These 46 Cheap Products Really Do Make Life Better

It’s a universal fact that life moves pretty quickly, and there are a lot of things to get done in the course of a day. With all the plates you have spinning, you’d probably appreciate all the help you can get. That's why you'll be glad to know that there are cheap products on Amazon that can offer a helping hand — and come delivered quickly. Some of the most clever products on offer may even feel life-changing.

The following list is a deep dive into all that is super useful. They're not just some abstract ideas that are cute and cheap; all of these actually solve real-world problems. From a leakproof water bottle that stores your cash and keys to a mini vacuum that picks up the crumbs from your keyboard, and even lightbulbs that eliminate 95% of blue light so your can get a better night's sleep, these products will make you feel better and your life a little easier. Basically, what we all need, right?

Cheap doesn't mean poor quality, but it might mean affordable enough that you can pick up more than one thing. Whether you need to reduce your stress levels or get a little cozier at home, many of these items have thousands of positive reviews, and are so good everyone is buying them.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Bustle's editorial and sales departments.

1 This Handheld Massager To Get All The Tight Spots Empower Back and Neck Massager Amazon $20 See On Amazon This dual-head deep tissue handheld massager is also complete with dual neck massaging knobs. It can reach every single spot on your upper back and neck with its curvy design. Plus, the perfectly placed healing knobs help out with knots, muscle strains, soreness from workouts, and stress.

2 This Foot Spa With Toe Controls So You Don't Even Have To Bend Down Conair Pedicure Foot Spa Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its massaging water jets and raised nodes, this foot spa is perfect for relief from tired feet. It has a unique pinpoint massage attachment at the center, while the toe-operated controls means you don't even have to bend down to get the perfect setting.

3 This Mini Space Heater For Your Desktop Or Nightstand POYINRO Portable Mini Space Heater Amazon $20 See on Amazon This portable mini space heater is ideal for tabletops, desktops, nightstands, and anywhere else you could use just a little more warmth. Designed with flame-retardant materials, this space heater heats up in just three seconds, and the auto-shutoff feature ensures worry-free operation. This mini heater operates quietly and is available in light blue, pink, and white.

4 This Water Bottle That Holds Your Water & Keys Fimibuke Water Bottle with Sleeve Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a food-grade silicone sealing ring, this 32-ounce water bottle is both leakproof and spill-proof but the coolest thing about it might just be the two built-in storage pockets that conveniently hold cash, credit cards, and keys, while an integrated spout cover protects it from dirt and germs. This bottle allows for one-handed drinking with the touch of a button. It’s BPA-free and available in pink or four floral patterns.

5 This Tiny Vacuum Cleaner That's Perfect For Home Or Office Use Prowithlin Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $22 See On Amazon This compact desktop vacuum cleaner is small, lightweight, and is complete with brushes on the bottom to help loosen debris. While intended for keyboards, this mini vacuum cleaner is convenient for small messes in the car, on your desk, and more. This mini vacuum cleaner operates with minimal noise, comes with a removable nozzle, and it’s available mint green.

6 This Inflatable Travel Pillow That Can Be Used In A Variety Of Ways Kimiandy Inflatable Travel Pillow Amazon $17 See on Amazon This inflatable travel pillow is a clever way to alleviate head and neck pain while traveling for extended periods. The 45-degree design creates the optimal angle for comfort and reducing pressure on your vertebrae, especially if you tend to lean over when you sleep. The flocked design even prevents skin irritation with prolonged use.

7 This Cozy Wearable Fleece Blanket With Sleeves & Foot Pockets Catalonia Wearable Blanket with Sleeves and Foot Pockets Amazon $22 See on Amazon This wearable fleece blanket is made from 100% micro-plush polyester and designed with armholes and foot pockets for total warmth. A convenient front pouch offers a safe place to stash phones, tissues, candy, or all of the above. This wearable fleece blanket comes in 14 colors, and it’s machine washable. One customer wrote, “Love this blanket! I don’t like wearing shoes and while I always run on the hot side my feet were always freezing."

