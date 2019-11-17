Trouble Sleeping? 4,500+ Amazon Reviewers Swear By This Genius Sleep Aid

How these work: Take two capsules 30 minutes before your bedtime and you'll slowly start to feel more tired and ready for sleep. While these don't rely on habit-forming ingredients like some doctor-prescribed sleep medications, the manufacturer recommends taking these no more than five nights a week. Word to the wise: Before introducing a new supplement to your diet, it's always best check in with your doctor or trusted health professional. Here's a helpful resource if you have questions about whether a sleep aid or supplement is right for you.

As with any sleep aid you're thinking of trying, you'll want to read extensively through the reviews. I have you covered here; I combed through thousands of Amazon reviews and was shocked to find so many fans who say these work better than over-the-counter name brands out there. According to one reviewer, "I bought this product based on others reviews. I've had trouble sleeping for years and have hated being dependent on prescription sleepers like Lunesta. Spent a lot of [money] on OTC products with dismal results. This product works for me. It was easy to get to sleep and stay asleep."

In addition to 1 milligram of melatonin, the unique formula of this supplement is packed with amino acids like L-glycine and L-theanine that help regulate sleep for a longer and more consistent night of rest. And, while this formula is tried and true for thousands of people, if it doesn't suit you or help improve the quality of your sleep, the manufacturer has a money-back guarantee. One Amazon reviewer raves, "This product really works! I'd recently been waking up in the middle of the night and having a hard time getting back to sleep. This product helps me get to sleep quickly, and I stay asleep ALL NIGHT."

These sleep aid supplements might be just the ticket to help you rest more soundly throughout the night. And, at just $20, they're definitely a product worth trying if you struggle to get a good night's sleep.