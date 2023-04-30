The Cheapest, Most Clever Pet Products With Near-Perfect Reviews On Amazon

You know who you need to do something nice for today? Your buddy who always listens to you complain, lets you watch whatever you want on television, and never talks back to you — I’m talking about your four-legged friend. They deserve a few of these pet products with near-perfect reviews on Amazon. Of course, you deserve a few things too, especially if they make pet ownership easier (think: feeding, grooming, and managing fur). After all, it’s not necessary to let your home go, well, to the dogs just because you love your animals. So do you and your best pal a favor and check out these fan-favorite pet finds.

1 These Treats That Stop Hairballs Before They Start PetHonesty Hairball Support Chews (30-Day Supply) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Hairballs can be an annoying problem for both you and your cat, but these treats help stop the hairballs before they start — and taste delicious, too. Made from natural ingredients including apple pomace, zinc, and psyllium husk, they’re crunchy on the outside and have a creamy center. Beside preventing hairballs, these delectable treats support skin health and the immune system, too.

2 The Combs That Make Grooming Your Cat Or Dog So Much Easier Hertzko Pet Combs (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make grooming an enjoyable bonding ritual between you and your pet — instead of a dreaded chore — with these pet combs that boast a 4.6-star overall rating. Suitable for use on both cats and dogs, each comb features two different sizes of teeth, so you can even tackle matted fur. The handles have soft, easy-to-hold grips, so you only need to worry about wrangling your pet — not the comb.

3 The Budget-Friendly Toys That Keep Your Kitty Busy Andiker Cat Spring Toys (12-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon A bored cat is one who might claw the sofa to shreds — so keeping your furry friend amused is a top priority. With an impressive 4.7-star overall rating, these spring toys are incredibly cheap but endlessly challenging and entertaining for kitties. They’re made from durable, bouncy plastic, and each pack comes with 12. One reviewer raved, “My kitten absolutely loves these little springs. She spends hours playing with them. Since it comes in a pack of 12, easy to replace when she loses one under the couch or bed.”

4 A Triple-Insulated Dog Bowl That Keeps Water Nice & Chilled The Coldest Dog Bowl Amazon $28 See On Amazon Studies show that most dogs prefer to drink cool water — so if you want to keep your pup properly hydrated, try this dog bowl that keep water chilled. It’s constructed with triple-insulated stainless steel (much like the tumbler you might drink from yourself), and features a weighted, nonslip bottom to keep it in place. Plus, it comes in a wide range of colors, including peach, crimson, and black. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 22

5 The Soothing Shampoo That Helps Calm Irritation & Reduce Odor Pet Honesty Chlorhexidine Shampoo Amazon $20.99 See On Amazon If your pup has allergies or sensitive skin, this soothing shampoo can help alleviate irritation and itching. It’s formulated with a combination of chlorhexidine, ketoconazole. and aloe, which work together to calm skin, reduce hot spots, and relieve dandruff — all while supporting skin and coat health. Plus, it leaves behind a fresh cucumber-melon scent.

6 This Collar With An AirTag Holder So You Can Track Your Kitty Dgerp Cat Collar with AirTag Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you have a cat who likes to wander, buy yourself some peace of mind with this collar that has a built-in AirTag holder, making it easy to keep tabs on him at all times. The AirTag holder is constructed from durable, waterproof silicone, and the collar itself features a small bell and reflective points for visibility. The collar adjusts to fit a wide range of felines, from kittens to Maine Coons. Available colors: 8

7 A Cozy Bed Made From Orthopedic Memory Foam Pet Craft Supply Soho Cat Bed Amazon $25.45 See On Amazon Filled with orthopedic memory foam and covered in plush microfiber, this cat bed is simply irresistible to felines of all shapes and sizes. The bed’s raised sides have a calming effect, and they double as a pillow, so your pet can rest their chin. It cleans up easily, too — just throw it in the machine. One reviewer wrote, “My stuck-up, pretentious kitty loves this bed. Highly recommend.” Available colors: 2

8 The Seat Cover That Keeps Your Car Interior In Good Shape Pet Union Dog Seat Cover Amazon $36 See On Amazon There’s nothing better than hitting the road with your best four-legged friend by your side — until, that is, you get home and your car is covered with hair, dirt, and claw marks. This car seat cover eliminates that problem; made from thick, waterproof material, it loops around your car’s headrests and has a nonslip bottom that keeps it in place. You can even use the the extra flap to create a barrier between the back and front seats.

