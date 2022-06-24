Sometimes in the wild, wild world of online shopping, an item will emerge from the chaos and become a massive hit. You’ve maybe heard of the notorious Amazon coat, which accelerated as fast as a Formula 1 race car. Well, these are the latest overnight successes on Amazon — so you’re going to want to jump on them right away.

One of my absolute favorites from this list is a detangling hair brush that’s earned more than 41,000 perfect five-star ratings from reviewers who love the way it glides through strands without tugging, thanks to its bristles that separate hair sideways — instead of down.

I also want to point out this bamboo cheese board that cheese lovers are flipping out over: It has a drawer built right into it, with four wood-handled slicers and forks hidden inside. The space-saving design is genius, and makes hosting so much easier.

There’s more on this list — so get going, and get your fill of these genius Amazon finds now.

1 The Stain Remover That Whisks Away Red Wine Emergency Stain Rescue Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon With fun packaging that’s designed to look like a wine bottle, this stain remover is specially designed to get red wine out of carpets, fabric, upholstery, and more, without peroxide, chlorine, phosphates, sulphates, or parabens. It’s effective on both fresh and old stains, and super easy to use, too: Simply spray, blot, and rinse. As it dries, you’ll watch the stain disappear before your eyes.

2 These Highly Rated Nipple Covers That *Actually* Stay Put Nippies Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from soft, medical-grade silicone, these nipple covers are designed to offer coverage and clean lines, whether you’re wearing a strapless dress, tank top, or anything else. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating after 19,000 reviews, they’re backed with adhesive for a secure, stay-put fit. Plus, they’re waterproof, so they’ll even stand up to sweaty sessions on the dance floor. Available sizes: A — C cups, D+ cups

Available colors: 3

3 A Foot Mask That Leaves You With Baby-Soft Skin Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Feet are the unsung hero of our bodies; they do so much work and get so little appreciation. Treat your feet to a foot peel mask made with a blend of natural and botanical ingredients that will leave them baby soft again. Simply wear the booties for about an hour and then watch as your feet shed their dry, cracked skin and calluses over the course of one to two weeks. Available scents: 3

4 This Exfoliating Brush That Prevents Razor Bumps & Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you deal with razor bumps or ingrown hairs, meet your new BFF: this exfoliating brush. With a head that’s covered in firm but flexible bristles, it can be used in between hair removal sessions to slough away dead skin cells and prevent ingrown hairs. It works with any type of hair removal — including waxing and shaving — and the easy-grip handle gives you complete control. Available colors: 4

5 This Pet Hair Remover With 80,000+ 5-Star Reviews ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $27 See On Amazon Let me just tell you, Amazon reviewers are bonkers about this pet hair remover, and here’s why: Instead of utilizing one-use sticky tape to pick up hair, it traps it using two velveteen rollers that create an electrostatic charge while rolling. It just takes a few swipes, and all that fur will be shuttled into the catch chamber. When you’re done, the button lets you pop it open to dump the hair into the trash.

6 This Button Pusher That Can Be Controlled Remotely SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher Amazon $25 See On Amazon Control your lighting and appliances remotely — and even create schedules — with this smart switch button pusher. It’s compatible with pretty much any rocker switch or push button, which means you use it for overhead lights, ceiling fans, floor fans, air purifiers, and more. It installs in seconds with the included ultra-strong adhesive, and is Alexa- and Google Home-compatible for voice commands, but you can also just use the accompanying smartphone app.

7 These Energy-Monitoring Smart Plugs That Respond To Voice Commands Kasa Smart Plugs (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon With these smart Wi-Fi plugs, you can track your energy usage and control all kinds of appliances from the convenience of your phone. Turn on a lamp to make it seem like you’re not home, or turn on the Christmas tree lights without having to crawl under the branches to plug them in. You will seriously wonder what you ever did before you got these amazing little devices, which are controlled using a free app and can also be operated using your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

8 The Silicone Straws That Help Reduce Plastic Use Flathead Products Silicone Straws (10-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon We dump so much garbage into the earth’s oceans every year, but you can do away with some of that problematic plastic by using these reusable silicone straws. Made from BPA-free, heat-resistant, food-grade silicone, this 10-pack includes a variety of colors. They’re dishwasher-safe, but you can also use the included scrubbing brush to get them clean.

