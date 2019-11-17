Life
Trouble Sleeping? 4,500+ Amazon Reviewers Swear By This Genius Sleep Aid
For those who struggle to fall asleep easily (I'm with you), there are a lot of products out there that claim to help. From a weighted blanket that reduces nighttime restlessness, to a white noise machine that drowns out distracting sounds, the sleep science industry is big and wide. But, there aren't many products that have thousands of reviews testifying to how well they work. This genius sleep aid supplement is one of them.
Made with a small dose of melatonin blended with amino acids and other herbs, these capsules claim to reduce anxiety, promote sleep, and even leave you feeling fresher and more alert when you wake up for the day. And, while any supplement will boast some lofty claims, reviewers say these check out. Over 3,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in, with many of them saying these supplements helped improve the quality of sleep, curb nighttime anxiety and stress, and even allowed them to wake up more refreshed. Bonus: Not only are they vegan, but these supplements are also made without any GMOs (genetically modified organisms).
[Editor's note: If you regularly have trouble sleeping, it could be a sign of a larger medical issue and you should talk to your health care provider.]
