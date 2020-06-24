Staying at home doesn't mean missing out on the best deals — it just means letting those deals come to you! And The Cheesecake Factory is letting you do just that with its "7/For/$20" promotion. For less money than it takes you to buy the Too Faced "Better Than Sex" mascara, you can pay for dinner and drinks for two and a dessert to share.

From Monday, June 29 through Sunday, July 5, The Cheesecake Factory is offering customers seven items for a total of $20. The deal includes two double cheeseburger "Happy Hour" Burgers, two orders of fries, two soft drinks, and one slice of Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake. While the menu items are not interchangeable, you have the choice of which soft drinks you want.

While The Cheesecake Factory has made dine-in options (with limited capacity) available in 34 of its locations across the country, the remaining restaurants are yet to follow suit — though the company is said to begin to open other locations to dine-in options in mid-June. In the meantime, you can access this deal through pick-up, delivery, or curbside-to-go orders. The orders can be placed through DoorDash or The Cheesecake Factory website.

You don't need any special promo code to access the deal. On the specified dates, online menus for The Cheesecake Factory will feature the "7/For/$20" deal as a menu item with all seven items included. All you have to do is add it to your cart and purchase it.

Whether you want to celebrate the end of June, the Fourth of July, or just the fact that you can get seven food items for just $20, The Cheesecake Factory deal is just what you need to kickstart the summer.