It’s probably stating the obvious to say that Black Friday sales are the key to giving impressive gifts without spending a small fortune. It may once have been fools-errand to try to cram all your holiday shopping into one day, but Black Friday is no longer the 24-hour doorbuster deal event that once caused chaos at your local mini-mall. Now brands have stellar Black Friday discounts that span the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and often through the first week of December that are all, obviously, available online.

That being said, the internet is a big place and now that Black Friday deals are no longer sequestered to a single day (or even weekend) it can be hard to know what’s on sale and when. So to help you uncover the best Black Friday sales and the most unique, giftable finds so you can give truly wow-worthy gifts, we’ve compiled a list of noteworthy sales from across the web.

BOGO 60% Off This Chic, Timeless Jewelry Ana Luisa Ana Luisa See On Ana Lusia The Deal: This buy one, get one 60% off sale is currently live and will last through November 27. On November 28 the deal gets even better with BOGO 65% off. But with a deal this good, you may not want to wait, lest your favorite pieces sell out. Best known for their cult-favorite Like A Virgin Hair mask, Aussie brand Coco & Eve is having a major sale to celebrate Black Friday weekend, which will be kicking off a full week before Black Friday even hits. Shoppers can expect up to 50% off the brand’s entire line of products, which ranges from hair care products and self-tanners to beauty accessories and gift sets. While the exact details are under wraps, there will be a free gift included on orders purchased between November 28 and December 1.

50% Off This Viral Hair Care Brand TikTokers Are Obsessed With Coco&Eve Coco&Eve See On Coco&Eve The Deal: Save up to 50% on Coco & Eve’s entire line of products between Friday, November 18 and Thursday, December 1 (and receive a free gift). Best known for their cult-favorite Like A Virgin Hair mask, Aussie brand Coco & Eve is having a major sale to celebrate Black Friday weekend, which will be kicking off a full week before Black Friday even hits. Shoppers can expect up to 50% off the brand’s entire line of products, which ranges from hair care products and self-tanners to beauty accessories and gift sets. While the exact details are under wraps, there will be a free gift included on orders purchased between November 28 and December 1.

50% Off Air-Dried Dog Food Your Pup Will Love 50% Off Sunday For Dogs Sunday For Dogs See On Sunday For Dogs The Deal: Get 50% off your order using the code CYBERSALE, plus free shipping and a 100% hassle-free money back guarantee. Sundays For Dogs' vet-formulated dog food is air-dried for over 11 hours to retain the most nutrition possible in its high-quality ingredients. High protein and made with human-grade meats, vegetables and fruits, this dog food doesn't require any preparation or refrigeration. Get 50% off your order — and free shipping — using the code CYBERSALE.

50% Off Award-Winning Luxury Handbags That Are Actually Functional Esin Akan 50% Off Sale Esin Akan See On Esin Akan The Deal: Receive early access to Esin Akan’s Black Friday sale — and up to 50% off select styles — when you sign up for free to join the brand’s VIP club. British handbag designer Esin Akan is a favorite of style stars like Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Olivia Bentley for her timelessly sophisticated leather bags. Known for their sustainable craftsmanship and ability to hold up against the wear-and-tear of commutes, kids and errands, the brand's bags are designed to work as well at a business meeting as they do at a dinner party. Join their VIP club (it’s free!) to receive 50% off select styles during the Black Friday season, and the brand’s bags always come with free shipping.

25% Off Award-winning Baby & Parenting Essentials HealthyBaby HealthyBaby See On HealthyBaby The Deal: From November 20 until November 24, Healthybaby subscribers get 25% off sitewide. Starting November 25, Black Friday, and running through November 30, they’ll receive 25% off plus free shipping. Healthybaby is a mom-approved baby brand that’s received awards for its diapers made from organic cotton. Besides being the first EWG-certified diapers, the brand also offers 2-in-1 shampoo and body wash formulated with botanicals and probiotics that support a baby’s natural microbiome, along with 100% plant-based, biodegradable wipes. Their Black Friday sale is Healthybaby’s only sales event of the year, so you won’t want to miss out on subscribing to receive 25% sitewide starting November 20. Beginning Black Friday, November 25, subscribers will receive 25% off sitewide plus free shipping.

20% Off These High-Tech Beauty Tools FOREO FOREO See On Exponent Beauty The Deal: Save up to 50% off (and get a free gift) from Thursday, November 17 through Friday, December 2. FOREO has long been a beauty-insider favorite thanks to their high-tech skin care tools, including the now-iconic LUNA 3 facial cleansing brush. From November 17 through December 2, the LUNA 3 and several of the brand’s other, best-selling beauty tools will be on sale for up to 50% off (there will be a free gift, too). Also on sale will be the buzzy new BEAR device, which is the first-ever at-home microcurrent device to be cleared by the FDA.

30% Off A Cult-favorite Skin Balm From The UK Balmonds Skin Salvation, 4.1 fl oz Balmonds $30 $20.95 See On Amazon The Deal: Balmonds cult-favorite Skin Salvation balm is currently 30% Off for early Black Friday Balmonds, a British brand known for its gentle, naturally derived skin care products, is finally offering shoppers across the pond a chance to try their fan-favorite Skin Salvation. This all-over balm offers relief for skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, but it’s great for treating skin that’s generally dry and itchy, too. For a limited time this Black Friday weekend, you can snag the balm at a fraction of the usual price, so don’t miss out.

