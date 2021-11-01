Put away your Halloween decorations because the Queen of Christmas has spoken: “It’s time.” At midnight on Nov. 1, just like clockwork, Mariah Carey declared “it’s time” for Christmas on Instagram by smashing a pumpkin and teasing a holiday surprise.

The five-time Grammy winner made her annual announcement in an elaborate video, showing her house decorated for Halloween with three carved pumpkins that created the sentence “It’s not time.” This is in reference to fans constantly asking her if it’s time to start listening to her 1994 classic hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” When the clock strikes 12, Carey, in a red sequined ball gown and glitter stilettos, uses a candy cane bat to smash the pumpkin that says “not.” The remaining pumpkins spell out “It’s time” as the opening notes of her iconic song start playing.

At the end of the video, Carey sits in her festive living room, sprinkles fake snow everywhere, and decorates a tree with her puppy. The date Nov. 5 quickly flashes by, indicating that the singer has a holiday-themed surprise to gift to fans soon, but what that may be is anyone’s guess.

Carey announcing “It’s time” has now become the official sign that Christmas season has begun, after she started declaring it on Nov. 1 in 2019. People who think the holiday season doesn’t start until after Thanksgiving shouldn’t be surprised that she starts celebrating this early, as “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was released 27 years ago before Halloween on Oct. 29, 1994.

“AIWFCIY” has grown to be perhaps the most popular holiday song of the 21st century, selling at least 16 million copies and becoming one of the best-selling singles of all time. In 2019, “All I Want” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, 25 years after its release, becoming only the second holiday song ever to hit the top spot.

In recent years, Carey has been celebrating Christmas in new ways, starting with her annual Christmas show, which launched at New York’s Beacon Theatre in December 2014. During the global lockdown in 2020, the singer filmed Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special for Apple TV+, which featured a special performance of “Oh Santa!” with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. Perhaps this year will mark a return to the stage? With Carey, anything is possible, and everything she does will be extra festive.