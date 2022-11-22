You Can Save Up To $200 On Theragun Massagers For Black Friday

In recent years, percussion massage guns have become a popular gift people want for the holidays, and it’s not hard to see why. For one, it’s not just fitness influencers and professional athletes that rave about them, massage guns can help some posture problems and general discomfort even if you’re not using them as a training tool. They’re handheld, easy to use, and offer the kind of deep-tissue massages that work wonders on sore or tense muscles. While there are so many options for these handheld massagers out there, nothing quite beats Therabody’s Theraguns. Right now, you can snag some really great deals on Theraguns for Black Friday, and there’s one retailer in particular that will score you the absolute best deals online.

Whether you’re someone who works out a ton, or you tend to get aches and pains after sitting at your desk all day, there’s a Theragun that’s perfect for your needs. Right now, Amazon has some of the best discounts, including $200 off the top-of-the-line Theragun PRO in black. You can also save big on the Elite, Prime, and Mini ahead of Black Friday.

Theraguns rarely ever go on sale, especially at the discounted prices they have for Black Friday 2022. So, don’t hesitate to take advantage of the deals as they’re happening. Plus, now that it’s the holiday shopping season, you can save big on a gift that’s guaranteed to please. With that, check out the best Theragun Black Friday 2022 deals below.

$150 Off Theragun PRO (Red)

When it comes to percussion massage guns, the Theragun PRO could be considered one of the best of the best. In fact, it’s the most powerful device in Therabody’s lineup and is used by professional athletes and those who want to alleviate body pain. One reviewer swears it has melted away their discomfort saying, “This product was a godsend. I thought I had hip issues in my bone. After using this I can actually bend like I used to. My hip no longer feels like it’s on fire at the end of the day.”

It offers a professional-grade deep muscle treatment and was designed to reach any area of the body. The best part is it’s on sale for $150 off right now.

$200 Off Theragun PRO in Black

As if the deal on a Theragun PRO couldn’t get any better, you can snag one for $200 off on Amazon in the color black. That’s an even bigger discount than you’d find on Therabody’s site itself. So, if you’re not too picky about the color, this is one deal you’ll definitely want to take advantage of.

Over $100 Off Theragun Elite

If you don’t quite need the power found in the Theragun PRO, you may want to consider snagging the Theragun Elite. Like the PRO, the Elite is quieter than the average massager. It comes with several foam attachments that are easy to clean and gentle enough for “tender or bony” areas of the body. It has over 3,200 five-star reviews on Amazon, and shoppers described it as a “glorious” product that not only loosens tight muscles but it also improves one’s quality of life. This Black Friday you can get it on sale for $101 off.

$101 Off Theragun Prime

The Theragun Prime is a great option for anyone looking for that deep tissue muscle relief you get with a Theragun without all the extra frills. This massage gun has all the essential features including the ultra-quiet motor, customizable speeds, several attachments, and a 120-minute battery life. It was originally $299, but you can get it on sale for $198.

$40 Off Theragun Mini

The Theragun Mini is perfectly sized for taking places on the go. You can bust it out in the middle of a stressful workday and get some much-needed tension relief. It’s quiet and compact, yet has the kind of power you’d expect from a full-sized Theragun. Right now, it’s 20% off for Black Friday.