30% Off AllSaints’ Leather Biker Jackets & Chic Shearling Coats AllSaints AllSaints - See On AllSaints The Deal: From Friday, November 18 until November 28, get 30% off everything at AllSaints. An AllSaints leather biker jacket or shearling coat is a trendy (and cozy) gift to yourself or to someone on your gift list. With a perennially cool-person-at-the-bar aesthetic, AllSaints is the spot for a statement dress or a biker jacket that makes any outfit edgier. From November 18 until November 28, you can receive 30% off your AllSaints purchase across every product category: bags, accessories, jewelry and more.

30% Off These Delicious Blenderless Smoothies kencko Smoothies kencko - See On kencko The Deal: For Black Friday, receive 30% off your order between November 14 and December 4. No blender, no problem with kencko's blenderless smoothies. The smoothies arrive in the form of packets that contain freeze-dried powders made from organic fruits and vegetables. The brand’s smoothie subscription service is a tasty way to get your recommended daily dose of five servings of fruits and vegetables. Flash-freezed and slow dried to retain optimal nutrition, all you have to do is mix the sachet with water or milk, and your beverage is ready to go. Between now and December 4, the brand is offering its biggest discount of the year with 30% off your order.

35% Off This Hemp-Based Skin Care Brand Hey Bud Skin Care Hey Bud See On Hey Bud The Deal: Receive up to 35% off between Friday, November 18 and Monday, November 28. Another Aussie export, Hey Bud is a hemp-based beauty brand that’s been experiencing a surge of popularity Stateside as of late. From November 18 through Cyber Monday, the brand’s products will be offered at up to 35% off — that means you can finally try out their buzzy hemp clay mask, glow-inducing face oil, and various serums that target specific skin concerns (e.g. niacinamide and hemp for a brightening boost, or hyaluronic acid and hemp for burst of hydration). Act fast, because these deals are bound to sell out quickly.

40% Off These Buzzy Australian Beauty Products Sand&Sky Skin Care Sand&Sky See On Sand&Sky The Deal: Save up to 40% from Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 30. Sand & Sky was put on the map thanks to their Australian Pink Clay Mask, but from November 21 through November 30, you can try the rest of the brand’s products (and score some majorly gift-worthy skin care sets) for up to 40% off. Our top picks? The Dreamy Glow Drops, Smoothing Body Sand, and Intense Hydrating Mask, which makes the perfect accompaniment to the brand’s OG, pore-clearing clay mask.

30% Off Cozy PJs For Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List Little Sleepies Little Sleepies See On Little Sleepies The Deal: Save 30% off sitewide on cozy bamboo essentials, from November 21 through November 29. Little Sleepies is loved for its ultra-soft and oh-so-cozy proprietary blend of bamboo viscose, which is called Lunaluxe™. The brand offers something for everyone in its range of sleepwear, from newborn zippies to two-piece pajama sets for kids and even adult PJs, so everyone from your littlest cutie to grandma and grandpa can enjoy these cozy jams. As for prints, you’ll find everything from traditional holiday prints to Disney and Star Wars characters — perfect for family matching.

30% Off This Cult-Favorite Cookware Brand Michelin-Star Restaurants Swear By Made In Cookware Made In Cookware See On Made In Cookware The Deal: From November 19 until December 4, get up to 30% off Made In Cookware’s line of cookware, baking dishes, table settings and knives. Chefs from Michelin-star restaurants — as well as award-winning celebrity chefs like Christina Tosi and Mashama Bailey — swear by Made In Cookware’s line of cookware founded in 2016 by two childhood friends, Jake Kalick and Chip Malt. The brand’s legacy is shaped by a 100-year-old, family-owned restaurant supply business that aims to bring restaurant-quality kitchenware to home cooks. Made In’s pots, nonstick pans, dishware, and baking dishes are built using family-owned manufacturers from around the world

20% These Weird (But Delicious) Flavored Seltzers Flavored Seltzer Mirth See On Mirth The Deal: Get 20% off your Mirth Sparkling Water order. Mirth Sparkling Water has come out on the seltzer scene as an alternative of sorts to sparkling water flavored with artificial sweeteners that, while they may be zero-calorie, can sometimes have a specific, faux-sweet aftertaste. Mirth prides itself on using natural flavors sweetened with a tiny amount (four grams, to be exact) of organic cane sugar to bring you three unexpected flavors: Ginger & Lemongrass, Grapefruit & Juniper, and Chocolate & Mint. For Black Friday, receive 20% on when you give Mirth’s seltzers a try.

20% Off This Self-Activated Skin Care System Exponent Beauty Black Friday Sale Exponent Beauty See On Exponent Beauty The Deal: Get 20% off from Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 27 with the code GREAT20. Exponent Beauty is the science-y, self-activated skin care system you haven’t heard of — yet. Bound to be the new big thing in beauty, the brand allows you to mix up your own luxury products right before you apply them for the freshest formulas possible (and therefore the best results). Exponent is already throwing a holiday sale on their website, with three majorly discounted gift sets on offer, but on Black Friday, shoppers will receive 20% off sitewide with the code GREAT20. Trust us: You’ll want to take this opportunity to try these products before they’re back at full price.