8 This Lightweight Running Belt That Stores Phones, Cash & Keys GEARWEAR Waistband Running Belt Amazon $16 See on Amazon This lightweight running belt is comfortable and stays in place, even during the most rigorous activity. A built-in security zipper is perfect for storing cash, credit cards, and keys, and the reflective logo adds an additional measure of safety. This running belt fits most cellphones and is available in six color combos.

9 This USB-Powered Fan That's Small Enough To Keep On The Desk Aikoper Personal Electric Fan Amazon $15 See on Amazon This USB-powered personal electric fan is small enough to keep on a desk or anywhere else. It provides incredible cooling power with minimal noise output, and the adjustable pitch angle lets you direct the airflow where you need it. With a button-free design, you can easily turn the unit on and adjust the speed simply by touching the base. “Great fan! I bought this for my desk at the office, and I am pleasantly surprised at the quality of the product. It is quiet, it is powerful and it is just what I needed. Cool design, too!” wrote one customer.

10 This Electric Hot Pot That Doesn't Require A Stove Dezin Electric Hot Pot Amazon $33 See on Amazon Adjustable temperature controls on this electric hot pot give you the flexibility to cook everything from oatmeal to steak without a stove. Plus, the nonstick coating on this hot pot makes cleanup a breeze. According to one reviewer: “The Dezin Electric Hot Pot is an amazing product. It’s just the right size for cooking either on the go or at home. It’s so easy to use and really simple to clean. I highly recommend this product! Great value at an affordable price.”

11 This Scraper You'll Use All Around The Kitchen Ateco 1303 Scraper Amazon $4 See on Amazon Made with a flexible plastic material that follows the lines of your mixing bowl, this scraper ensures that you get every last bit of your dough, cake batter, or frosting. But its usefulness doesn’t stop there. Use it to move diced veggies to your pot, cut dough, or even to clean up bread crumbs on your counter.

12 This Book Light That Lights Up The Page But Not The Entire Room Vekkia Bookmark Book Light Amazon $12 See on Amazon Whether you’re trying not to disturb your partner while reading in bed or excited to catch up on your book during a red-eye flight, this rechargeable book light will come in handy. Focused light illuminates your book, not the entire room, and it even has multiple color temperatures and brightnesses you can adjust with a simple click. This book light has a strong clip that ensures it stays in place and the adjustable neck can be repositioned where you need it.

13 This Alarm Clock That Mimics A Sunrise boxtery Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $38 See On Amazon Instead of being startled awake every morning, this alarm clock mimics a sunrise and gently wakes you up. Like a real sunrise, the sunrise simulator alarm clock gradually moves from 0 to 100% brightness, and you can choose any of seven nature sounds or FM radio for the alarm. There are seven color options for as well as 20 brightness settings.

14 This Deep Tissue Massager That Relieves Sore Muscles & Tension Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Amazon $65 See On Amazon With 3-D massage nodes, this deep-tissue massager works to increase blood circulation and relieve sore muscles and tension that tend to occur after sitting in one place for long periods. It has massage nodes that change massage directions every minute and a soothing heat function that automatically shuts off after 20 minutes. Plus, it includes a car adapter.

15 This Under-Desk Foot Cushion That Helps With Your Posture Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you sit at a desk or table for hours, this under-desk foot cushion not only offers extra support, it can also improve your posture and circulation, and reduce the pressure on your hips. The nonslip bottom prevents it from sliding, and the cushion can be flipped over and used as a rocker for your feet, too. Made with memory foam, this foot cushion won’t go flat, and the cover is removable for easy laundering.

16 This Memory Foam Mousepad & Keyboard Rests That Reduce Wrist Strain Gimars Memory Foam Nonslip Mousepad & Keyboard Wrist Support Amazon $16 See on Amazon With over 3,000 reviews on Amazon, this comfy memory foam keyboard and mouse wrist rest looks like a user favorite. The lightweight pads keep your wrist in a neutral position, relieving wrist pain and strain, while the nonslip backing keeps them comfortably in place. This set is available in black, green, and blue.

