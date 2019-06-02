If you're buying expensive designer sunglasses, but losing or scratching them faster than you can say "Gucci," then it's time to reevaluate your shade game. I love cheap sunglasses that I can wear with reckless abandon for one season, because there's no guilt when they inevitably get left behind at brunch. So when I discovered these $16 retro chic sunglasses on Amazon, I knew it was a match made in heaven — and it's clear I'm not alone. People can't stop raving about these designer look-alike sunglasses.

With a 4.8-star rating on Amazon and more than 2,300 customer reviews, these SUNGAIT shades are quickly becoming the "It" shade for the fashion-savvy, but budget-conscious. Compare them to Ray-Ban's Erika Classics, and you'll see why these shades can easily pass for pricier designer ones.

SUNGAIT's ultra-lightweight, shatterproof sunglasses comes in a ton of different frame colors and lenses, from sleek black with grey gradient lenses, to tortoiseshell with green mirror lenses, and every option in between. They have a rounded, retro shape that looks good on basically everyone, high-quality metal arms, and a key-hole nose bridge for comfort. Best of all, they block 100 percent of both UVA and UVB rays, and come with a polarized lens option to reduce reflection and eliminate glare. Plus, they've passed the FDA lens impact test, so you can count on them to be durable.

The sunglasses come with a cleaning cloth, a glasses bag, and a nice box for storage (although, let's be honest, for only $16, you have the freedom to toss these in your purse, sans bag or case, and not feel an ounce guilty about it.)

Customers on Amazon noted that these sunglasses were surprisingly well-made. One reviewer noted that they were, "Secure, high-quality frame. Not flimsy or easily broken. (Trust me, I've broken 5+ pairs of expensive sunglasses)." But if you do have an issue with your sunglasses, the company is known for their exemplary customer service. One commenter raved: "The company also seems great. They guarantee their sunglasses so if there are any issues, they will either send you a new pair or refund you money but you still get to keep the sunglasses. Great to see companies who truly put the consumer first. Just another reason to buy Sungait!!"

What's more, because these shades are so reasonably priced, many fans are quick to order more shades in different colors, or to have as back-ups. "I love this company. This is my third pair I’ve ordered because I’ve been so happy with the others. I’m hard on sunglasses so don’t want to spend a lot for something I know will eventually be damaged or lost, which was why I tried this brand. ... I’ve also contacted the company with questions and they are so helpful and eager to give good customer service. I’m about to order a pair for my husband."

One thing is for sure, with these SUNGAIT glasses, you can wear the heck of them, and not feel bad if they get lost in the ocean or on the ski hill. You will probably be Prime-ing another pair in no time.