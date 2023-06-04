Shopping

These Sexy Clothes Look So Good On & They're All Under $35 On Amazon

Revamp your closet with pieces that look as good as they feel.

Written by Veronika Kero
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you’ve ever checked yourself out in a mirror, you know how much of a confidence boost clothes can give you. But you don’t need to spend a small fortune to find sexy pieces that will have you feeling fierce. Between silky dresses and stretchy, comfy tops, you’ll find it hard to believe that these pieces are as affordable as they are — everything on this list is under $35 — and they’re all available on Amazon.

1

This Sleek Bodysuit With 23,000+ 5-Star Reviews

This racerback bodysuit can serve as a staple summer piece and something you can use to layer in the colder months. Its silky-smooth material is made of nylon and spandex, giving you the breathability and stretch that you need for all-day comfort. Plus, the high neck adds an elegant touch that can dress up even an ordinary pair of jeans.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 24

2

A 2-Piece Set That Comes In More Than 35 Colors & Prints

To save yourself the stress of trying to find matching tops and bottoms, pick up this two-piece outfit to get out the door fast. It comes with a midi skirt and a wide-strap tank top and while both pieces comfortably hug the body, the skirt has an adjustable tie around the waist. It’s available in 39 different solid colors and fun prints.

  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 39

3

A Ribbed Knit Top With A Show-Stopping Neckline & Hem

You may want to pick up more than one color of this knit corset — they range from cool gray to neon green. It features a sweetheart neckline and roomy long sleeves that balance the slim fit of the torso. It looks fabulous tucked into a skirt or pair of pants but also has a unique hem that you can show off over a pair of jeans.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — Large
  • Available colors: 17

4

A $10 Frilly Crop Top With An Adjustable Length

By simply pulling and tieing the drawstring that sits at the center of this off-the-shoulder, frill-trim top, you’ll be able to control just how cropped it is — making it easy to pair with different pieces. And thanks to the lantern sleeves, your arms will stay cool and comfortable on the hottest summer day.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 2

5

This Highly Rated, Breathable Midi Dress With An Adjustable Tie Waist

The adjustable tie that hangs at the waist of this midi dress allows you to control the exact fit of the piece. It has a wrap design that flows into a high side slit making it comfortable to move in. And because it’s made of a cotton blend that even has a bit of spandex, it’s both lightweight and stretchy. It’ll quickly become your new go-to for hotter days and pairs it with sandals or pumps.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 11

6

A Chic Pencil Dress With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating

While the exposed center of this cut-out midi dress makes the biggest statement, you’ll be just as impressed by its quality as you are by its style. It features a racerback for additional comfort on hot days and a thigh-high slit to dress up its pencil shape. Plus, the entire piece is made of a ribbed knit material that’ll feel much more expensive than it actually is.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 23

7

This Ribbed Tank Available In 2 Different Lengths

This ribbed knit tank top is a closet necessity. Its simple scoop neck is easy to pair with anything from a silk skirt to a pair of denim shorts. Each of its color options comes in both short and long versions so you can decide whether you want it cropped or full-length.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — Large
  • Available colors: 35

8

A Moisture-Wicking Set With 4-Way Stretch

Made of nylon and spandex, this breathable workout set gives you a complete range of motion so you don’t feel restricted no matter what exercise you’re doing. Both the biker shorts and cropped tank top wick away sweat so you stay cool and dry, and the top has padded cups that can be removed.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — Large
  • Available colors: 31

9

A Gorgeous Lace Bodysuit That’s Shockingly Comfortable

This lace bodysuit is where sexy meets comfort. The deep V-neck and floral design will have you feeling sultry while the soft cups and double-layer fabric (that isn’t see-through) will have you feeling as comfortable as wearing your favorite T-shirt. It has a snap-button closure at the crotch. “It’s such good quality for the price and it is sooo comfy,” wrote one shopper.

  • Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large
  • Available colors: 12

10

These Versatile Dress Pants That Come In 30 Colors

Whether you need a pair for work or your next night out, these high-waisted dress pants will have you feeling confident in any setting. They have a pull-on closure that fits snugly at the waist without having to deal with any fussy buttons or zippers. Best of all, they come in a ton of eye-catching colors.

  • Available sizes: Small — 5X
  • Available colors: 30

11

This Flowy Sundress With Adjustable Straps That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down

As laidback and casual as this A-line midi dress can be, it’s also easy to dress up. Pair it with the right shoes and accessories, and your beach dress can suddenly become your nighttime look. It cinches in at your natural waist and has functional buttons lining the entire center. Plus, the soft spaghetti straps are adjustable.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 37

12

A $16 Mini Skirt Available In 39 Colors & Patterns

Featuring durable double-stitching at the hem, this mini skirt is made of stretchy fabric that flows to keep you comfortable as you move. Its flared shape can balance a tight top and it would look fabulous with a sweater tucked in. It is available in 39 solid colors and patterns within the listing including plaids, polka dots, and more.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 39

13

A Unique Twist-Back Sweater That Can Be Worn Off The Shoulder

While the front may look like an ordinary pullover, this 100% cotton sweater has a surprise in the back. The criss-cross design creates an open back, and thanks to its roomy batwing sleeves, you can choose to wear it off the shoulder. “Despite the lack of a band across the top of the back, it still stays up without slipping down off your shoulders. It's [...] soft enough to be comfortable,” wrote one fan.

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors: 34

14

This Trendy Cut-Out Top That Reviewers Say Is Breathable

Spice things up a bit with this short-sleeve top that has a striking one-sided cut-out. Experiment with accessorizing so you can get even more bang for your buck out of its already low price point. One reviewer wrote, “When I put it on it was nicely fitted and there’s a stretch to it too; so it’s breathable.”

  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 2

15

An Effortlessly Beautiful Maxi Dress That Comes In 7 Bold Prints

With wide sleeves and a ruffled bottom hem, this maxi dress will flow beautifully with every step you take. It also features a deep V-neck and a waist tie that can be adjusted to your liking. The thigh-high slit is the only thing that breaks up the fun pattern options that will make you the star of every room.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 7

16

This Sultry One-Piece Swimsuit With 21,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Decorated with ruffles along the V-neck and shoulder straps, this one-piece swimsuit is anything but boring and creates a gorgeous silhouette while keeping you supported. It has removable cups and an adjustable tie in the back so you can have it as bodycon as you desire. Pick it up in pretty florals, stripes, and more.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 23

17

These 100% Cotton Skinny Jeans Available In Several Washes

Available in several pretty washes, you might end up picking up one in every color of these mid-rise skinny jeans. Hitting just above the waist, they let you tuck in a sweater or rock a crop top. And because they’re made of 100% cotton, they let your skin breathe so you’re comfortable all day long.

  • Available sizes: 0 — 20
  • Available colors: 9

18

An Eye-Catching Puff-Sleeve Top Available With Or Without Buttons

As comfortable as any old T-shirt, this elegant puff-sleeve top will take your outfit to the next level. The sleeves make a statement while the square neckline creates a beautiful and unique shape to the otherwise smooth material. It’s available in tons of beautiful colors and with buttons running down the center for a different look.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 23

19

A Pack Of Lace Panties For Less Than $5 Each

Upgrade your undies with this pretty six-pack of lace hipster panties. While the topline and backside are covered in see-through floral lace, the crotch area is lined with 100% cotton so that your skin can breathe. And in addition to looking good, the scalloped edges also prevent panty lines and discomfort.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 5

20

This 100% Cotton 2-Piece Set For Lounging Or Going Out

This two-piece set is the ultimate cheat code. You won’t have to spend a half hour trying to put together an outfit in the morning when you have this matching set of wide-leg shorts and a sleeveless crop top. The shorts cinch in at the waist while the tank cinches in at the bottom hem for a blousy look. Both pieces are made of 100% cotton and come in a ton of fun colors like sky blue and violet.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 17

21

A Snap-Crotch Bodysuit With 19,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Made mostly of cotton, this gorgeous lace bodysuit is extremely skin-friendly thanks to the soft and flexible material. It has a snap crotch and durable adjustments on each strap for additional comfort. Wear it on its own or show off the scalloped edges by putting it under a shirt with an open neckline.

  • Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large
  • Available colors: 36

22

A Comfy Knit Mini Dress That Reviewers Say Gets Tons Of Compliments

This V-neck mini dress will be your go-to thanks to its A-line shape that can be kept casual or dressed up by simply switching out your shoes. “The right thickness without being too thick or thin... Honestly I'm super surprised at the quality of the fabric... Also, it has just the right amount of stretch [...] I can't even begin to tell you the compliments I received all night long,” wrote one fan.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 9

23

This Lightweight Wrap Blouse That Comes In Several Styles

Available in solid colors, floral prints, and even with or without buttons, this wrap blouse comes in several styles to match any outfit. It has a drawstring waist that can be adjusted, a deep V-neck, and flutter sleeves that flow as you walk. The ruffled bottom also adds to its slight peplum shape to give your old pair of jeans a bit of oomph.

  • Available sizes: 3X — 4X Plus
  • Available colors: 5

24

These Lace Hipster Panties That Aren’t Itchy, According To Reviewers

You won’t have to worry about these lace hipster panties leaving a line through your pants; each pair in this four-pack will be nearly invisible as they give you support and let your skin breathe. They’re made of nylon and spandex and one reviewer wrote, “These are SUPER comfy, the fabric on the front is really soft. The lace isn't itchy and stays put. [...] They stay put, don't roll, and best of yet feel very sexy and flattering.”

  • Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 2

25

This Fitted Maxi Dress With Adjustable Spaghetti Straps

Don’t think twice about grabbing this maxi bodycon dress for your next night out. It has a fitted shape that is comfortable thanks to the 10% elastane that makes up its material. Plus, you can adjust the straps to fit just right. Pair it with sneakers or heels to easily take it from day to night.

  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 21

26

This Elegant Maxi Dress For Just $30

This maxi dress is just $30 and is appropriate for a fancy dinner or cocktail party. It’s super stretchy for comfort and a fitted look and has a thigh-high slit so you can show off your shoes. One reviewer wrote, “It looks fabulous! Don’t let the reasonable price fool you! It’s a very nice dress. Would recommend.”

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 8

27

This Airy Mini Dress With 9,000+ 5-Star Reviews

This mini dress will have you camera-ready; the top half is covered in beautiful lace while the bottom half of the dress is covered in tiers of ruffles. Plus, it has a tie closure on the back for a custom fit. Because it’s so airy and lightweight, this is a great go-to summer piece. Several similar styles are available within the listing.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 29

28

This Stretchy Unitard With 20% Spandex

Rock this stretchy unitard to the gym and its absorbent material will wick away sweat or step up your street style by layering it under a trench coat and adding a fun bag. No matter where you wear it, you’re sure to be comfortable thanks to its 20% spandex material.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 12

29

A 2-Piece Pajama Set Reviewers Rave About

This two-piece pajama set comes with stretchy shorts and a cropped tank top (with adjustable straps) edged in lace and it’s available in 13 beautiful solid colors. One shopper wrote, “Super comfortable and material is thicker and better quality [than] i expected. Bottoms hug my curves nicely and are super comfortable and not too big.”

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 13

30

This 6-Pack Of Lace Boyshort Panties With Plenty Of Stretch

Coming out to around $4 per pair, you won’t regret buying this six-pack of lace boy short panties. Each is made with 10% spandex to give you freedom of movement without digging into your skin. Plus, the crotch is lined in 100% cotton.