17 These Reflexology Sandals That Deliver Holistic Healing Exceart Acupressure Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon These adjustable sandals use massage buttons to deliver reflexology for your feet. These sandals improve your blood circulation, relieve stress, and improve your energy levels by targeting pressure points in your feet. Velcro straps make them fully adjustable, and they wipe clean easily with a damp cloth.

18 This Shower Head That Delivers Even When Your Water Pressure Is Low Aqua Elegante 3 Inch High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon This high-pressure shower head delivers a powerful spray even when water flow and pressure are typically an issue. It is easy to maintain and keep clean with 42 silicone jets that prevent calcium buildup and hard water deposits. It comes with a roll of Teflon tape, and this shower head installs in just minutes so you can enjoy your new spa-like shower right away.

19 This Back Stretcher That Relieves Lower Back Pain & Improves Flexibility ProsourceFit Back Stretching Device Amazon $31 See On Amazon This back stretcher improves flexibility, helps correct poor posture, and relieves lower back pain, and all you have to do is lie down on it. The massaging spikes are firm, but the soft EVA foam padding gives you extra-comfy support. Plus, it’s portable and comes in yellow, gray, black, or blue.

20 This LED Bulb With Less Blue Light That Promotes Better Sleep KINUR Sleep Aid Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Blue light waves inhibit melatonin production, which in turn can disrupt your body’s circadian rhythms. By reducing blue light exposure, this LED sleep light helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. This LED sleep light is ideal for any room where you spend the last 90 minutes or so before bed and perfect for nightstands.

21 This Cooling Bandana With An Adjustable Tie Ergodyne Cooling Bandana Amazon $3 See On Amazon Dip this cooling bandana in water for one minute (or simply run it under the faucet) to activate the hyper-evaporative cooling material that lasts up to four hours. It’s 100% cotton and has an easy-to-put-on design with an adjustable tie at the back. It’s also reusable and it’s available in three colors and seven prints.

22 These Magnetic Clips That Keep Comforters In Place Pinion Pins Clear Magnetic Duvet Clips Amazon $15 See on Amazon These magnetic duvet clips tackle one of the most annoying household problems around: comforters that slip down into the duvet cover. Based off the concept of store security tags on clothing, these duvet pins keep your covers where they should be, and they can be removed in mere seconds with the included magnetic key.

23 This Heated Eyelash Curler For Lasting Results Dust2Oasis Heated Eyelash Curler Amazon $19 See On Amazon This electric eyelash curler gives you a perfectly curled eyelash in just five seconds that seriously last. This eyelash curler charges via USB, it has three temperature levels, and each lash holds its curl for up to 24 hours. This electric eyelash curler has a super-safe design to keep the heat away from your eyelids and skin.

24 These Wireless Bluetooth Headphones That Deliver Excellent Sound Quality Senso Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Amazon $18 See on Amazon These wireless Bluetooth headphones effectively cancel noise while delivering great sound quality and balance for less than $20. These headphones are easy to use, they quickly pair with your devices right out of the box, and the ear hooks can be molded for a snugger more customized fit. They last eight hours on a single charge, too.

25 This Portable Fan That Works On Your Desk Or Around Your Neck GULAKI Hands Free Portable Neck Fan Amazon $17 See on Amazon This portable neck fan is a clever solution for keeping cool and can be worn around your neck, keeping you hands-free, or propped up on your desk or nightstand. It has three adjustable speeds, seven LED lights, and it’s rechargeable. Users have indicated that these are also quite helpful during blackouts or to when outdoors.

26 This Insulated Water Bottle That's Also A Bluetooth Speaker ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle Amazon $30 See On Amazon This double-wall vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle keeps hot water hot for 12 hours and cold water cold for 24 hours, but what really makes it stand out is that this water bottle has a built-in Bluetooth speaker making it perfect for the beach, the gym, or even an impromptu party. If you always forget to drink your water, don’t worry about that anymore, this smart water bottle glows every hour to remind you. For some added entertainment, this water bottle has a dancing light mode, yes, it “dances” to the beat of the music.