9 A Pot & Pan Rail That Adds Easy Storage To Your Kitchen Greenco Wall-Mounted Pot and Pan Rail Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you have more pots and pans in your kitchen than you have space to store them, this pot and pan rail is an easy fix — and it looks good, too. Constructed from hand-welded iron with a powder coating, it’s strong enough to hold up to 22 pounds and comes with 15 S-shaped hooks for hanging cookware, utensils, and oven mitts. The rack installs quickly with the included hardware.

10 This Lazy Susan That’s Ideal For Storage Or Appetizers Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from bamboo, you could use this lazy Susan inside a cabinet to organize all your spices or canned goods... but it’s so pretty that you might want to use it as a serving piece for a cheese, charcuterie, or appetizers at your next get-together. Also great for cake decorating, it rotates smoothly, and can be washed with mild soap and warm water.

11 These Packets That Turn Your Fire Into A Magical Rainbow Of Flames Magical Flames Packets (12-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re enjoying the warmth of an indoor fireplace or an outdoor fire pit, these “magical” flame packets can turn a relaxing experience into an enchanting one by adding a rainbow of color to the flames. Just throw a packet into the fire and watch as the colors dance in an exuberant show. For a bigger effect, use multiple packets at once.

12 The Nonslip Hangers That Will Keep Clothes Off The Closet Floor Zober Nonslip Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Having a decent set of hangers can make all the difference in your closet, and these nonslip velvet hangers have earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after 23,000 reviews. The grippy material keeps clothes from sliding down to the floor, and the slim construction frees up space on your closet rod, while the hooks swivel for easy placement. Available colors: 7

13 A Frother You Can Use For Coffee, Cocktails & Shakes Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $18 See On Amazon You’ll save so much money on your cappuccinos, lattes, and macchiatos when you buy this inexpensive milk frother that’ll turn you into an at-home barista in no time. Cordless and battery-operated, it features a high-speed stainless steel whisk and a silicone handle that makes it easy to grip. Not only is it good for coffee drinks, but you can also use it for protein shakes and fancy cocktails like amaretto sours. Available colors: 4

14 The Insect Trap That Keeps Your Home Bug-Free Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Amazon $45 See On Amazon I love bananas. But invariably, two or three days after I buy a bunch, I’ll notice a few little flies in my kitchen. The next day, they’ve made friends, and there are more. When I’m down to my last banana — and God forbid I forgot about it for a couple of days — it’s like the 82nd Airborne of insects has moved into my kitchen. This indoor insect trap is a great solution. The UV light lures the insects to the device, where a fan sucks them in and a no-mess, ultra-sticky glue board ensures they stay out of your way.

15 These Pimple Patches That Absorb Oil & Speed Healing Mighty Patch Pimple Patches (36 Count) Amazon $12 See On Amazon As far as I can discern, hydrocolloid is a miracle material, because get this— you can apply one of these translucent, matte pimple patches onto a blemish and the hydrocolloid dressing will draw out and absorb the oils that caused it in the first place. See what I mean? These allergy-tested dots work overnight and will adhere to your skin even if you’re a super-restless sleeper. They also prevent you from picking at or popping that zit, so it can heal in peace.

16 A Face Roller That Improves The Look Of Your Skin Using Tiny Needles Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $15 See On Amazon A roller covered with hundreds of tiny needles that you apply to your face may sound like a torture device, but this derma roller is quite the opposite. You use it just like you’d use a jade roller, but the titanium micro needles make tiny pricks to promote circulation and collagen production for a brighter, smoother complexion. This device also promotes the absorption of serums and other creams by opening up your pores before you apply them.

17 The Splatter Screen That Keeps Your Kitchen So Much Cleaner When Frying BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $14 See On Amazon When you’re frying up bacon and other delicious things, the grease from those foods can splatter all over the stovetop and on the walls. This splatter screen can prevent all that, saving you from a bunch of extra cleaning. The extra-fine stainless steel mesh blocks oil but allows steam through — and it cleans easily in the dishwasher. Available sizes: 4

18 This Genius Strainer That Snaps Onto The Side Of Your Pot Kitchen Gizmo Snap-On Pot Strainer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Seriously, this snap-on pot strainer is so genius: It attaches to the side of any pot or bowl, freeing up both hands to tip over and strain pasta, veggies, or anything else. The flexible strainer also collapses flat, making it much easier to store than a traditional colander, too. Available colors: 5

19 An Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaner That’s Gentle But Thorough Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $34 See On Amazon Good makeup brushes are an investment, one that can last you decades if you care for them appropriately. This makeup brush cleaner helps ensure that your brushes will stand the test of time by removing pigment and eliminating breakout-causing bacteria that can grow on the bristles. Cordless and automatic, it scrubs and spin-dries bristles, and comes with a wide variety of adapters to fit different handles.

