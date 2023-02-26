These Genius Hacks Make You Look So Much Better — & They're Shockingly Easy

Gone are the days when I’d spend hours upon hours in front of the mirror working on my hair and makeup. I’d now much rather keep my routine to a minimum, relying on genius beauty tips I’ve discovered along the way.

From on-the-go ways to whiten your teeth to easy tricks that help lock in your makeup for all-day (and all-night) wear, this list is packed with clever beauty hacks that cover all the bases: hair, skin care, cosmetics, nails, and more.

1 Whitening Your Teeth With These Easy-To-Use Pens VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pens (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These teeth whitening pens couldn’t be any easier to use — just use the brush applicator tip to apply the gentle formula to each tooth. Made with enamel-safe carbamide peroxide, hydrating glycerin, and fresh mint, the treatment can be used up to two times daily — and one application takes as little as 30 seconds. The compact pens are small enough to be stored inside your purse while on the go.

2 Steaming Your Clothes Instead Of Hauling Out The Ironing Board Hilife Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Forget about lugging out your heavy ironing board and iron — this handheld garment steamer gets wrinkles out of your clothes in just a fraction of the time. Providing up to 15 minutes of continuous steam, the gadget effortlessly smooths out a wide variety of fabrics, including silk, chiffon, cotton, and wool. Its compact size means you can easily transport it with you on business trips and vacations.

3 Applying This Mascara That Makes Lashes Appear 60% Longer L'Oréal Telescopic Lengthening Mascara Amazon $9 See On Amazon L’Oréal’s Telescopic mascara gives your lashes a serious boost, lengthening them by up to 60%. The flexible wand features precision bristles that separate your lashes for a fluffy look that resists clumping. This gentle formula is hypoallergenic and opthalmologist-tested, so it’s safe for sensitive eyes. Available shade: 4

4 Using This Fan-Favorite Concealer That Corrects & Contours Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Treatment Concealer Amazon $9 See On Amazon It’s clear that Maybelline’s fan-favorite concealer pen is popular — it has over 118,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Available in more than 15 shades, the creamy, easy-to-blend formula works to even out your complexion, creating a smooth base for the rest of your makeup. Use it under your eyes, over a blemish, or to highlight your brow bone for coverage that lasts up to 12 hours. Available shades: 18

5 Hydrating Dry Lips With This Island Botanical Treatment Hanalei Soothing Dry Lip Treatment Amazon $16 See On Amazon Formulated with moisturizing kukui nut oil, shea butter, and grape seed oil, this Hawaiian botanical lip treatment provides relief to a dry, cracked pout. Packed with vitamins and fatty acids, it provides next-level hydration that lasts for hours. There are both clear and tinted formulas available, with shades such as peach pink, rose, and sand. Apply this before bed and let it sink in overnight. Available shades: 6

6 Wearing A Bra That Creates A Smooth, Seamless Look Beneath Clothes Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Want a bra that’s practically undetectable beneath clothes? This bra from Warner’s does the trick, providing wire-free support, smoothing side panels, and lots of comfortable stretch. A hook-and-eye closure and a pair of adjustable straps ensure you get the most secure fit, without sacrificing comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

7 Evening Out Your Complexion With A Vitamin C Serum SeoulCeuticals Day Glo Serum Amazon $17 See On Amazon Skin care can seem complicated at times, but you can’t go wrong by picking products with natural, tried-and-true ingredients. This facial serum is packed with vitamin C and ferulic acid, which can help promote a brighter complexion while lightening uneven pigmentation. Hyaluronic acid works to strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier to keep your skin supple and smooth. A little goes a long way, too — all you need is a couple of drops per application to see results.

8 Removing Pills & Fuzz From Clothes With This Fabric Shaver Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon $14 See On Amazon Before you toss that pilling sweater into the donation bin, you should first try fixing it up with this handheld fabric shaver. Designed with a large mesh surface that gently removes fuzz and lint from your clothes, furniture, and socks, the battery-powered gadget can return your items to a like-new appearance. There are three adjustable settings you can switch between, depending on the type of fabric. Available colors: 5

9 Smoothing Out Dry, Bumpy Skin With This Powerful Exfoliant First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your skin tends to run on the drier, bumpier side, this exfoliating body scrub from First Aid Beauty helps promote a smoother texture. Effective for keratosis pilaris (aka strawberry skin), it combines glycolic acid and lactic acid to decongest pores and loosen dead skin from your arms and legs. Plus, the addition of natural pumice buffing beads ensures any dry skin is whisked away.

