons of ingenious storage solutions, since keeping clutter organized and out of the way can do wonders for your space — like a shelf that fits over your toilet to store towels and extra rolls of toilet paper, or a wall-mounted utensil holder for the kitchen. But I've also made sure to include some chic home products that just make your pad feel a little bit nicer, like the chenille floor cushions that make lounging around feel totally luxurious

From adjustable shower caddies that can accommodate extra-tall shampoo bottles, to a cabinet lighting kit that's ridiculously inexpensive and will add major atmosphere to your space, there are tons of genius products on Amazon that can help make any small home feel downright expansive.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.

1. A Standing Mirror That'll Make Your Bedroom Feel More Refined Roundhill Furniture Wood Cheval Floor Mirror $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Adding a mirror to any room can help make it seem larger, and this classic standing mirror is an elegant way to do it. The freestanding mirror gives you a full picture of your outfit, and you can tilt it to find the best viewing angle. It comes in seven different frame options, like white, oak, and silver, so you can get just the right look.

2. A Set Of Shelves That are Designed To Fit Over Your Toilet Honey-Can 4-Tier Metal Bathroom Shelf $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a ton of storage space to any bathroom with this genius bathroom shelf. Designed to fit right over your toilet, it has four tiers that are great for storing extra toilet paper, cleaning products, washcloths, and air freshener.

3. The Bedside Caddy That Stores Remotes, Books, And More HAKACC Bedside Caddy $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your nightstand clear and clutter-free with this bedside caddy. It's made from durable Oxford cloth that won't rip easily, and there are four large pockets where you can stash remotes, books, lotion, pens, or practically anything else. Just slide it underneath your mattress, and you're ready to go.

4. These Floating Bookshelves That Look So Cool Umbra Floating Bookshelf (Set of 3) $28 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've got a few blank walls in your home, use these floating bookshelves to help spice them up. They're great for small spaces where a regular bookshelf just won't fit, plus each order comes with all the necessary hardware for installation. And you won't have to worry about them collapsing — they're so sturdy that each one can hold up to 15 pounds.

5. The Rotating Makeup Organizer That Has Adjustable Shelves AmeiTech Makeup Organizer $27 | Amazon See on Amazon With space for your brushes, moisturizers, compacts, lipstick, nail polish, and more, this makeup organizer is a must-have for anyone with an extensive makeup collection. It rotates a full 360 degrees, so you can easily access all your items, and the shelves are height adjustable to accommodate a variety of products.

6. A Shoe Organizer That Slides Underneath Your Bed Ziz Home Under Bed Shoe Organizers (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't let your shoes take up a ton of space in your closet — just keep them in these convenient under the bed organizers. They slide under your bed to help save space, and the handles make them easy to pull back out. Each one has 12 compartments, and the transparent covers keeps everything in easy view but safe from dust. Use these to store underwear, socks, and scarves, too.

7. The Hangers That Help Save You Precious Closet Space HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers (10-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If your closet is overflowing with clothes, make sure to give these space-saving hangers a try. Each hanger has slots for five other hangers, which saves you major space on your closet rod. You can use them horizontally or vertically, depending on what works best in your closet, and each order comes with enough hangers to store up to 50 garments.

8. These Vacuum Storage Bags That Compress Your Clothes Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (5-Pack) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Create space in your your overstuffed closet with these vacuum storage bags that compress your out-of-season garments. Each set comes with a vacuum-sealing pump and five medium bags that can store up to 10 sweaters each, but you can also opt for other bag sizes.

9. The Chenille Floor Cushion That'll Have You Lounging Around All Day Intelligent Design Chenille Square Floor Pillow $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Give any room a few extra places to sit with these luxurious floor cushions. Made from super soft chenille, the cushions feature tufting and scalloped edges, and — at 20x20 inches, are big enough to sprawl out on. Grab them in six gorgeous muted colors: blush, aqua navy, charcoal, gray, and ivory.

10. A Mounted Wall Rack That's Perfect For Pans And Utensils TLBTEK Pots and Pans Hanging Organizer $23 | Amazon See on Amazon I have this wall rack hanging in my kitchen, and it makes for a great place to stash utensils, pans, and other kitchen items you want easily within reach. The black pipe design gives it an industrial aesthetic, and each order comes with all the necessary hardware for installation.

11. The Paper Towel Holder That Hangs Under Your Cabinets SMARTAKE Paper Towel Holder $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Free up some counter space by keeping your paper towels on this mounted paper towel holder. The super-sticky adhesive makes it a cinch to to attach it to the underside of a cabinet, with no drilling required. Choose from four finishes: black, silver, red, and gray.

12. A Shower Caddy That Has Adjustable Shelves Simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy $40 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter how tall your economy-size shampoo and conditioner bottles are — you can fit them in this shower caddy that has adjustable shelves that slide sideways and up and down. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, the caddy also features a soap dish, a hook for your razor, and space to store bottles upside down, so you can get every last bit of product.