  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large
  • Available colors: 1

31

A Dramatic, Shimmery Bodysuit That Can Be Tied 2 Ways

Available in a shimmery, stretchy material, this sleeveless bodysuit is just the thing to wear for a night out on the town. It has a criss-cross back and a deep V-neck that will keep you cool as you dance the night away. Plus, you can adjust the waist so that it’s as tight or loose as you are comfortable with and it can be styled with the bow in the front or back.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 10

32

This Glittery Midi Dress In So Many Colors

With great elasticity and a pull-on closure, this twist-front midi dress will be the most comfortable formal wear you own. It comes in a glittery finish as well as silky-smooth matte options so you can feel fierce at your next dinner party or night out. “I recently wore it and I seriously got so many compliments on the dress. [...] I felt so confident! I love it and can’t wait for an occasion to wear it again,” wrote one reviewer.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 24

33

A Thong Bodysuit That’s Also Great For Layering Under Dresses & Skirts

The high-quality fabric of this thong shapewear bodysuit not only smooths panty lines but also wicks away sweat, and it has four-way stretch that’s comfortable to move in. Plus, the straps can be adjusted for a comfortable fit and the bra portion features no compression. It has a hook-and-eye closure at the crotch for your convenience.

  • Available sizes: XXS — 5XL
  • Available colors: 9

34

A Lounge Set That’s Cute Enough For Outings

This comfy loungewear set is nice enough to do double duty as an outfit for outings; just add some sandals and a bag and you’re ready to go. One reviewer raved, “I bought it as a travel outfit to wear on the airplane, but now wear it all the time for running errands or as a cover up for dance/yoga clothes. I highly recommend if you want to feel put together but comfy!”

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 19

35

This Cool But Casual Mini Dress With 23,000+ 5-Star Reviews

This bodycon mini dress hugs the body in all the right ways so that you feel comfortable wearing it to just about any outing. It’s made of smooth and stretchy material that will look good with sneakers or pumps, making it a wardrobe must-have.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 36

36

A Tie Blouse That Also Makes A Great Beach Cover-Up

While this bow-tie blouse is certainly cute enough to wear to indoor festivities, I also see it as a unique cover-up for the beach. Adjust the center tie so that you can cover up or let it hang loose. It comes in fun and unusual florals, animal prints, and more.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 8

37

These Highly Rated Ribbed Tank Tops Available In Over 60 Color Combos

Add this three-pack of ribbed knit tank tops to your cart immediately so that you’re always prepared for your next workout or have something to pair with loungewear. They’re made of a nylon and spandex blend in a racerback silhouette that will give you a great range of motion, and they’re completely seamless and won’t dig into the skin.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — Large
  • Available colors: 67

38

A Stretchy Bell-Sleeve Top With A 4.3-Star Overall Rating

Pick this bell-sleeve top in mint green for spring, brown-red for fall, violet for summer, and black for winter. Its stretchy, thin material works well for any season and layers well. It has a simple round neckline and loose fit, and dramatic, oversized ruffled sleeves.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 11

39

This Fun Mesh Top That’s Ready For Festival Season

Not only will you have on the coolest outfit at your next festival, concert, or night out, but you’ll be the most comfortable as well. This sheer top is made of breathable mesh that is soft on the skin so that you are cool, dry, and able to move around freely the entire time. It’s extra long so that it can be worn over a bikini or bodysuit but will also look amazing tucked into a pair of pants or shorts. It’s also available in different designs and patterns within the listing.

  • Available sizes: Large Plus— 5X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 33

40

A Cozy Romper With A Pretty Back

This is the staple you’ll reach for all summer long. This halter-neck romper is made of a flowy and soft polyester-rayon blend that doesn’t hold wrinkles and it comes in 19 stunning colors. Add sneakers for a casual look and wedge sandals to dress it up.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 19