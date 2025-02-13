Your Tarot Reading For Thursday, February 13

Today’s tarot card is The Fool. While you might think it suggests you’re about to look dumb or make a mistake, its true meaning is quite the opposite — and it’s actually perfect for Galentine’s Day.

The Fool is the first card of the major arcana, which is also called “the fool’s journey.” It represents a sense of fun, new beginnings, luck, and having faith in the future, even when you don’t know what’s in store. The idea is that you’re about to find out, and that the process is going to be so fun.

Just like The Fool, who appears to be happily skipping their way through life, you can approach the next 24 hours with the same kind of lighthearted, devil-may-care energy. For some, this will be the perfect way to cope with feeling down about Valentine’s Day.

If you don’t have a date lined up, if you just went through a nasty breakup, or if your ex still hasn’t texted with an actual apology, embrace The Fool’s fun-loving energy as you throw your head back and scream, “Who cares!?” And then get on with your day. You’re currently standing on the precipice of an amazing journey, so focus on what’s ahead.

The appearance of The Fool is also a good omen for your Galentine’s Day, regardless of your relationship status. Whether you’re treating yourself to a nice evening at home, meeting up with friends, or scoping out hotties at the bar, this card suggests you’re going to have a night full of twists and turns. Grab your friends by the hand and race into the evening with an open mind.

Since The Fool is associated with luck, there’s a good chance you’ll feel like you’re on top of the world today. Everything will go your way, whether you’re trying to squeeze into a busy restaurant with a giggling group of gal pals or texting your crush while sipping an Aperol spritz. Somehow, it’ll all work out in your favor and you’ll wake up tomorrow with the best stories.

In a tarot reading, The Fool also reminds you that today is the first day of the rest of your life. Good things are coming to you and it’s only the beginning. To greet it all head-on, all you have to do is venture out, meet new people, and follow your gut — and you’ll soon end up on a path that was meant just for you.

