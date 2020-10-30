Forget cold temperature, cozy scarves, and hearty meals, the first signs of the festive season are undoubtedly Starbucks' red cups and its collection of Christmas-flavoured lattes. And, right on cue, the Starbucks uk 2020 Christmas menu is back complete with the ultimate seasonal favourite Toffee Nut Latte. Out from Nov. 5, the range also includes a Friends-inspired sandwich with a moist-maker layer. Yep, you heard right.

Now, for those who have watched the sitcom in its entirety multiple times (namely, me), you'll know exactly what I'm talking about. Remember the one when Ross loses it after his boss eats his Thanksgiving turkey sandwich? Well, now you can see what all the fuss was about.

The new Starbucks sandwich sounds like it's a bit of a beast. It will include pulled ham hock, turkey, butternut crust, and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread. The sandwich (£4.59) will also have it's own moist-make layer: a piece of bread in the middle "steeped in turkey and cranberry gravy." My god.

Starbucks

Starbucks is also offering festive alternatives including their 'Very Merry Vegan Wrap,' from £2.99, and its 'Tis the Season Turkey Sandwich,' from £3.59.

And we can't talk about the Starbucks festive menu without mentioning its new seasonal hot drinks.

Back on the menu are the Toffee Nut Latte, Gingerbread lattes, and Eggnog lattes, which you'll now be able to order with vegan whipped cream. Rumour has it that Starbucks will be introducing an all-new truffle hot chocolate mocha to the mix. With 'steamed milk, chocolatey mocha, whipped cream and truffle flavouring, it sounds very sweet and exactly what winter 2020 calls for, to be honest.

To make sure you're really in the festive spirit, you can order a Sea Salted Caramel and Pecan Swirl for £2.19, Christmas Tree Brownie (£1.90), and a Raspberry and Pistachio Linzer Cookie (£1.79). Because, if it's ever time to treat yourself, it's now.