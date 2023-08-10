From alphabet dating to the two-date theory, it feels like there’s a new FOMO-worthy date night idea taking over the FYP every week. Still, keeping your weekly date plans feeling fresh, fun, and exciting is easier said than done. That’s where TikTok’s latest obsession, LEGO date night, comes in. Not only is the creative spin on quality time a cute way to connect, but the nostalgic activity is sure to speak to your inner child, too.

It’s unclear who first introduced the idea to the FYP, but it looks like the dozens of couples who pop up when you search “LEGO date night” owe the OG creator a big thank you. If you couldn’t tell by the name, the outing involves taking your partner to the LEGO store, but instead of picking out a complicated set that, let’s be honest, would probably cause a few fights during the assembly process, you each make your own custom LEGOs. IYDK, LEGO stores have a section called “Build a Minifigure” where you can sift through all kinds of outfits, facial expressions, and accessories to create your own toys. According to this TikTok from Samantha Inez (@_sxr.i_), you can build three custom LEGOs for $10, and even get to take them home in their very own LEGO-safe packaging.

You can take a page out of Inez’s book and make all-new original figures, or take the date night activity a step further and make replicas of you and your partner, just like @tika999 did.

User @itsyournicotien and their partner went home with a brunette dressed in all pink, a man holding a Light Saber-esque device, and a soldier wearing a duck hat, because, duh.

If you live local to the Legoland at Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida, you can personalize your miniature even further with a podium that displays your toy’s name.

Though the date idea probably won’t last as long as a three-course meal at a fancy restaurant or a night at the movies, a quick scroll through the hashtag #legodatenight (which has over nine million views, BTW), will show you that the fun doesn’t have to end there. Many couples also spend the themed date night building a new set, because you can’t go to the LEGO store without leaving with a new toy — or two, or three. After all, who doesn’t want to build a bouquet of flowers with their bae, or create a stunning decor piece from scratch for their shared home?