10 Locking In Eyeshadow With This Stay-Put Primer Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base Amazon $14 See On Amazon Want your eyeshadow to stay locked in place all day? Try using a pea-sized amount of this eyelid primer before completing the rest of your look. Infused with real pearl powder, the lightweight formula creates a smooth base for your makeup — no creasing, smudging, or flaking. Not to mention, your shadow’s hue will also appear bolder and more vibrant.

11 Touching Up Roots At Home With This Easy-Breezy Kit Godefroy Hair Color Kit for Spot Coloring Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can make your latest hair dye job last longer by investing in this hair color touch-up kit. Complete with four pre-measured color capsules, the kit has everything you need to touch up your roots or spots you may have missed last time around. Each application lasts for up to six weeks, blending in with your existing color for seamless results. Available shades: 4

12 Softening Rough Feet With These Exfoliating Peel Masks Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Smooth, baby-soft feet don’t require tons of scrubbing with a pumice stone — just slip on these foot peel masks for one hour. The sock-like masks are infused with a blend of fruit acids and extracts, which help remove dead skin while adding a dose of moisture to your soles. You’ll just need to exercise a little patience — you’ll start seeing skin turnover (and peeling skin) within a few days. In addition to tropical coconut, there are other scents such as soothing lavender, sweet strawberry, and invigorating tea tree. Available scents: 12

13 Storing Clothes On These Rounded Hangers That Prevent Shoulder Bumps Nature Smile Nonslip Suit Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon The unique design of these curved hangers means they won’t stretch out the shoulders of your clothing — so you don’t have to think about any annoying bumps or puckering. They’re also nonslip to keep slippery items securely in place, and a sturdy built-in bar provides a spot for your pants and skirts, as well.

14 These Mesh Ballet Flats That Are Comfy & Elegant Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon With breathable mesh uppers and flexible outsoles, these ballet flats are — first and foremost — comfy. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t totally cute, as well. Designed with subtly elegant pointed toes and a round collars, the versatile shoes pair nicely with just about anything in your wardrobe. Pick from a wide array of neutral tones, bright pops of color, and even a leopard-print option. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors and patterns: 21

15 Creating A Smooth Base For Makeup With This Primer In 4 Finishes e.l.f. Skin Perfecting Matte Putty Primer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Infused with kaolin clay and white charcoal, this primer from e.l.f. dries to a smooth, matte finish — but you can also opt for one of three other options: luminous, acne-fighting, and poreless. The putty primer acts as the perfect base for your foundation, blush, highlighter, and bronzer, providing a smooth canvas and ensuring makeup stays pu. The velvety texture blends in easily and won’t leave behind visible streaks or residue.

16 Applying Makeup With A Sponge That Blends Effortlessly Zenda Naturals Makeup Blender Amazon $9 See On Amazon Designed with a precision tip, rounded sides, and a wide bottom, this facial sponge allows you to blend your foundation with ease — even along those hard-to-reach spots, such as the sides of your nose. Made of a high-density foam, the reusable sponge works with liquids, powders, and creams. Use it dry or damp, depending on your needs.

17 Smoothing Hair Flyaways With This Finishing Stick BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $7 See On Amazon The key to getting the slicked-back bun or ponytail of your dreams is to use this hair finishing stick on those wisps and flyaways. Made of plant-derived ingredients, the creamy formula is applied to your hair using a mascara-like wand. Simply glide it over the fine hairs at the base of your neck, near your ears, or along your hairline to create a smooth look.

18 Applying This Fan-Favorite Hand Cream To Quench Dry, Rough Skin O'Keeffe's Working Hands Repair Cream Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you work with your hands, wash frequently, or live in a dry climate, your skin can get rough fast. Luckily, it’s nothing that O’Keefe’s hand cream can’t fix. Boasting an impressive 4.7-star overall rating, the brand’s signature formula instantly boosts moisture levels, while also creating a protective layer that keeps your skin supple moving forward. Not to mention, it’s unscented, which is perfect for those who don’t want any lingering fragrance.