27 These Motion-Activated LED Toilet Night Lights ToiLight The Original Toilet Night Light Amazon $13 See on Amazon Late-night bathroom trips can be tricky. Plus, they can disturb your sleep when you have to turn overhead lights on. These motion-activated LED night lights with eight color options are an excellent alternative to light your way. The flexible arm ensures a universal fit and easy installation.

28 This Adjustable Book Stand For Some Hands-Free Reading SYITCUN Adjustable Book Stand Amazon $29 See on Amazon This adjustable book stand is a perfect little household helper for hands-free reading whether you want to keep a recipe open or are reading while your hands are busy. With flexible and strong paperclips, this book stand can be used for homework and note-taking, too. This bookstand is adjustable and can even be used as a laptop desk for your bed.

29 This Reusable Notebook That Lets You Scan Pages Easily Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $16 See on Amazon If you like handwritten notes but appreciate the technological assist to get your messages out, this reusable notebook is a game-changer. Just write, scan, wipe clean, and reuse. This notebook comes in three sizes and works with the proprietary app. It’s available in eight colors.

30 These Acupressure Rings That Reduce Stress & Improve Focus Special Supplies Spiky Sensory Finger Acupressure Ring Set Amazon $9 See on Amazon These spiky finger rings are the latest iteration of fidget spinners, for reducing stress and improving focus. Made from stretchy elastic material, these are completely silent, so they never bother the people around you and each pack comes with two of each color for a total of 10 pieces. "Bought these for my son, but my whole family loves these. We even have them sitting next to the couch to use while we watch TV. They are addicting, but GREAT to help keep focus. Best part: they are silent unlike many other fidget toys," one customer wrote.

31 This Cozy Beanie With A Built-In Bluetooth Speaker YogerYou Wireless Beanie Amazon $13 See On Amazon What’s better than a trendy beanie? A high-tech beanie with Bluetooth wireless speakers built-in. This beanie allows you to stay warm while listening to your favorite music or even take phone calls. Noise isolation blocks out ambient noise so your calls and music are crystal clear. Control it with the three-button control panel on the side. Plus, it offers 17 to 20 hours of playtime on a charge, and it comes with a neck warmer.

32 This LCD Writing Tablet That's A Great Alternative To Screen Time LEYAOYAO LCD Writing Tablet Amazon $10 See On Amazon This LCD writing tablet is essentially a digital whiteboard you can hold in the palm of your hand. Use the writing tablet just as you would a notepad and erase it all with the touch of a button. Perfect for home or school, this LCD writing tablet is a great way to get creative without wasting a lot of paper. It comes in five colors, and every color comes with a protective bag.

33 This Hands-Free Phone Holder That Can Be Worn Around Your Neck Aduro Phone Neck Holder Amazon $10 See on Amazon This neck phone holder holds your smartphone in a stable position leaving you hands-free to do almost anything. This cellphone holder can also be used on a desktop for selfies or videos, and is compatible with phones up to 7-inches wide, making it almost universal, and 360-degree rotation gives you tons of flexibility.

34 This Sleeping Mask That Plays Music & Blocks Out Noise MUSICOZY Bluetooth Wireless Sleeping Eye Mask Amazon $23 See on Amazon While other Bluetooth sleeping masks are bulky and uncomfortable, this Bluetooth sleeping mask has a thin profile that’s comfortable even for side sleepers. The cotton fabric is breathable, absorbs sweat, and users report feeling no pressure on the eyes. Noise reduction technology reduces street sounds and snoring for a better night's sleep, and the built-in microphone even allows you to take phone calls. Get 10 hours of playing time with each charge.

35 A Magnetic Car Kit That Holds Your Phone In Place WUTEKU Flat Magnetic Cell Phone Holder Amazon $10 See on Amazon With six strong magnets, this cell phone holder kit for your car keeps your phone firmly in place even on bumpy roads. Easy to install with 3M adhesive strips, this magnetic cell phone holder is universal, securing even the heaviest phones and preventing them from flying around your car or slipping between the seats. This phone holder is elegantly designed with a low profile to blend seamlessly into your dashboard. “Fantastic product, easy to install on the dashboard and fantastic magnetic grip on my phone and tablet. Can't recommend highly enough to you," one customer wrote.