20 This Detangling Brush That Won’t Cause Breakage Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Reviewers on Amazon have flipped out over this detangling brush. The secret is the flexible, cone-shaped bristles that separate strands sideways instead of down — this prevents tugging and breakage, and makes for a painless detangling experience. The handle is ergonomically shaped and comes in colors like coral, turquoise, and navy blue. Available colors: 6

21 The Bathtub Tray That Will Take Your Home Spa Day Up A Notch Homemaid Living Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $45 See On Amazon It’s always a good idea to treat yourself to a spa day at home, and a bubbly, warm bath is a great way to do it. This bamboo bathtub tray is the perfect item to enhance that experience: It features a special ledge for your book or tablet, a wine glass holder, and plenty of room for all of your soaps, candles, and other accoutrements. The tray extends to fit across most standard bathtubs. Available colors: 4

22 These Baking Mats That Let You Skip The Cooking Spray HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Anyone who loves to be in the kitchen will find these silicone baking mats absolutely indispensable, as they let you skip cooking spray and the hassle of scrubbing pans. They’re perfect for cookies, rolls, and any kind of baked good, but you’ll also find that they work great for meatloaf and anything you might roast on a sheet pan. Plus, the silicone is heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe.

23 This Relaxing Scalp Massager That Promotes Healthy Circulation Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon They look like little sea creatures, but you’ll find that these scalp massagers are actually the best thing to happen to your head since the first time you ever had your hair washed at a salon. The flexible silicone bristles promote circulation to your scalp, resulting in an utterly relaxing feeling, and the massaging action may even help stimulate hair growth.

24 A Door Security Bar That Enhances Safety Master Lock Compact Door Stopper Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you have a hinged door or a sliding glass door, this door stopper adds extra security to your home by preventing forced entry. Made from heavy-duty steel, it’s adjustable to allow for a multitude of door sizes, and installs quickly and easily without tools in just three steps. When not in use, it folds up for compact storage, and it’s even suitable for taking along while traveling.

25 This Precise Food Scale That Also Tracks Nutrition Metrics Etekcity Food Nutrition Kitchen Scale Amazon $18 See On Amazon For exact measurements of ingredients when baking elaborate cake masterpieces, whipping up protein shakes, and everything in between, this kitchen scale is key. Made from stainless steel, it features accurate sensors and an easy-to-read LED screen. Not only that, but it also tracks 19 nutrition metrics and works in concert with an app for easy use.

26 A Black Light Flashlight To Detect Pet Stains Vansky UV Flashlight Black Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon Be your own C.S.I. with this black light flashlight that helps you detect the exact location of lingering pet odors like dog urine, so you can clean them up and freshen your environment. Battery-powered, it features more than four dozen strong LED black lights that have a useful life of more than 15 years. “This light is fantastic but it shows EVERYTHING,” one reviewer wrote.

27 The Bidet Attachment That Gives You A Whole New Level Of Clean LUXE Bidet Toilet Attachment Amazon $37 See On Amazon Get clean with a relaxing, thorough water spray while on the toilet with this bidet toilet attachment that doesn’t require a plumber to install — in fact, you can do it yourself in just minutes. Featuring steel hoses, a retractable nozzle, and a dial for variable water pressure, it attaches to just about any toilet and comes with all the tools you need for installation. Available colors: 3

28 This Magnetic Screen That’s A Versatile Screen Door Alternative Magic Mesh Deluxe Hands-Free Magnetic Screen Amazon $15 See On Amazon Turn any door into a screen door with this hands-free magnetic screen that’s so easy to hang. You can walk right between the two panels, which means you can still use both hands to carry your laptop, dinner, or anything else. The magnetic panels will secure closed right behind you to keep pests out of the house.

