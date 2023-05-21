Life

Think Having An Expensive-Looking Home Costs A Lot? These Cheap, Clever Things Will Prove You Wrong

Luxe looks and quality materials that cost way less than you’d expect.

Written by Veronika Kero
If you want to upgrade your home without breaking the bank, Amazon has tons of surprisingly affordable yet luxurious items to organize your drawers and cabinets, entertain guests, and upgrade every room in your home. From elegant decorative touches made with luxe materials to clever organizing solutions with clean lines, this list will help you transform your space in no time. And while they may look expensive, you’ll be happy to see that most items are under $40.

1

An Olive Wood Utensil Holder That Will Gets Tons Of Compliments

Rather than piling all your favorite kitchen tools in a drawer, display them in this olive wood utensil holder. Each crock has a unique woodgrain pattern that will bring texture and personality to your kitchen. Even your tallest spatulas and spoons will be able to balance thanks to its ample 6.5-inch height. “It is so stylish and elegant. I get compliments every time some one comes over,” wrote one reviewer.

2

This Elegant Crystal Wine Decanter That Improves Any Bottle’s Flavor

Not only will this crystal wine decanter look expensive sitting at the dinner table, but it will make any bottle taste better as well. By removing sediment, softening tannins, and promoting oxygenation, the swan-like design will enhance any blend’s flavor and aroma.

3

A $17 Solid Marble Paper Towel Holder That Won’t Scratch Counters

The cool gray and white tones of this marble paper towel holder will suit any kitchen or bathroom. With a solid base and weighing over three pounds, it’s designed to prevent tipping and has protective felt pads on the bottom to protect your counters against scratches.

4

This Reversible Faux Fur Throw Blanket That Comes In 8 Shades

Draping this faux fur throw blanket over your couch, bed, or chair instantly elevates any room. Its plush fibers have a reversible design: there’s a luxe animal print on one side and a solid color on the other. In addition to its style, it’s warm and cozy. It’s well-sized at 50 by 65 inches and is available in eight colors within the listing to match your decor.

5

These Rustproof Shower Caddies That Won’t Damage Walls

While this two-pack of stainless steel shower caddies is completely rustproof for use in humid bathrooms, it can also be used in the kitchen to store spices and other ingredients. The set comes with four adjustable hooks so you can also hang loofahs or utensils. They can each hold 15 pounds and install with an included adhesive strip — no drilling necessary. They come in four finishes within the listing.

6

These Decorative Solar Pathway Lights With 3 Installation Options

These wireless, solar-powered pathway lights project whimsical shadows on the ground below and around them while illuminating your entrance or paths. Display them on your stairs and stepping stones or use the included stakes to place them in the grass. The stakes can be set at two different heights.

7

A Set Of Highly Rated Ceramic Coasters That Come With A Stand

Keep your furniture safe from water rings and spills while also elevating your morning coffee with these six ceramic coasters. The set gives you enough to entertain guests and comes in different shapes and colors within the listing. Reviewers have given these coasters a 4.7-star overall rating and they feature cork bottoms to protect your table from scratches.

8

These Ultra-Absorbent Dishcloths That Can Be Reused 50 Times

Replace your worn dishrags with these surprisingly chic reusable dishcloths. Each piece in this pack of five can replace 17 rolls of paper towels and be reused up to 50 times. This eco-friendly option can absorb up to 20 times its weight and also be used to scrub away buildup and stains.

9

A Set Of Oil & Vinegar Dispensers That Comes With A Funnel & 4 Spouts

Mimic a professional-looking chef’s kitchen with this oil & vinegar dispenser set with four spouts that comes with a funnel for refilling and two sealing caps for storage. The dishwasher-safe bottles feature measurement markings for precise cooking and the glass is shatter-resistant.

10

This $8 Modern Jewelry Tray With A Smooth Linen Base

Available in both brass and nickel finishes, this geometric jewelry tray will be easy to incorporate into any room’s decor. The bottom is covered in smooth linen to prevent scratches to the valuables you keep inside. One reviewer commented, “I like that the bottom is padded so it doesn’t scratch my new dresser.”

11

A Chic Honeycomb-Style Wine Rack Available in 3 Finishes

At just over a foot wide, you’ll easily be able to find a home on your countertop for this stainless steel wine rack. It has seven slots arranged in a stacked honeycomb style to keep your favorite bottles at hand. And because it has a powder coating, it will resist scratching, fading, and bending. It’s also available in gold and rose gold finishes within the listing.

12

This Matte Silverware Set With High-End Vibes

Pick up this 20-piece silverware set to impress your guests and dress up your table. The stainless steel pieces have a matte finish and rounded curves that give them a modern touch and a comfortable weight. Pick them up in any of the six finishes (including black, gorgeous rose gold, or a striking blue).