36 This Personal Safety Alarm For Handbags, Backpacks & Key Rings Taiker Emergency Self-Defense Security Alarm (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See on Amazon This personal safety alarm sounds when the contact pin is pulled out and sounds continuously for 30 minutes unless the pin is replaced. The alarm can be heard from 600 feet away. The keyring lets you keep this personal alarm safely within reach, and the LED light adds another measure of security. This personal safety alarm is sold as a single unit, packs of two, or in a pack of five.

37 This Mug Warmer With 3 Settings That Keep Your Drinks At The Perfect Temp VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $23 See on Amazon Some days hot coffee can feel like a luxury. This mug warmer has three temperature options to keep your beverages just the way you like it. The large base fits cups, carafes, and even bowls, the auto-shutoff feature of this mug warmer ensures safe operation, and it comes in six color options.

38 This Mini Humidifier That Lasts For Up To 18 Hours MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier Amazon $22 See on Amazon This mini humidifier is compact enough for any room, and you can choose between 12 hours of continuous mist or an intermittent spray of 18 hours. This portable humidifier has a built-in night light, an auto-shutoff function that turns the unit off when the water drops below a certain level, and it’s available in white, blue, gray, and pink.

39 This 12-Pack Of Hidden Silicone Ear Grips For Your Glasses SMARTTOP Anti-Slip Eyeglass Ear Grips (12-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Pop on two of these transparent silicone ear grips, and they’ll keep your glasses exactly where you want them (with getting them adjusted). They're super helpful for workouts, and they have grippy sides to easily slide them on. They come in a 12-pack, stretch to fit multiple frames, and they come in four colors.

40 These Microfiber Towels That Reduce Frizz, Split Ends & Drying Time HOPESHINE Microfiber Fast Hair Drying Towel (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon These lightweight microfiber towels are super absorbent to quickly draw moisture from your hair, and cut down of frizz and split ends. And because there's an easy button closure, it stays in place while you get ready. Each order comes in a pack of three, and there are 13 different color combinations.

41 This Mini Flat Iron That's Ideal For Travel MHD Mini Flat Iron Amazon $13 See On Amazon This mini flat iron heats quickly to a max temperature of 356 degrees Fahrenheit, and the ceramic plates ensure soft, silky hair every time. With its compact design, this flat iron fits neatly in bags, it only has one button to worry about, and it heats up within 60 seconds.

42 A Set Of Colorful & Stress-Relieving Acupressure Rings Blulu Acupressure Rings (30-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This bulk pack of 30 colorful acupressure rings is a super-compact stress-relieving option. They’re made of rust-proof stainless steel with a coil design that lets you slide and bend them if you’re stressed. Plus, the design uses acupressure to massage your finger, and they stretch to fit.

43 This White Noise Machine That Improves Sleep & Tunes Out Distractions Pure Enrichment WAVE Premium Sound Machine Amazon $30 See On Amazon This white noise machine is programmed with six looping sounds that help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Play the relaxation sounds continuously or choose from three timer options of 15, 30, or 60 minutes. This white noise machine is lightweight and compact enough to take anywhere. While most people use this white noise machine to help them fall asleep, it can also be used to improve focus.

44 These Arch Support Insoles With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews WALK·HERO COMFORT AND SUPPORT Arch Support Insoles Amazon $20 See On Amazon These arch support insoles with over 37,400 five-star ratings alleviate arch pain and provide relief from a slew of foot-related problems like plantar fasciitis, bunions, and heel spurs. With plenty of shock absorption and an antibacterial durable velvet cover that keeps feet feeling comfortable all day, these are available in sizes ranging from 6 to 16.

45 This Minimalist Planner That Keeps Everything In Focus Action Publishing Undated Minimalist Day Planner Amazon $13 See on Amazon The simple design of this minimalist planner removes unnecessary distractions and lets you focus on what you need to get done. With daily to-dos, monthly goals, and calendar pages, your plans will be crystal clear. This planner is undated so you can start at any time, has a clear flexible cover, and conveniently lays flat for easy use. Made with recycled materials, this planner is available in medium or large.