29 These Mesh Laundry Bags That Keep Delicates Safe In The Wash BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from sturdy polyester, these mesh laundry bags are perfect for washing your delicates, but they can also be used to separate different household members’ garments from one another. The zippered tops keep items securely inside, while the fabric lets water and soap flow through freely. Available colors: 2

30 A Purse-Sized Spray That Covers Up The Odor When You Go Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon Packed in a convenient purse-sized bottle, this toilet spray is formulated to be spritzed on the toilet water before you go in order to block any potential odors. Chemical-free and made from essential oils and other natural compounds, this spray doesn’t just cover up the odor, it creates a barrier so that it stays below the surface of the water. Available sizes: 8

Available scents: 22

31 These Furniture Feet Covers That Protect Hardwood Floors BulbHead Ruby Sliders For Furniture Feet (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Hardwood floors are so gorgeous, but there’s so much that can damage them, especially when you’re moving things around. These furniture feet go on the legs of your chairs and other furniture, ensuring they don’t scratch up your delicate floors. As a bonus, the furniture is also easier to move, since there’s less friction between the legs and the floor. Made from silicone, they stretch to fit legs of just about any size. Available colors: 3

32 This Instant-Read Meat Thermometer With A Light-Up Screen Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Getting meat cooked just right is so much easier when you have this instant-read meat thermometer that’s earned a stellar 4.7-star overall rating after 30,000 reviews. This foldable thermometer features a backlit display for late-night grilling, and in addition to meat, it’s great for lots of other kitchen tasks, like making candy and deep frying. The magnet lets you store it on the fridge, oven, or grill.

33 The Marshmallow Roasting Sticks That Elevate Your S’Mores Game Magical Flames Marshmallow Roasting Sticks (16-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon There’s not much that can improve a cozy night around the campfire, but these marshmallow roasting sticks just might do it. Crafted from stainless steel with wooden handles, they telescope out to 32 inches to keep your hands at a safe distance from the fire. Perfect for roasting hot dogs, too, each stick has a different-colored tip so that everyone gathered around can keep track of which one is theirs.

34 A Sandwich Maker That Cooks Your Entire Breakfast At Once Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $27 See On Amazon With separate compartments for your English muffin, an egg, and a piece of sausage or other meat, this breakfast sandwich maker can quickly whip up a whole meal for you in one easy-to-clean machine. You’ll be out the door in just minutes with a homemade sandwich that has the ingredients you want — not those picked for you by some fast food joint or corner cafe. Available colors: 5

35 This Mosquito Repeller That Keeps Bugs Away With A Plant-Based Formula Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller Amazon $31 See On Amazon Cordless and battery-powered, this mosquito repeller gives you a 15-foot zone that’s free from the irritating nuisance of those stinging winged monsters. The small device emits a scent-free, DEET-free repellent that’s similar to that found in mosquito-repelling plants. The device comes with four replacement mats as well as a bottle of the repellent. Available colors: 11

36 These Vacuum Storage Bags That Compress Contents By Up To 80% Cozy Essential Vacuum Space Saver Bags (12-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Perfect for storing off-season clothes, extra linens, or big blankets, these vacuum space saver bags make the most of your storage space by helping you compress your items by as much as 80%. Featuring double-zipper seals and a triple-seal turbo valve, they’re sturdy and designed for use with a vacuum, but also come with a hand pump for use without one.

37 A 3-Stage Knife Sharpener That’ll Upgrade Your Chopping Game KITCHELLENCE Knife Sharpener Amazon $13 See On Amazon Treat your expensive knives with care by periodically sharpening them with this knife sharpener that’s crafted from tungsten and ceramic. It features three sharpening nooks: The first one straightens damaged blades, the second slot both sharpens and restores the blade’s V shape, and the third slot fine-tunes and polishes. Sharpening your knives regularly will make chopping and slicing so much easier.

38 The Reviewer-Favorite Cheese Board Set With A Built-In Utensil Compartment SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon There’s a reason why reviewers are going nuts for this cheese board with a 4.8-star overall rating after 10,000 reviews on Amazon; not only is it made from gorgeous bamboo, but it has a secret — a built-in drawer that stores four wood-handled cheese tools inside. The board also has channels around the edges for crackers, crudité, or olives. Just as good — the set also comes with a round tray for fruit and other snacks.

39 This Colander That Extends To Fit Over Your Sink BLUE GINKGO Extendable Over-Sink Colander Amazon $18 See On Amazon Designed to extend over your sink so you can easily wash and drain produce, this colander basket is one versatile kitchen tool. You can also use it to thaw frozen foods, drain pasta and boiled potatoes, and even wash delicates — it’s incredibly useful. It collapses to a smaller size for space-saving storage. Available colors: 6