13

A Shatterproof Apothecary Jar That Comes In 3 Sizes & 5 Finishes

Instead of keeping your cotton rounds, swabs, and floss picks in their original packaging, transfer them into this apothecary jar for a spa-worthy look. The wide-mouth jar is made of shatterproof plastic that can withstand being knocked off the bathroom counter. It’s available in three sizes and with five different lid colors.

14

This Hotel-Quality Bedsheet Set With 105,000+ 5-Star Reviews

This microfiber bed sheet set can be used all year thanks to its moisture resistance and cooling abilities. The lightweight material won’t wrinkle and is durable enough to resist fading and pilling, even after several washes. “They feel like expensive, fancy hotel sheets,” according to one fan.

15

An Automatic Dispenser That Can Hold Over 2 Bottles Of Soap

There’s something about having an automatic soap dispenser in your kitchen or bathroom that screams “expensive” but this model costs less than $30. It has a motion sensor that delivers more soap the closer your hand is to the spout and a 17-ounce capacity (2.25 times the amount of soap as a standard dispenser) that can last through 1,400 washes.

16

A Luxuriously Soft Faux Fur Rug Available In 24 Colors (& 16 Sizes)

Available in 16 different sizes and shapes (and 24 colors), this faux fur rug can be placed just about anywhere in the house. Lay it down in front of the fireplace, alongside your bed, or anywhere else where you want to enjoy its plush and warm feel. Underneath the nearly 3 inches of soft fibers is a non-slip bottom to keep it in place and prevent curling.

17

This Expensive-Looking Candle With A 35-Hour Burn Time

Infused with rich essential oils, this 100% soy candle will emit an inviting aroma that will elevate the feel of any room you use it in. It has a slow-burning wood wick that gives it a 35-hour burn time. Pick it up in relaxing wild lavender, refreshing eucalyptus, or any of the 15 other scents.

18

A Wood Repair Kit To Revive Scratched Furniture

Make wood furniture and floors look brand new in seconds by using this wood repair kit to fill in scuffs and cover scratches. The kit comes with six markers and six wax crayons that come in tones like maple and mahogany that can be blended to match the piece you’re working on. The results from both are permanent and the kit includes a crayon sharpener and buffing cloth.

19

This Wireless Wall Light To Elevate Decor

Elevate any print, photograph, or bookshelf with this fancy-looking wireless picture light that is battery-operated. It comes with a remote control for setting a timer and adjusting brightness (but can also be manually controlled with subtle buttons on the light itself). Plus, its 13-inch neck can rotate 180 degrees. It mounts with two included screws and a built-in bubble level. It comes in three finishes within the listing.

20

These Geometric Wood Tealight Holders With Boutique Vibes

These wooden tealight holders look like something you picked up in a high-end boutique. Because each one is carved from olive wood, each one will have unique characteristics. The pack of three can be spread around the house or grouped together for a warm and inviting glow.

21

This 4-Pack Of Airtight Glass Canisters For A Streamlined Pantry

With an airtight seal, these sturdy borosilicate glass canisters will keep all your dry goods fresh while also displaying them in a cohesive way. This set comes with four containers in different sizes (72, 27, 38, and 55 ounces), and they can also be used in the bathroom or office for toiletries and other supplies.

22

A Vintage-Inspired Battery-Operated Lamp With A Timer

Free of unsightly wires, this battery-operated table lamp has a high-end look thanks to its gold metal base and etched glass with a vintage-inspired palm design. It also has a built-in timer and comes with an LED bulb. “It works beautifully and looks even better than the pictures,” wrote one shopper. It’s available in two sizes and three colors within the listing.

23

This Sculptural Wooden Knot That Comes In Four Neutral Finishes

Expensive-looking homes have lots of unique decor and this piece of sculptural wood knot is an affordable touch you can add to a table or bookshelf — and it makes an interesting paperweight. It’s made of natural materials, meaning that each piece will have unique characteristics and it’s available in four colors within the listing.

24

A Highly Rated, Plush Bath Mat For Just $24

Replace dingy, worn bath mats with this plush, shaggy microfiber bathroom rug to quietly upgrade your bathroom. Its superior absorbency means your floors will be free of puddles and it’s available in 10 beautiful colors and six sizes to fit your space. “It's a lot thicker and heavier than other bathmats I've had. [...] It looks expensive in person, and I'm happy to report that it doesn't feel ‘cheap’ at all,” wrote one reviewer.

25

This Set Of Elegant Ceramic Vases That Fits Any Decor

For a touch of simple elegance, add this set of three ceramic flower vases to your cart. Each of the fun yet subtle shades will add a pop of color to your coffee table or nightstand, and they look great both with and without flowers or greenery in them. The set has earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon.

26

This Eye-Catching Knife Set With 51,000+ 5-Star Reviews

The all-black design of the blades combined with the clear knife block of this seven-piece knife set will make your kitchen seem much more expensive and professional. The high-carbon stainless steel blades are sharp and durable and the set also comes with a stand and sharpener for both straight and serrated blades.