9 This Backpack That’s Easier To Tote Than A Standard Carrier Texsens Backpack Pet Carrier Amazon $30 See On Amazon Standard pet carriers can be awkward to hold or sling over your shoulder, but this backpack pet carrier makes things more comfortable. Made from durable Oxfofrd cloth, it distributes weight evenly and has padded shoulder straps. The mesh sides promote airflow and the interior pad is washable in case any accidents should occur. Available colors: 7

10 A Hide & Seek Toy That Will Delight Your Dog Modern Wave Hide-and-Seek Toy Amazon $17 See On Amazon A bored dog might shred and chew furniture and shoes — give your pup some much-needed stimulation in the form of this hide-and-seek toy. The plush acorn is filled with three squeaky squirrels your dog can dig for, and once he does, you can start the game all over again. Your dog’s brain will be occupied and she’ll have a sense of achievement, too. Available styles: 3

11 This Fish Oil Supplement That Supports Skin, Joints & Immune Function PetHonesty Omega-3 Fish Oil For Dogs Amazon $34 See On Amazon Use this Omega-3 fish oil for the benefits you know about — healthy skin, a lustrous coat, and reduced inflammation — and stay for all the extra benefits you may not have been aware of, like heart and joint health and an improved immune system response. Purified to remove any fishy smell, this formula is a blend of wild-caught Icelandic sardines, mackerel, anchovies, and herring. Simply mix it with your pup’s food and he’ll eat it right up.

12 A Storage Container That Keeps Your Pet’s Food Fresh GreenJoy Pet Food Storage Containers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your pet’s food fresh — and keep pests at bay — by storing it in these airtight containers. They’re contoured for an easy grip, and the top spouts make pouring easy (no kibble all over the floor here). The set comes with a cup that’s marked with easy-to-see measurements, so you can keep an eye on how much you’re feeding your pet. Available colors: 4

13 This Feeder That Slows Down Dogs Who Speed Through Dinner Leashboss Dog Bowl Slow Feeder Amazon $14 See On Amazon For dogs, eating fast isn’t just bad manners, it can be harmful, leading to digestive issues and even a dangerous condition called bloat. Put the brakes on that overeager doggo and serve up dinner in this slow feeder. Not only does the maze-like design slow down eating speed, but it provides a stimulating challenge for your pet. It’s finished with a nonslip bottom, and is dishwasher-safe for cleaning. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 2

14 The Catnip Toys That Will Make Your Kitty Super Happy Legendog Catnip Toys (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These soft and cuddly toys are sure to be your cat’s new favorite playthings — they’re stuffed with irresistible catnip. The breathable cotton-linen fabric helps your pet smell the catnip more easily, so they’re less likely to ignore these toys than others. Introduce them to your kitty any time they need to chill. Available colors: 3

15 These Gloves That Make Grooming Quick & Easy Pawradise Pet Grooming Gloves Amazon $18 See On Amazon Grooming your pet is just like giving him some lovin’ when you have these gloves that are covered in flexible rubber nubs. The gloves work through knots and help lift loose fur, significantly cutting down on the amount of hair around the house. Designed to fit most hands, they feature adjustable straps at the cuffs and can be cleaned in your home washing machine.

16 A Dental Health Formula That Can Be Added To Your Pet’s Water Oxyfresh Pet Dental Additive Amazon $17 See On Amazon Help keep your pet’s teeth in good repair — and eliminate less-than-fresh breath — by using this water additive. It’s much easier than attempting to brush their teeth (a chore that’s unpleasant for both of you), and all you have to do is just add a capful to their water bowl. The formula is flavorless, so your cat or dog won’t even know it’s there.

17 The Reusable Pee Pads That Are More Cost-Efficient & Eco-Friendly PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re training a puppy or have an older dog, pee pads can be a major help — but they’re expensive and not great for the environment. Enter these washable pee pads. They feature a four-layer construction to wick moisture and protect your floors, and once they’ve been soiled, you can throw them in the wash and use them again. The best part? They look like stylish area rugs. Available styles: 7

18 This Stain Remover That’s A Cult Favorite ANGRY ORANGE Enzyme Cleaner & Pet Stain Remover Spray Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pet parents know the value of having a good stain and odor remover on hand, and this one is an Amazon favorite. Powered by enzymes and orange oil, it actually dissolves stains and smells on contact, then leaves behind a fresh, natural scent. It’s safe to use on most surfaces, including carpet, hardwood, fabric, and turf.

19 A “Cheese & Bacon” Paste That Conceals Your Pet’s Medication Pet MD Wrap-A-Pill Paste Amazon $14 See On Amazon Is giving your dog pills like wrestling a greased pig? Meet your lifesaver: this pill wrapper paste that lets you conceal your pup’s meds, turning them into a treat they’ll be begging you to gobble up. With this delicious cheese- and bacon-flavored concoction, they won’t sniff out the pill or separate it from the paste, making medication time so much easier. Available sizes: 2

Available flavors: 3

20 These Scissors That Make Claw Trimming A Piece Of Cake Hertzko Professional Pet Nail Scissors Amazon $9.49 See On Amazon Claw trimming has to be one of the most harrowing jobs of pet ownership, but these nail scissors make the chore so much easier. The sharp stainless steel blades prevent uneven cuts that can lead to injury, and the U-shaped indentation makes it easy to see the portion of the nail you’re working on. Suitable for use on small dogs, cats, rabbits, and birds, the scissors feature padded comfort handles that help you get a good grip while using them.