19 Using This Backlit Magnifying Mirror To Apply Makeup & Tweeze Brows Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only does this LED vanity mirror illuminate your face as you apply your makeup or tweeze your eyebrows, it also features a magnifying panel that gives you a close-up view for more precision. You have the option to power it via USB or batteries, giving you the ability to set it up virtually anywhere. The two side panels fold inwards when not in use, making it ultra-portable. Available colors: 5

20 Creating Voluminous Waves With These Hot Rollers Conair Instant Heat 1.5-Inch Travel Hot Rollers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not a fan of the curling iron? These hot rollers are much more time-efficient. Once you’ve given the flocked ceramic rollers a quick two minutes to warm up, just wrap sections of your hair and secure. After about 20 minutes, you’ll have big, voluminous waves that last for hours. This travel-size set can even be packed in your suitcase, so you can take it with you anywhere.

21 Brightening Your Under-Eye Area With This Dark Circle Corrector Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Tinted Eye Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Featuring a powerhouse duo of vitamin C and caffeine, this brightening roller helps reduce the appearance of dark circles under your eyes. The rolling tool deposits just enough of the sheer, tinted gel onto your skin, allowing you to effortlessly blend it in with the ball tip. Speaking of which — that applicator provides micro-stimulation, helping to boost circulation for a wide-awake look.

22 Stashing Your Stuff In This Faux Leather Tote Bag That Looks Much More Expensive Than It Is Nodykka Black Faux Leather Purse Amazon $13 See On Amazon This spacious faux leather tote bag looks so luxurious, you may be surprised to see its wallet-friendly price tag — but you’d better believe it, because it’s not too good to be true. Available in dozens upon dozens of colors and styles, the bag is perfect for carrying your laptop, notebook, water bottle, books, and other essential items with you throughout the day. Available colors and styles: 100+

23 Creating A Smooth, Matte Complexion With This Best-Selling Foundation Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup Amazon $7 See On Amazon For normal to oily skin types, this liquid foundation is a dream that dries to a matte, pore-blurring finish. The oil-free formula is non-comedogenic, and creates a smooth base that stays in place all day. Available in an impressive array of 40 shades — from espresso to fair porcelain — the formula is buildable and blendable, so you can customize just how much coverage you get. Available shades: 40

24 Setting Your Makeup With This Mattifying Spray That Lasts All Day Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $16 See On Amazon While we’re on the subject of mattifying cosmetic products, here’s a setting spray that seals your makeup look before you head out the door. Drying to a matte finish, the lightweight formula preserves your makeup for hours on end — so you can focus on that work event or your special night out. Just apply a few spritzes to your face (remember to close your eyes!) after finishing your makeup, and you’re all set.

25 Applying This Brow “Glue” That Creates A Full, Feathery Look NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP The Brow Glue Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get bold, feathery brows with this brow “glue” from NYX. With a strong hold that lasts up to 16 hours, the non-sticky formula gently shapes your brows and gives them a fuller look that stays in place. The small, precise styling brush allows you to coat each individual hair with product — choose from transparent, brown, black, and taupe shades. Available shades: 5

26 Strengthening Damaged Hair With This Bond-Repairing Oil Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed for all hair types, this bonding oil from Olaplex promotes shine, volume, and color vibrancy by restoring hair bonds at the molecular level. Not to mention, it can help reduce frizziness and serves as a heat protectant for your strands. (Is there anything it can’t do?) A little goes a long way — you just need a few drops of this reparative styling oil to reap its many benefits.

27 Giving Yourself An At-Home Facial Peel With This Glycolic Formula Perfect Image Glycolic 30% Gel Peel Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don’t have to go to the spa to get an amazing facial peel treatment — you can do it right at home with this glycolic acid gel treatment. The glycolic combines with retinol to resurface skin and boost collagen production, while antioxidant-rich green tea extract and cucumber work to refresh and soothe. The result? A smooth, clear complexion that looks like it glows.

28 Using These Nail Dry Drops To Keep You From Messing Up Your Manicure OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon $11 See On Amazon Waiting for your DIY manicure to dry can be so frustrating — not to mention, you risk messing it up with every move you make. With this drying formula from OPI, your nails will be fully set in just 60 seconds. To boot, each drop is infused with moisturizing jojoba oil and antioxidant-rich vitamin E to to nourish cuticles and help prevent nail chipping.

29 Deep-Conditioning Your Hair With This Strengthening Keratin Mask SUNATORIA Keratin Hair Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s a number of reasons your strands can become brittle, whether it be the weather or frequent use of styling tools. This deeply conditioning treatment can get your hair back to feeling like its smooth, shiny self. Made with hydrolyzed keratin and moisturizing vitamin E, the hair mask helps repair split ends while adding a dose of softness and strength to your locks.

