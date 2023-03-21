Jasper The Doll Is Helping Chaotic Girlies Everywhere Feel Seen

Though I sometimes get stuck on the wrong side of TikTok, most of the time, my FYP just *gets* me. Having friends that send me videos that totally match my vibe definitely helps my algorithm stay consistently chaotic in all of the best ways, and when I started seeing Jasper the doll pop up every few scrolls I knew I must have done something very right. The account @jasper.the.doll features a doll that looks like a Barbie that was made over with crusted glitter makeup and a wild hairstyle who gets into hijinks like hanging out inside of a balloon and admiring the rainfall while listening to melancholic tunes. Oh, did I mention the doll has even covered Lana Del Rey?

The most recognizable feature of Jasper’s, above all, is her extremely raspy voice, which helps the creator behind the doll stay anonymous, but makes everything she says all the more hilarious. It should go without saying that I hope the creator behind our girl Jasper has some super strength lozenges on hand. The account has been posting videos as early as April 2021 (the first video is a remake of a Twilight scene using a trending TikTok sound) but has gained notable popularity over the last few weeks.

As of March 21, @jasper.the.doll has over 686,700 followers — the newfound cult following was likely in response to the account’s Feb. 23 video where she says “What?! I’m making a video.” This video has over 1.5 million likes and its sound has been used in over 12,000 videos. Truly, Jasper is making unhinged girlies everywhere feel so seen. Real recognizes real.

There’s not much to know about Jasper because the whole thing is pretty bonkers, but on an app where people wrap pickles in cheese one second and then edit together wholesome #hopecore videos the next, it’s clear that anything goes. While I can’t say for sure why Jasper is alt TikTok’s latest it girl, I do have some theories.

Remember last year around this time when everyone was shamelessly preparing for a feral girl spring? You definitely haven’t forgotten about the smash hit M3GAN that followed the pursuits of a fellow creepy-yet-iconic doll already, right? In fact, dolls with semi-threatening auras have always been a thing — Jasper isn’t the first to do it and likely won’t be the last. But for now, maybe Jasper is will be the leader of our 2023 equivalent to feral girl energy and goblin mode. IDK about you, but I’m down for a Jasper girlies June and July.

Lucky for TikTok users, once they land on #JasperTok it can be pretty impossible to escape. The hashtag #jasperthedoll has 82.3 million views on TikTok and features videos of users remaking her makeup look (Jasper DUUUPE!) or users simply sharing that they finally made it to the promised land of a Jasper-heavy FYP.

TikTok user @john_cruice said in a video that #JasperTok is one of those things that’s so hard to explain to those unaware of it, that it might be best to simply wait for your friends to reach this corner of the app. In other words, you don’t find Jasper... Jasper finds you.

Some have even said that Jasper's content is helping them heal their inner child. Sometimes, embracing the chaos can be a sense of comfort.

Regardless of how you made it to #JasperTok or how it makes you feel, find solace in the fact that you’re not alone. Hundreds of thousands of others have been graced by the confusing and silly Jasper content that’s out there. So next time you smudge your makeup look, wake up with bed head, or sing a song poorly at the top of your lungs, know that you are simply living your best Jasper life. At least that’s what I’ll be telling myself.