At the end of the night, I dragged the blanket into my bedroom (quite literally, it feels heavier than I expected), and felt similarly at ease as I fell asleep underneath it. And, amazingly enough, I didn't overheat at night. While any blanket is going to add a bit of warmth to your life (it traps body heat, by design), this one is considerably cooler than other blankets I own. Made from 100-percent cotton, it stays cool and comfortable throughout the night — even in peak summertime heat.

A few other things I love about this blanket: The beads that weigh it down are made of glass, as opposed to the plastic silicone. While there are a few main differences between plastic beads and glass ones, an important one is the feel. Glass beads tend to be finer than plastic beads, so you're less likely to feel them when you touch the blanket. In the case of the Zonli cooling weighted blanket, the beads are also hypoallergenic and non-toxic, two big ups if you have allergies or are cautious of certain types of plastics. This blanket is even double-lined with polyester to make it softer and eliminate any noise from the glass beads hitting each other. I was pleasantly surprised by how soft it feels, and can testify that the beads make zero noise, even as I toss and turn in bed (old habits die hard).

Now this wouldn't be an honest review if I didn't point out its shortcomings. As for the claims that weighted blankets reduce anxiety, I can say I've been an anxious person for as long as I can remember and this blanket didn't change that. I also won't say it cured my insomnia (it hasn't), and the benefits to my overall sleep were noticeable at first, and have faded since I've become more accustomed to sleeping with it. And yet, I still reach for it every single night. In fact, you couldn't pry it from my hands if you tried.

While the research into the longterm benefits of a weighted blanket is still ongoing, I can wholeheartedly agree with the Amazon fans raving that sleeping with this weighted blanket caused "the best night's sleep I've ever had." In fact, after trying out the Zonli cooling weighted blanket, I'm fairly confident I'll never sleep without it again.