30 Exfoliating All Over With This Dual-Sided Body Brush Nellam Dry Body Brush Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon This handheld body brush features two sides: one with soft bristles for gently cleansing skin, and another with stiff bristles to slough off dead skin cells and promote a smoother texture. The handle is made with lotus wood and features an anti-slip grip that keeps it comfortably in your grasp. Plus, the water-resistant finish means you can use this in the shower.

31 Giving Skin A Sun-Kissed Glow With These Facial Tanning Drops L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Facial Drops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Depending on how many of these self-tanning facial drops you use, you can create a subtle sun-kissed glow or a deeper bronze that makes it look like you just returned from St. Bart’s. Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, the fragrance-free drops are non-sticky and streak-free, so they blend perfectly with your moisturizer or facial serum.

32 Using This Hair-Smoothing Serum When You Want To Create Sleek Looks Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum Amazon $6 See On Amazon Formulated with smoothing argan oil and Garnier’s own strengthening keratin system, this hair serum will have your locks feeling shiny and soft. The leave-in formula can be applied to either damp or dry hair, and works to reduce frizz. Follow up with a blow dryer and round styling brush for an utterly sleek look.

33 Maintaining The Color Of Dyed-Blonde Hair With A Purple Mask Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask Amazon $30 See On Amazon Despite its violet hue, this hair mask is actually designed for blonde, platinum, and silver strands, working to remove brassiness and yellow tones while adding a dose of hydration to your locks. Ideal for color-treated and bleached hair, the conditioning formula employs soy protein and vitamin B5 to lock in moisture and protect your hair from fading caused by exposure to UV rays.

34 Neutralizing Red Tones In Skin With This Color-Correcting Balm Rescue Balm +Red Correct from Hero Cosmetics Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your skin has a tendency to occasional redness, a dollop of this green-tinted cream from Hero Cosmetics can help even things out. Made of an ultra-moisturizing blend of antioxidants and peptides, the cream can be used as a spot treatment after a blemish or all over as a makeup primer. Several reviewers stated that the gentle formula works wonders for easing the symptoms of skin conditions such as rosacea.

35 Creating A Soft Look Over Makeup With This Setting Powder Beauty Bakerie Flour Setting Powder Amazon $24 See On Amazon Beauty Bakerie’s finely milled setting powder has the consistency of flour — it’s lightweight, fluffy, and dries to a subtle matte finish. Since it absorbs excess oil on your skin, it’s perfect for reducing any shininess that may crop up over the course of the day. Apply it with a fluffy brush all over your foundation, blush, and bronzer to lock your makeup look in place. Available shades: 5

36 Nourishing Feet With This Hydrating Balm Made From Botanicals Ancient Greek Remedy Intensive Repair Foot Balm Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made of a nutrient-rich blend of olive, almond, sunflower, and lavender oils, this foot balm from Ancient Greek Remedy proves that some of the best restorative treatments come from natural ingredients. Complete with a complimentary pumice stone, the gentle formula provides relief to cracked, callused, and dry soles. For best results, apply this balm to clean, damp feet right before bedtime.

37 Adding Volume & Body To Hair With This Thickening Spray BOLDIFY Hair Thickening Spray Amazon $29 See On Amazon What’s especially great about this thickening spray is that it amps up your hair’s volume without any sticky residue. The texturizing formula creates definition in your locks, providing a light hold that won’t add weight. Serving as both a pre-styling product and a finishing spray, Boldify’s spray is suited for all hair types and lengths.

38 Speeding Up Blemish Healing Time With These Translucent Patches Mighty Patch Pimple Patch (36 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Occasional breakouts are just part of life, and refraining from picking at your blemishes — while shielding them from airborne dirt and bacteria — can help them heal faster. These translucent hydrocolloid patches sit right on top of pimples, pulling out dirt and oil in six to eight hours. In the meantime, the thin covering discreetly blends in with your skin, forming a protective layer that prevents you from touching your face.

39 Deeply Moisturizing Hair With This Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner Set Art Naturals Organic Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon $21 See On Amazon Hydrating argan oil and soothing aloe are the star ingredients in this shampoo and conditioner set, which nourishes dry, damaged strands of all types. Free of parabens and sulfates, the gentle formula also helps strengthen your hair over time — giving you silky, soft results that actually last. The addition of shea butter and jojoba oil amp up your hair’s moisture levels even more.