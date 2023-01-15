These Easy Home Upgrades Look Amazing & Are Under $30 On Amazon

Whether you love flipping through the pages of Architectural Digest or have a Pinterest board packed with home design ideas that seem frustratingly out of reach, I come bearing good tidings: You don’t have to have big bucks to trick your home out like a decorating pro. For under $30 each, you can pick up these budget-friendly home upgrade items that will take any room from drab to fab.

With this list, you’ll find plenty of ways to give your living space a makeover, with options for every room in the house. So the question is: What will you do with a few bucks, a little time, and these helpful home products?

1 This Set Of Silicone Tools That Can Stand Up To The Heat Hot Target Silicone Spatula Set (9 pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Heat-resistant to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, this set of silicone cooking tools offers a streamlined look in your kitchen — and the gentle material can be safely used on all cookware, including nonstick pans. The nine-piece set includes a variety of tongs, whisks, and spatulas, so you’ll be outfitted with everything you need to cook all kinds of recipes. Choose from all black or multicolor designs. Available colors: 3

2 These Throw Pillow Inserts That Are More Plush Than Competitors Sleep Restoration Pillow Inserts (Set of 2) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Packed with polyester filling, these pillow inserts keep their shape no matter how often you use them while napping or watching the game. Unlike most inserts, they’re filled to 90% capacity for a plush look that won't get limp or lumpy over time. All you have to do is add some shams to instantly perk up your couch or favorite chair. Available sizes: 4

3 The Under-Cabinet Lights That Give Your Home A Designer Touch Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon It used to be so expensive to get accent lighting, but no more, thanks to these under-cabinet LED lights. They stick to the underside of cabinets or bookshelves with adhesive or the included screws, and since they’re battery-powered, there’s no wiring necessary. Use the included remote to set timers and adjust brightness.

4 A Throw Blanket To Take Off The Chill On Cold Nights Malinad Throw Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s so nice to have a cuddly blanket around to take off the chill, but it’s also a great way to add dimension to your space. This fleece throw blanket features a waffle-knit texture, and comes in a couple dozen colors like silver, olive, and mango. Drape it across your sofa or favorite easy chair to tie your room together. Available sizes: 4

5 These Stainless Steel Bowls That Make Mixing Just A Little Easier FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get rid of those old mixing bowls you took from your mom’s cabinet and make a serious upgrade with these matching mixing bowls that have a sleek, modern look. Made from stainless steel — a material that's ideal for whipped cream and meringues — each bowl features a rolled rim for ease of pouring and a flat base that provides stability while mixing.

6 These Self-Watering Bulbs That Help You Cultivate A Green Thumb Blazin' Bison Self-Watering Plant Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you love plants but have a hard time keeping up with their care, get these self-watering bulbs to give yourself an automatic green thumb. Made from gorgeous hand-blown glass, the bulbs can be filled with water, than staked in the soil. They’ll slowly infuse the dirt with water as needed — and you may only need to fill them up every two weeks. Available sizes: 2

7 The Makeup Organizer That Straightens Up Your Vanity STORi Vanity Makeup Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from clear, durable acrylic, this makeup organizer helps you get your bathroom counter into shape by giving all your cosmetics a permanent home. It has multiple compartments that are sized perfectly for different tools — you can even use the narrow sections to keep makeup brushes upright. This organizer is also great for use in your office.

8 A Cold Brew Pitcher That Turns You Into A Home Barista Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s nothing like a refreshing cup of cold brew, and with this cold brew maker, you can make your own batch right at home. Equipped with an ultra-fine stainless steel filter, all you have to do is fill the pitcher with your favorite blend of grounds, add water, and refrigerate overnight. You’ll wake up to perfectly chilled brew of delicious java. Available sizes: 3

9 This 4-Piece Nonstick Casserole Set That’s A Cinch To Clean FineDine Superior Glass Casserole Dishes (Set of 4) Amazon $29.58 See On Amazon Hosting is so much easier once you have this four-piece casserole dish set. Including a variety of sizes, the dishes are made from tough tempered glass and are nonstick for easy cleaning — ideal for foods that might otherwise get baked on. The casseroles look nice enough to double as serving dishes, and the fluted handles help protect your hands from heat.