27

A Chic Adjustable Bamboo Plant Stand With 2 Heights

Take any planter you own to the next level (literally and figuratively) with this bamboo plant stand with mid-century vibes. Either side can be used as the legs so that your plant sits either 5 or 8 inches high. Plus, the base has an adjustable width to fit pots ranging from 8 to 12 inches in diameter and it can support up to 150 pounds.

28

A Sizable Wood Serving Tray To Dress Up Coffee Tables & Ottomans

Elevate any coffee table or ottoman with this 24-by-14-inch wood serving tray. It’s made of solid acacia wood and has two metal handles built into the sides to make it more convenient to carry around. Reviewers say it’s just as beautiful in person, with one shopper commenting, “Looks way more expensive than it was. Very well made.”

29

This Soft Microfiber Comforter That’s Less Than $30

This microfiber comforter resists fading and staining and features a smooth box stitch design. Four corner loops make it easy to insert into a duvet cover, but it can also be used independently. It’s also available in burgundy and sky blue within the listing.

30

A Set Of Dishwasher-Safe Red Wine Glasses Popular With Reviewers

This set of 18-ounce red wine glasses features a laser-cut rim and ample bowls that give you enough room to swirl the liquid to maximize aroma. The delicate-looking glasses have been designed to resist shattering from common causes of breakage and they’re even safe to put in your dishwasher.

31

A Water-Repellant Shower Curtain With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating

Choosing a simple, high-quality item in a solid color can make a room look more luxurious and the waffle weave of this luxuriously thick shower curtain does the trick for bathrooms. The water-repellant shower curtain features rust-resistant metal grommets and comes in 10 colors and 10 sizes within the listing.

32

This Solid Marble Cutting Board That Doubles As A Tray

Whether you use it as a charcuterie board or dessert tray or take advantage of its cool surface to whip up pastries, this marble cutting board will add a touch of elegance to your kitchen. With raised non-slip rubber feet, you don’t have to worry about it scratching your counters.

33

A 3-Pack Of Bright White Switch Plates For A Fast Upgrade

Add this three-pack of switch plates to your cart for a budget-friendly yet impactful upgrade to give your home a custom look. The set has earned a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon with one customer commenting, “Everyone who has been in the house has complimented them, I couldn’t believe it - they really notice these covers. No issues with installation.”

34

These Insulated Velvet Drapes Available In 5 Rich Colors

In addition to adding glamorous texture, these velvet drapes insulate against noise and light for privacy and a better night’s sleep. They come in five calming colors and five lengths within the listing and they can even go in the washing machine.

35

A Sleek End Table For Just $45

While this C-shaped end table would certainly look good on the side of your couch or bed, it can also be used as a fancier version of a TV tray. It’s just the right height to enjoy your dinner while still having a clear view of your favorite show. When not eating, it can be used to declutter your coffee table so you have a more minimalistic and chic design.

36

These Modern Cabinet Knobs With A 4.8-Star Overall Rating

While swapping out hardware might seem like a small change, swapping out your builder-basic handles for this 10-pack of cabinet knobs can completely change the vibe of your bathroom or kitchen. These round pulls are made of durable zinc to withstand everyday use, and come in six finishes within the listing.

37

This Pull-Out Spice Rack For A Chef’s Kitchen Look

To mimic a chef’s kitchen on a budget, set up this pull-out spice rack — you’ll never have to go digging through your cabinet. The stainless steel is made with a ball-bearing glide so that the 6.25-inch-wide tray slides out smoothly every time. And to keep spills from reaching your cabinet, the bottom tray is easy to wipe clean. Other widths are available within the listing (as are two-tier models).

38

A Fancy Bamboo Bath Tray That Can Adjust To Fit Your Tub

Upgrade your bathroom without any renovations by adding this bamboo bath tray to your cart. It can be adjusted from 29.5 to 43 inches long to fit over nearly any tub. It has a designated spot for your wine glass, phone, and more. The stand even has a waterproof fold-out stand to protect your tablet or book from splashes, and it comes with non-slip feet to keep it firmly in place.

39

This Genius Charcuterie Board Set With Serving Bowls & Tools

Made from acacia wood, this highly rated charcuterie board set is gorgeous and cleverly designed. It comes with four ceramic bowls and four cheese serving tools, and has a 13-inch diameter, giving you more than enough room to feed a room full of people. One fan wrote, “The quality is amazing, the price is fabulous and it is just a stunning piece. Everyone asked where I bought it and they couldn't the price i paid.”

40

This Whiskey Decanter With 4 Fancy-Looking Glasses

Coming in a sleek gift box, this whiskey decanter is a great gift and also a luxurious touch for entertaining. In addition to the 28-ounce decanter, the set comes with four handblown glasses with a unique twisted design. As delicate as they look, they can also be placed in the dishwasher.