Our royally-approved tipple collection is growing as Her Majesty The Queen has released yet another must-have gin from her Buckingham palace garden (just in time for one’s summer soirees). Following up from the extremely popular Buckingham Palace Gin and Sandringham Gin which were unveiled last year, the latest “Sloe Gin” is said to be a fruity and intense flavour, and you can buy it right now.

Buckingham Palace’s Sloe Gin is available to buy via The Royal Collection shop for £30 — yet, given the popularity of the Palace gins in the past, I’d act fast.

On the website, it says the latest batch contains “hand-picked sloe berries” steeped in classic Buckingham Palace Gin and it’s said to have “a unique and intense fruit flavour.”

For the avid gin-connoisseurs amongst us, the Sloe Gin palate is described as “medium sweet” with “flavour characteristics of plums, marzipan, and bitterness from the citrus fruits, followed by the juniper and ginger spices.” Rather.

The Palace also recommends gin-lovers to try the “Sloe Royale” cocktail, and it sounds like it’d be a hit at a Bank Holiday garden party. All you’d need is a fluted glass, some champagne or sparkling wine, and, naturally some fresh berries (the recipe is on the website).

It's not the first time the palace has tempted us to a gin tipple — after all, the Queen's reported drink of choice is a gin and Dubonnet.

Bustle has been keeping an eye (and stocking up) on the Queen’s gin releases. They launched the Buckingham Palace premium small-batch London dry gin during summer 2020 with ingredients including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves, and mulberry leaves. They later introduced the Sandringham Gin in November last year, which is distilled at a barn at Her Majesty's much-loved country 60-acre estate in Norfolk.

Before you rush to the check-out, it’s worth noting that at present, the Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin is only available for UK delivery due to current shipping restrictions.