10 This Paper Towel Holder With A Minimalist Chrome Finish Greenco Chrome Paper Towel Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Designed to complement your stainless steel appliances, this paper towel holder is crafted from sturdy metal and has a chrome finish that looks decidedly high-end. Its spare, curved lines will blend in with any style of kitchen, and the spindle design makes it easy to tear off a sheet with just one hand.

11 These Over-Door Organizers That Store Your Handbags ZOBER Over-The-Door Purse Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon It’s nice to have a great selection of handbags, but when they’re all shoved onto a closet shelf in the dark, you’ll barely remember what you have. These purse organizers have hooks that you can hang over a door, and feature clear pockets that keep your handbags from getting crumpled and dusty.

12 A Food Scale That Makes Recipe Measurements Easy Etekcity Food Scale Amazon $13 See On Amazon Avid cooks know that the best way to get measurements for any recipe exactly right is to use weights rather than cups or milliliters. Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 125,000 review, this stainless steel food scale makes it easy, since it lets you measure in ounces, liquid ounces, pounds, milliliters, and grams. It has a tare function for accuracy and a backlit LCD display. Available sizes: 4

13 The Toothbrush Holder That Keeps Your Bathroom Counter Neat Colist Toothbrush Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Designed to hold toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other toiletries, this toothbrush holder is a quick and stylish way to get your bathroom counter organized. The interior dividers can be removed for customizable storage, and the stainless steel finish is rust-resistant and fingerprint-proof — so it’ll always look great next to your sink. Available sizes: 2

14 These Drawer Organizers That Can Be Stacked For Space Efficiency STORi Stackable Drawer Vanity Organizer (10 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Perfect for use in your vanity, these drawer organizers can be stacked on top of each other, giving you even more storage back. The 10-piece set comes with sizes that fit everything from pallettes to nail polish bottles to brow pencils. And while they’re great for cosmetics and toiletries, they can also be put to work in your office drawers or even in that one notorious junk drawer in the kitchen.

15 These Stick-On Lights That Create A Hollywood-Style Mirror Brightown Vanity Light Strip Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon With 14 round bulbs, this light strip can be applied to any mirror for an old-school Hollywood look. It installs easily with the included adhesives and you can adjust the brightness with one touch. The light strip is available in two lengths, so you can use it with bathroom mirrors and full-length mirrors alike.

16 A Rack That Keeps All Your Pot Lids Straight & Orderly SimpleHouseware Pot Lid Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Trying to find a lid to match the pot you’re cooking with can be frustrating — especially when you’re right in the middle of whipping up a soup or stew. This pot lid rack will help you find your lids quickly and easily by keeping them organized and upright. It’s made from sturdy wire that’s ultra-durable. Available colors: 2

17 The Coffee Canister That Keeps Beans Fresh With A CO2 Valve Bean Envy Coffee Canister Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re a coffee lover or know someone who is, this coffee canister is an absolute must-have. Crafted from stainless steel, it has a vacuum seal and CO2 release valve to keep those beans fresh, plus a convenient date tracker to remind you how long you’ve been storing that particular batch. Also great for staples like flour and sugar, it comes with a matching stainless steel scoop. Available colors: 4

18 These Matching Velvet Hangers That Bring Order To Your Closet ZOBER Premium Velvet Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you have a mishmash of hangers in your closet, switch them out for this set of matching velvet hangers to bring a sense of calm to your space. The fuzzy material keeps slippery clothes in place, and the slim design means you can fit more on your closet rod. Still, the hangres can handle even your heaviest winter coats. Available colors: 6

19 This Chalk Paint That Transforms Old Furniture Country Chic Chalk-Style Paint Amazon $15 See On Amazon Turn any piece of tired, old furniture into a focal point of your decor with this chalk paint. Easy to apply and eco-friendly, this paint gives a smooth matte finish that can be distressed if you’re in the market for a country-chic look. It’s long-lasting and resists nicks and dings from everyday use. Choose from 50 shades like persimmon, sage, and raspberry sorbet. Available sizes: 3

20 These Half-Gallon Jars With An Endless Number Of Uses Paksh Novelty Half-Gallon Jars (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Use them to store staples like lentils and beans, place them on the counter for candy and cookies, put them to work pickling foods or making kombucha, or simply use them to pack away leftovers — whatever you decide, these half-gallon glass jars are kitchen workhorses that double as rustic decor. Airtight lids keep everything fresh inside.