13. This Easy Way To Organize Your Underwear Drawer Simple Houseware Underwear Organizers (Set of 4) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This organizer is an easy way to keep your underwear, bras, socks, belts, and scarves a little more tidy. Each order comes with four organizers with compartments of different sizes, so you can maximize space without risk of damaging more delicate items (your bras, for example). The organizers are made from durable cloth and are resistant to mold.

14. A Cutlery Organizer That Helps Save Drawer Space Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon With a tiered design that stacks your forks, spoons, and knives on top of each other, this slim profile silverware organizer is a must-have for anyone with limited kitchen drawer space. There are also icons at the top of each slot, so you can pull out the right utensil every time.

15. The Bracket That Lets You Mount Your TV To The Wall Mounting Dream Tilt TV Wall Mount $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch your bulky entertainment system and mount your television to the wall with this TV mount bracket. It's compatible with televisions from 37 to 70 inches, and can hold up to 132 pounds of weight. And since it sits nearly flush with the wall (1.5 inches away), it won't jut out too far into the living room.

16. A Set Of Planters That Add Boho Style To Your Home Petutu Indoor Hanging Planter Holder (6-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a potted succulent or any other type of plant to these hanging planters, and you can instantly inject some boho chic into your home. They're made with sturdy, handcrafted rope that's pretty much guaranteed to match any decor in your home, and they look great hanging outside on balconies, too. Each set comes with six plant holders in three lengths.

17. The Potted Plant Stand That's Simple Yet Elegant Mkono Plant Stand $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this potted plant stand to add a touch of green to any room. The minimalist stand comes in three sizes — 10-inch, 12-inch, and 14-inch — and can be flipped over depending on how high or low you want your plant to sit. The legs feature black stoppers on the bottoms to prevent any accidental scratching.

18. A Shower Bench Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Bambusi Shower Bench Stool $57 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from eco-friendly, water-resistant bamboo, this shower bench gives you a place to sit while you shave your legs. The shelf underneath is a great place to store soap and shaving cream, and since the bench is super durable and good looking, you can also use it outdoors or in any other part of your home, too.

19. The Soap Dispenser That Declutters Your Shower Better Living Products 3-Chamber Shower Dispenser $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Declutter your shower floor by putting your body wash, shampoo, and conditioner into this shower dispenser. The chrome exterior gives it a sleek appearance, and it mounts easily onto flat surfaces as well as corners, with the included waterproof tape. It's rust proof and the push-button system makes dispensing a breeze.

20. A Divided Hamper With Space For Dirty And Clean Clothes Simplehouseware Double Laundry Hamper $29 | Amazon See on Amazon On laundry day, you can keep your unfolded, clean clothes separate from your dirty ones by using this divided hamper. Or, if you like, use it to separate your colors, so you don't have to go to the trouble later. The lid keeps dirty clothes out of sight, and the interior laundry bags are removable, so it's easy to transfer your clothes to the washer.

21. This Riser That Makes A Display Out Of Just About Anything Plymor Display Riser $18 | Amazon See on Amazon What can't you use this clear acrylic display riser for? Put it on your vanity as a cute place to display serums, creams, and perfume, or use it to hold your toothbrush in your bathroom. Sturdy enough to hold up to 15 pounds, it's available in a variety of sizes to suit your needs.

22. These Under Cabinet Light Strips That Make Your Kitchen Feel Upscale Albrillo LED Under Cabinet Lighting Strips (3-Pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Use the included adhesive to install these strip lights underneath your cabinets, and you'll instantly upgrade your kitchen to luxe status. The LED lights are brightness adjustable and have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours so you don't have to worry about replacing anytime soon. Use them under bookshelves and behind your entertainment system, too.

23. The Rack That Easily Sticks Onto Any Magnetic Surface YAMAZAKI Home Kitchen Rack-Magnetic Storage Holder $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Instantly add storage space to your kitchen or laundry room with this magnetic shelf that attaches to your fridge or washing machine. The shelf has a top compartment for condiments or detergent, a paper towel holder, and a rack that's great for hanging up utensils, oven mitts, towels, and more.

24. This Set Of 3 Slicers That Make Chopping Food Much Easier Kitchen Krush Slicer & Dicer (3-Pack Bundle) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of three food slicers makes chopping and dicing a breeze. Use the corer to slice up an apple, the berry slicer to cut up a strawberry, and the garlic chopper to mince a clove while keeping your hands clean. Each of the tools is easy to use: Simply press down, and the blades will create multiple slices at once.

25. These Magnetic Key Racks That Attaches To Your Outlet Covers KeySmart KeyCatch Magnetic Key Racks (6-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Replace the screws in your outlet covers with these tiny magnetic key racks, and you'll instantly have a convenient place to hang your keys when you walk through the door. The neodymium magnets are so strong that they're able to hold up to 3 pounds, and there are no tools required for assembly.

26. A Strainer That Keeps Your Food From Spilling Everywhere Joseph Joseph Nest Colanders (Set of 2) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do these strainers nest inside of each other to help save you space, but the easy-pour corners also help keep your food from spilling everywhere when you transfer. The vertical handles are ergonomically configured to fit comfortably in your hands, and the base is designed so that it's resistant to tipping over. Each set comes with two strainers of different sizes.

