Pumpkin Cheesecake Is Officially Back At The Cheesecake Factory

There’s a nip creeping into the air and pumpkin spice creeping back into stores which can only mean one thing: the brands have decided that fall is officially here. I, for one, am certainly not complaining as that also means The Cheesecake Factory’s fall cheesecakes are back. Hold onto your ankle boots because it’s about to get autumnal.

As of Sept. 1, The Cheesecake Factory has brought back two fall favorites for its 2020 fall menu: the Pumpkin Cheesecake and the Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake. Let’s not waste any time with niceties and get right into the details. If you’re a fan of pumpkin pie and cheesecake, The Cheesecake Factory’s classic Pumpkin Cheesecake is the dessert hybrid you seek. It combines creamy pumpkin cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and is topped with whipped cream. It’s the fall-centric dessert your stomach deserves.

For a sweet trifecta, you’re going to want to treat yourself to a slice of the Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake. The Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake has a layer of pecan pie, a layer of pumpkin cheesecake, and is topped with caramel and chopped pecans, all in a classic pastry crust. It’s pecan pie meets pumpkin pie meets cheesecake – the dessert throuple of your dreams.

The timing of these fall favorites coming back to the menu couldn’t be better. The Cheesecake Factory is currently running a promotion on its gift cards: when you buy a $50 gift card, you’ll get an additional $15 e-gift card free of charge. The promotion is good from now until Monday, Sept. 7. Give someone an extra $15 on top of the gift card you were already planning to give them. Get yourself a gift card and share the $15 with a friend. You could also just keep all $65 worth of gift cards for yourself. To each their own cheesecake.

If you want to go all out with your pumpkin cheesecake love, head to the Starbucks drive-thru for a secret menu Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccino. Just order a tall creme-based Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino, ask for a pump of Cinnamon Dolce syrup, a scoop of vanilla bean powder, and a single pump of white mocha sauce. It’s like a frappucino and a pumpkin cheesecake had a delicious child. In other words, you can have your pumpkin cheesecake and drink it, too.

Starting this month, both the Pumpkin Cheesecake and the Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake will be available through Thanksgiving. So, you’ve got a couple of months to order a slice for yourself or a whole cake to share. A happy cheesecake to one and all.