21 A Memory Foam Bath Mat For A Plush Landing Out Of The Shower Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $28 See On Amazon Ditch that old, raggedy bath mat and level up with this memory foam bath mat that’s like stepping onto a cloud after your shower. The plush, velvety microfiber cover is soft on feet, and the anti-skid backing keeps it securely in place on tile floors. Available sizes: 8

22 The Beautiful Glass Pitcher That Fits In Your Refrigerator Door Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from sturdy glass, this pitcher is perfect for pouring water or lemonade when hosting, and it’s also ideal for brewing a big batch of iced tea. The 2-liter pitcher has a square design, which means you can store it in your refrigerator door to keep your beverage ice-cold. It has a built-in handle for pouring and comes with a leakproof, airtight lid to keep everything fresh.

23 This Rack That Holds Your Cleaning Tools On The Wall Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon With this wall-mounted rack, you can get your cleaning and gardening tools organized in a hurry. The rack has room for five long-handled tools like brooms and rakes, along with six hooks for gloves, hats, and smaller items. It installs quickly and easily with the included hardware and can hold a total of 35 pounds of your gear. Available colors: 4

24 These Under-Bed Storage Bags That Free Up Space In Your Closet ZOBER Flexible Zippered Under-Bed Storage Bag (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Are your clothes squished into your closet to the point that everything that you pull out is too wrinkled to wear? Offload your out-of-season items into these under-bed storage bags and you’ll get a lot more space back. Also great for extra towels and linens, they’re made from lightweight polypropylene and feature transparent windows, so you can easily see what’s inside. Available colors: 3

25 The Laundry Detergent Holder That Keeps Drips At Bay Skywin Laundry Soap Station Amazon $19 See On Amazon Thanks to this ingenious holder, filling your laundry detergent cup is as easy as pressing the dispenser button — no more tipping over a heavy jug. The holder also has a built-in tray that keeps drips from leaking down onto your machine, or worse — your laundry room floor. The tray even has molded edges to ensure the cup stays in place.

26 A Power Cube That’s Much More Compact Than A Power Strip Ceptics USB Power Cube Amazon $15 See On Amazon So much more compact than a traditional power strip, this power cube is ideal for travel and small spaces. It offers three AC sockets and multiple USB ports, plus a 5-foot cord that’s flexible enough to roll up for packing. It’s available in standard options as well as versions that are suitable for international use.

27 These Copper Mugs That Let You Enjoy Authentic Moscow Mules Moscow Mule Copper Mugs (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can’t have a real Moscow Mule without the right cups, and this copper mug set lets you and a lucky friend sip cocktails in the most authentic way. The pair comes with matching copper straws and a brush to clean them with, plus a jigger for measuring your vodka. Of course, you don’t have to limit them to vodka and ginger beer — you can also use them for good old water.

28 These Glass Meal Prep Containers That Resist Smells & Stains EatNeat Glass Food Storage Containers (Set of 5) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Food prep and putting away leftovers can feel like drudgery, but these glass food storage containers level things up, so those chores feel just a bit more fun. Even better, the sturdy, BPA-free glass resists food stains and odors, so the containers will stay pristine over time. They’re dishwasher-, freezer-, oven-, and microwave-safe.

29 The Bamboo Cutting Boards That Work For Both Prep & Presentation Freshware Bamboo Cutting Boards (Set of 3) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Crafted from natural bamboo, these cutting boards are great for prepping food items, but are so attractive, they can also be used for charcuterie and hors d’oeuvre spreads. The bamboo fibers are naturally bacteria-resistant and won’t crack or warp over time. Plus, the cutout handles make it easy to transport these from the cupboard to the counter.

