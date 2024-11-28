Your Thanksgiving Tarot Reading

Happy Thanksgiving! For many, the fourth Thursday in November is all about family, comfort food, and football. But on a more meaningful level, the holiday is about gratitude. Of course, gathering with relatives isn’t always a walk in the park, as many familial relationships are charged with current political tensions or past emotional baggage — and this year, there’s a little cosmic chaos shaking things up around Nov. 28, too.

Mercury retrograde kicked off on Nov. 25, meaning that Mercurial matters of timing, transportation, and communication might hit some snags or face some struggles. Be conscientious about how you express yourself, and give yourself a little extra time to get from place to place.

Additionally, the moon will be in edgy Scorpio all day, so sensitivities and defensiveness could be high — especially in the late morning, when the moon squares off with testy Mars.

On the bright side, things are quiet on the astrological front through the rest of the day, so treat people with kindness, set proper boundaries to protect your peace,

For more insight into the collective energy of Thanksgiving 2024, I pulled three tarot cards to help you through the festivities.

Card 1: Three Of Cups

There’s arguably no jollier or more gregarious card than the Three Of Cups. It depicts three people dancing merrily with one another among a lush bounty of plants and fruits as they toast their chalices, which symbolizes friendship, togetherness, and joyful celebrations. It’s the ultimate raise-your-glass party card, so look forward to feeling a true sense of fun.

Since the Three of Cups came up first in this reading, trust that spirits will be high today. There’s no need to stress about awkward situations or loneliness. Socializing will come with ease and warmth today, and you’ll likely feel beautifully aligned with the people around you. You’re seeing the best in others and they’re seeing the best in you.

Even if you don’t have high expectations for today, keep your heart open to sweetness and magic.

Card 2: The Moon

In the moonlight, your eyes can easily play tricks on you, either keeping things shrouded in shadows or making it look like something’s there when it’s not. So when the Moon shows up in a tarot reading, it indicates that there’s something bubbling beneath the surface that you can’t quite glimpse.

This tracks astrologically too, as Mercury is the planet of logic and facts, and it happens to be retrograding. Struggling to make sense of things is part of the deal. What you see isn’t necessarily going to be what you get, so pay attention to your intuition today, whether it’s about something big or small.

Perhaps you’re about to open up to an extended family member after a few drinks and suddenly have some second thoughts about sharing, or maybe you’re feeling anxious about attending a Friendsgiving despite having no logical reason to worry. This card encourages you to listen to the invisible forces that are trying to guide you instead of writing them off. Your heart may very well know better than your head.

Card 3: Page Of Pentacles

Practicing gratitude is actually considered an important manifestation tool, as it’s believed that embodying an appreciation for the abundance in your life can attract even more blessings. The optimistic and industrious energy of the Page Of Pentacles aligns with this mindset beautifully, as it’s all about believing in your ability to build wealth, enjoy earthly pleasures, and trust that the universe will continue to send abundance your way. You already have plenty to be thankful for; honoring those things will allow you to draw even more magic into your life, especially of the material sort.

This card can also indicate the spark of a lucrative new idea. Something might inspire a side hustle today, or you could connect with a future mentor or business partner. Either way, this enthusiastic but sensible card reminds you to keep your feet on the ground and your dreams in the stars.

Key Takeaways

Ultimately, as evidenced by the Three of Cups and Page of Pentacles cards, today is a day to enjoy fun festivities, togetherness, and immense gratitude. It’s time to celebrate! Letting loose is a fabulous idea, but keep your wits about you and don’t ignore your intuition.

The Moon card indicates that there’s more than meets the eye, and you may not be getting the full picture. The mysteries hidden at the Thanksgiving table may not be revealed today, but your intuition could give you some clues.

Either way, there’s plenty of positivity in the air. Immerse yourself in the moment.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.