21 The Dental Treats That Are Designed To Reach Every Nook & Cranny Whimzees Dog Dental Treats (12 Count) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These dental treats are formulated to last three times longer than standard dental treats, ensuring a thorough clean and fresh breath. Just as good, the grooves help work the treat into smaller spaces, so your pup gets the most of their plaque- and tartar-fighting power. Safe even for dogs with sensitivities and allergies, the chews are accepted by the Veterinary Oral Health Council. One reviewer wrote, “I never thought they would work so well or so fast but my dogs breath went from smelling horrible to smelling completely normal in like three days. I even took a peek at his teeth and the plaque is also so much better!” Available sizes: 4

22 A Hands-Free Dog Leash That Fits Around Your Waist Pet Dreamland Hands-Free Dog Leash Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you like to run with your pup, or simply want walks to be low maintenance, you need this hands-free leash in your life. The adjustable belt secures around your waist, and attaches to a leash that’s outfitted with bungees to absorb shock and prevent strain. In case your dog gets excited on your walk, there are two padded handles so you can keep him close by your side and calm him down. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 5

23 This Scratch Pad That Doubles As A Self-Groomer Petstages Cat Groomer and Scratch Pad Amazon $19 See On Amazon Your cat will think he’s gone to heaven when you present him with this scratch pad and groomer combo that has all the Amazon reviewers saying me-wow. The base is crafted from corrugated cardboard that cats love to dig their claws into, and souped up with a covering of dried catnip. Once your pet gets the feels from the catnip, they’ll rub against the arch’s bristles, which will help remove all that loose hair, so it doesn’t end up on your clothes or furniture. Genius.

24 The Cooling Dog Bed That’s Perfect For Hot Days Coolaroo Elevated Dog Bed Amazon $33 See On Amazon When temperatures climb, give your dog a cool place to hang out on this elevated dog bed. The raised surface keeps her off hot surfaces like concrete, and the recyclable mesh fabric allows for plenty of airflow. It comes in four sizes for dogs of all breeds, and can be cleaned with a quick hose-down. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 8

25 These Covers That Preserve Open Cans Of Pet Food Bonza Pet Food Can Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t you hate it when you put a half-used can of wet food in the fridge covered with foil, only to come back to it the next day and find it crusty and nasty? These can covers eliminate that problem and cut down on the resulting waste. Made from BPA-free silicone, they’re dishwasher-safe, fit cans of various sizes, and help keep any pet food smells at bay inside your fridge.

26 A Travel Water Bottle That Has A Built-In Bowl lesotc Dog Water Bottle Amazon $12 See On Amazon Now there’s no more worrying about remembering to bring along a bowl for your dog when you’re on the go: This ingenious water bottle has a foldable cap that rolls up to form its own bowl. Just give the water bottle a squeeze to fill it, and your pup can lap it right up. It comes with a wrist strap and carabiner, making it perfect for hikes and dog park outings. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 17

27 The Black Light That Helps You Hunt Down Pet Stains GearLight UV Black Light Flashlight Amazon $18 See On Amazon You know how it goes: There’s an offensive pet smell coming from somewhere, but you can’t quite pinpoint the source. This black light makes it easy to find the spot, so you can get rid of it and go back to living your odor-free life. With 100 powerful LEDs, it detects even long-ago accidents, and features a wide beam that covers a large surface area.

28 This Organic Grass Kit That Prevents Hairballs & Supports Overall Health The Cat Ladies Organic Pet Grass Kit Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon There’s actually a reason why cats eat grass: The right blend of grasses aids digestion and helps prevent hairballs. Instead of letting your kitty eat the weeds in your yard, get this organic growing kit with a blend of wheat grass, oat, barley, and rye. The grasses are packed with nutrients that do everything from supporting immune function to freshening breath to helping maintain good eye health. The kit comes with everything you need, including the planter mug, soil disc, and seeds — all you have to do is add water.