30 A Glass Bathroom Shelf That Adds Extra Storage Vdomus Glass Bathroom Shelf Amazon $22 See On Amazon The bathroom is one of the easiest rooms to run out of storage space in, especially if you have one of those small one-sink vanities. This glass shelf gives you extra space for your hygiene and beauty items and does it in an attractive way. There’s even a rod for a towel or washcloth underneath. Available colors: 2

31 These Versatile Storage Cubes That Are Collapsible Simple Houseware Foldable Storage Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These storage cubes are so versatile, you can stash just about anything inside them. Use them for magazines and remote controls in the living room, put them into service for extra towels in the bathroom, or stow toys inside them. They’re outfitted with handles and collapse flat when not in use. Available colors: 9

32 This Sponge Caddy That Streamlines Your Sink Area KESOL Sink Caddy Amazon $10 See On Amazon Crafted from rust-proof stainless steel, this sink caddy can tidy up the look of your kitchen counter. It mounts to the side of your sink using ultra-strong adhesive hooks and has enough room to hold two sponges plus a scrubber brush. With its open-wire construction, the caddy keeps your scrubbing tools up and out of the water, so they can dry without getting mildewy and smelly.

33 A Spice Organizer That Makes It Easy To See Your Seasonings iDesign Tiered Spice Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Behind only the infamous junk drawer, I think the spice cabinet is one of the biggest organizing challenges in the kitchen. In my house, it’s always overcrowded, and I can never see the spices in the back. This three-tier spice organizer lets you actually see what you have, making you more likely to use those seasonings to flavor your foods. It’s made from recycled plastic, so you can feel good about it being more eco-friendly, too.

34 The Cotton Rope Basket That’s Decorative & Functional Goodpick Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $20 See On Amazon I love a product that’s functional as well as aesthetically pleasing, and this cotton rope basket definitely meets that criteria. It’s one of those all-stars in every room— use it to store blankets and pillows, as a catchall for toys, as a laundry basket, or even to hold a large plant. It’s available in two sizes and a variety of two-tone styles. Available sizes: 2

35 This Nonstick Frying Pan That Looks Great & Works Even Better CAROTE Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’ve been carrying around that skillet since your first apartment, it’s time for a replacement — and this nonstick frying pan looks so good, you’ll want to keep it on display on your stove. It’s made from eco-friendly granite with a natural wood handle and is available in lidded and non-lidded options. But it works even better than it looks (just check out the 4.6-star overall rating), and is ideal for everything from sautéing to frying chicken. It can be cleaned by just wiping it down with a paper towel or rinsing it with water. Available sizes: 3

36 This Rolling Tray That Moves Kitchen Appliances Out From Under Cabinets EVERIE Rolling Appliance Tray Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your coffee maker or stand mixer has to be lugged out from its usual place — on the counter underneath your kitchen cupboards — you’ll be happy to know this rolling appliance tray exists. With two-finger operation and rubber wheels, it slides the appliance out from under the cupboards, so you can lift the lid to your coffee maker or tilt back the head of your mixer with plenty of clearance. Available sizes: 4

37 The Box Organizer That Gets Your Food Wraps In Order YouCopia UpSpace Box Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Save some space in your pantry and get your food wraps in order with this three-tier organizer that’s designed to hold your aluminum foil, plastic wrap, parchment paper, and more. Capable of storing up to 20 pounds, it’s height-adjustable to accommodate taller boxes. Plus, the three-level design means you can grab whatever you need without having to unstack everything. Available sizes: 3

38 A Toilet Paper Organizer That Keeps Spare Rolls Nearby iDesign Toilet Paper Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than being stuck in the bathroom when the last person who used the facilities also used the last of the toilet paper. This toilet paper organizer stores three rolls inside, and though its made from plastic, it has an upscale bronze finish. Topped with a lid, it holds the paper discreetly yet right nearby, so you — and your guests — won’t ever be paperless again.

39 This Unusual-Looking Gadget That Keeps Your Drain Clear SinkShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bathroom Sink Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a slightly odd, mushroom-like appearance, this sink drain protector is certainly interesting-looking, but what you’ll really notice about it as how effective it is at keeping your drains clean. The SinkShroom prevents hair and other gunk from getting down your bathroom sink drain and collects it all. Every now and then, simply remove the protector to pull the gunk off, and dispose of it in the wastebasket.