27. The Hooks Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel MIUKAA Vinyl Siding Hooks Hanger (12-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're hanging up garden tools in the backyard or hanging a flower pot on the front patio — these siding hooks can get the job done. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, they fit neatly into vinyl house siding, and they're sturdy enough to safely hold up to 12 pounds.

28. An Adjustable Folding Tray That's Perfect For Movie Night Table Mate II Folding TV Tray Table and Cup Holder $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This folding table tray is just the thing for those times when you just want to sit in front of the television and marathon watch some movies. It's height-adjustable, and the the built-in cup holder helps prevent any drink spills. When you're done using it, it folds down flat, so you can stash it in a closet or even under the couch.

29. The Step Stool That Can Be Used For Workouts And For Reaching Things Spranster Super Strong Folding Step Stool $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Sturdy enough to hold up to 300 pounds, this stepping stool is great for at-home workouts, as well as reaching faraway items on tall shelves. It folds up flat when you're done using it, so storage is convenient, and the built-in handle makes it easy to transport from room to room.

30. A Stackable Bin That's Perfect For Organizing Your Office mDesign Plastic Stackable Bins (6-Pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Sticky notes, pencils, tape, paperclips, and more — you name it, these stackable desk organizing bins can keep them looking neat and tidy. They're perfect for organizing your office, kitchen, bathroom, plus each one is made from shatter-resistant, BPA-free plastic that easily wipes clean with a damp cloth. Each set comes with six.

31. The Storage Containers That Are Completely Leakproof Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Plastic Food Storage Container Set $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of your leftovers spilling in your refrigerator or inside your backpack? Then start keeping your meals in these food storage containers. The lids with rainbow-colored snap closures create an airtight, leakproof seal to help keep your food fresh and mess-free. The six containers nest inside each other for storage, and they're BPA-free and microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher safe.

32. A Set Of Storage Bins That Help Keep Your Fridge Organized StorageMaid Stackable Storage Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 6) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon These storage bins make it easy to keep your refrigerator organized (so you can actually find that jar of mustard in the back). They easily wipe clean with a damp cloth if they ever get dirty, and each order comes with six bins: two wide, two narrow, one can dispenser, and a stackable egg tray.

33. The Water Bottle That Collapses Down When Empty Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't let an empty water bottle take up a ton of space in your bag — just use this collapsible water bottle instead. It folds down when empty to help save you space, and the twist cap is completely leakproof, so you don't have to worry about any spills. It's made from flexible, BPA-free silicone, and you can grab it in eight bright colors.

34. A Pack Of Ice Cube Trays That Are Flexible And Durable OMorc Ice Cube Trays (4-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Most ice cube trays begin to crack after just a few twists, whereas these flexible silicone ice cube trays let you pop a few cubes at a time without any wear and tear. The included lids make the trays stackable while also keeping water from spilling. They're dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.

35. The Lap Desk That Works For Laptops *And* Books Mind Reader Adjustable Portable Lap Top Desk with Built in Cushions $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This lap desk is super versatile. The top tray lies flat when you're using it with a laptop, but then pops up to hold your book or tablet when you're ready to start reading. There are even multiple slots, so you can choose your viewing angle, and the cushioned bottom keeps your legs feeling comfortable.

36. An Organizer That Slides Into Awkward Spots Around Your Home Lavish Home Mobile Shelving Unit Organizer $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Just slide this organizer between your washer and dryer, your fridge and kitchen counter, or even between your vanity and wall in order to instantly add five shelves' worth of storage. The wheels on the bottom make it easy to pull out and push in, plus it works particularly well in the kitchen for storing canned food, spices, pet supplies, and more.

37. The Hanging Organizer That's Perfect For Socks And Underwear Geboor Hanging Closet Organizer $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Hook it onto any standard closet rod, and this hanging organizer will give you 42 mesh pockets for storing underwear, socks, jewelry, ties, belts, and other accessories. It's made from high quality Oxford cloth, and the hook rotates 360 degrees, so you can easily access both sides of this organizer.

38.These Hangers That Magically Give You More Closet Space HOUSE DAY Metal Magic Hangers (6-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If your closet is overflowing with clothes, try maximizing whatever space you've got with these space-saving hangers. Each one holds up to six garments in vertical descending order, which frees up lots of space on your closet rod. Each order comes with six hangers that let you store up to 36 garments in total.

39. The Hanging Hamper That Takes Up Next To No Space KEEPJOY Hanging Laundry Hamper Bag $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This hanging hamper takes up zero floor space in your bedroom or bathroom. Just use the accompanying stainless steel hooks to hang it over the door, or use the included adhesive hardware to mount directly to the wall. The hamper features a zippered opening at the bottom that makes it easy to transfer your dirty clothes directly into the washer.

40. These Compression Bags That Are A Great Way To Store Sweaters Hibag Travel Compression Bags (12-Piece) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Store the bulky sweaters you don't need in the summer in these garment compression bags. Just insert your clothes into the bag and roll up to squeeze air out and compress and contents. The double-zip design seals out air, and each order comes with 12 bags: six medium and six large.