29 These Wholesome Treats Made With All-Natural Ingredients Portland Pet Food Company All-Natural Dog Treats (3-Pack) Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon These all-natural dog treats are made with no more than seven ingredients — that’s not something that many pet food companies can say. They’re also whipped up with all-natural, human-grade ingredients like peanut butter and garbanzo bean flour from Bob’s Red Mill. Free of common allergens, they come in mouth-watering flavors like pumpkin, bacon, and gingerbread. One reviewer wrote, “My dog goes crazy for these treats!!!! I am super picky with what I feed him, and the ingredients in these couldn’t be better. They smell amazing as well.” Available flavors: 5

30 A Waterproof Blanket That Protects Your Furniture Kritter Planet Waterproof Pet Blanket Amazon $16 See On Amazon You love your pet, but you love your couch, too. There’s no reason to give up one or the other when you can just get this waterproof throw blanket that protects your furniture from hair, drool, licking marathons, and accidents. This double-layered blanket is reversible, with one side made from smooth fleece, and another made from cuddly sherpa. It’s machine-washable for easy maintenance. Available sizes: 5

Available styles: 13

31 The Seat That Keeps Your Pup Contained When You’re In The Car Genorth Dog Car Seat Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you have a small dog, you can keep them safe on the road — and minimize distractions — by placing them in this car seat. Made with heavy-duty fabric and breathable mesh, it installs easily with straps that loop around the headrest and seat. An adjustable safety belt attaches to your dog’s harness so he stays in place. It comes in two sizes: one for dogs up to 11 pounds and one for dogs up to 20 pounds. Available sizes: 2

Available styles: 7

32 These Pet Wipes That Make Quick Cleanups A Breeze Inspire Naturals Pet Wipes (200 Count) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keeping an animal clean is no joke; my tiny Maltese will make you get religion if you so much as look like you’re thinking about bathing her. So when you need a quick cleaning solution without a full bath, these hypoallergenic pet wipes come in handy. Sturdy and oversized, they remove dirt and are infused with fur-conditioning ingredients like aloe. Use these on paws, ears, and behinds.

33 This Tugging Toy That’ll Strengthen Your Bond With Your Dog Chuckit! Ultra Tug Amazon $7 See On Amazon This highly rated tugging toy just might satisfy even the most tenacious dog’s need to wrestle with you. The ultra-durable rubber ball is attached to a thick, two-ply nylon band with a handle that provides you with a good grip. Besides using it for tug, it’s perfect for fetch — and of course, your pup will love chewing it when playtime is over. Available sizes: 3

34 A Splash Mat That Keeps Your Floor Free Of Kibble & Water Leashboss Splash Mat Amazon $19.98 See On Amazon If your cat or dog is a sloppier eater than a bunch of frat boys during rush, you need this splash mat to make sure the mess is easier to clean up. Made from BPA-free silicone, it has a lip around the border to contain both food and water, so your floor will stay clean and tidy. When it gets dirty, just throw it in the top rack of the dishwasher. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 5

35 These Shields That Protect Your Furniture From Kitty’s Sharp Claws Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Cats have to sharpen their claws, but it doesn’t have to be at the expense of your furniture, thanks to these adhesive shields that stick right onto your couch or favorite easy chair. One package of these fully transparent shields is enough to cover an entire sofa, and the flexible design even provides protection to corners. Not only will they shield your furniture, but they’ll also deter your cat from scratching there in the first place — kitties dislike the feeling of this material under their claws.

36 A Camera That Lets You Keep An Eye On Your Pet When You’re Away Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re away for the day or the weekend, it’s so hard to have to leave your pet pals behind. With this indoor security camera, you can check in on them from anywhere — as long as you have your phone with you. The camera features motion detection and customizable alerts, plus two-way audio, so you can say hello to your pet when the mood strikes. Night vision even lets you keep an eye on things when it’s dark.

37 The Pooper Scooper Set That Makes Cleaning The Yard Fast & Easy Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper Amazon $26 See On Amazon Picture This: You’re all ready to hang out in the yard on a sunny Saturday when you discover that the grass is a veritable minefield of dog droppings. Who wants to spend all day picking that up? This pooper scooper set makes short work of a tiresome chore, helping you rake and shovel solid waste into the tray. All three tools are made from lightweight, corrosion-resistant stainless steel, and they have extra-long handles so you don’t have to bend over to scoop.

38 This Ultra-Absorbent Doormat That Traps Mud & Moisture Dog Gone Absorbent Dirty Dog Doormat Amazon $33 See On Amazon Designed with extra-thirsty, high-pile microfiber loops, this doormat is a necessity if you have a dog who just can’t seem to avoid the mud puddle when they’re out in the yard (leaving you with a bunch of carpet cleaning or mopping to do). Machine-washable, it dries five times faster than standard doormats, and features a nonslip backing. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 15

39 A Toy Collection That Will Amuse Your Cat For Ages Ailuki Cat Toy Collection (31 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Cats can be fickle creatures, but I’d like to see the kitty who gets tired of this amazing toy collection that includes a little something for every play style. Of course there are balls, and mice, and even catnip fish, but there’s also a feather teaser, things that crinkle and things that ring, and even a tunnel. What could be better than coming home from a long day at work and picking out a new toy for your cat to play with — and you can do that for a whole month with this set.