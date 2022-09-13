If you’re anything like me, your saved video collection on TikTok is full of users testing out the latest trending products, from Youthforia’s viral color-changing blush to a face mask that smells like cookies and cream. Thanks to their glowing video reviews and often budget-friendly price tags, many of TikTok’s favorite finds are worthy of your wishlist. And, fortunately, tons of these viral beauty, home, and fashion goodies are available at Target.

The hashtag #targetmusthaves currently has over 1.6B views, and these videos are basically shopping lists for your next Target run. Among the TikTok-famous products are an affordable (yet effective) smoothing primer from NYX and a light and hydrating facial mix from Pixi — both of which are deemed beauty essentials by influencer Kimberly Burke. On the home goods side of things, noise-cancelling earbuds available in an array of colors are a must (as spotlighted by user Luisa Tamayo), as are beautiful —and inexpensive — boho vases from Opalhouse and Jungalow.

Ready for a social media-inspired shopping spree? Below, see 11 TikTok-famous products you can scoop up at Target.

Marshmellow Smoothing Primer NYX Professional Makeup $7.99 See On Target This primer is a triple threat, thanks to its ability to soften skin, smooth texture, and hydrate the face with just a dollop. Made for all skin types, the vegan primer helps keep makeup fresh for up to 16 hours and minimizes the appearance of pores for a picture-perfect finish.

Terracotta Vase With Handle In Brown Clay Opalhouse x Jungalow $25 See On Target How gorg is this terracotta vase? Courtesy of the enterally trending Opalhouse and Jungalow collab, the piece’s distressed finish gives off beautiful boho vibes and would look lovely filled with branches or dried flowers. Plus, can we talk about that $25 price tag?

Hydrating Milky Mist Pixi $15 See On Target If you suffer from dry skin, then you’ll want to snag this viral hydrating mist. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and black oat extract, this clean-beauty product works to moisturize while providing the vitamins skin needs to help ward off future skin damage.

Sea Moss Anti-Shedding Shampoo Mielle Organics $11.99 See On Target This Black-owned and founded brand has crafted one of the best shampoos for keeping hair hydrated and shiny. With ingredients like coconut oil and argan oil, this sulfate and paraben-free formula works to seal in moisture while promoting both stronger and longer hair.

True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds Beats $149.99 See On Target TikTok is obsessed with these Beats Studio Buds. Not only are they noise cancelling, but they also come in a wide array of attractive colors including the prettiest pink and lavender combo. Plus, they’re sweat and water-resistant, so you can wear them during your next workout without worrying about damaging them.

Penelope Stretch Boots A New Day $39.99 See On Target A pair of boots that goes with everything in your wardrobe is an absolute must for fall. Beloved by TikTok fashion influencers, these stretch booties feature a three-inch block heel and memory foam insole for additional comfort. Available in black, off-white, and tan, no one will blame you if you can’t resist scooping up all three.

Pegboard Set White Brightroom $22 See On Target This organizational pegboard is a dorm essential this back-to-school season. TikTok users praise this set for its storage capabilities (peep those multiple hooks, clips, and cups), making it ideal for small living spaces. Place important sticky notes on the board, hang your crossbody from the hooks, and store pens in the cups for easy access while working.

Jar Candle In Almond Macaroons Chesapeake Bay Candle $8.99 See On Target TBH, there’s no such thing as too many candles. On your next Target run, add this jar candle to your cart. It boasts a sweet, homey fragrance of warm vanilla and macaroons. Crafted from a soy wax blend, it’ll burn bright for up to 40 hours.

Aer1 Mini Tower With True HEPA Filtration Air Purifier Bionaire $74.99 See On Target Add this air purifier to your bedroom, bathroom, or kitchen to remove common air pollutants such as smoke, pollen, and dust. With its three stage filtration system, it’ll help keep the air you breathe fresh and clean. Plus, it features a transparent window so you can easily see when it’s time to clean out the filter.

Soap Dispensing Dishwand Scrub Daddy $7.99 See On Target While a dish wand may not be the most exciting Target purchase, this one has gone viral for good reason: You can wash your dishes without getting hands dirty or wet, thanks to its soap dispensing capabilities. The soft FlexTexture head also won’t scratch or damage your expensive pots and pans, and can easily be switched out with a new scrub brush when it’s time to replace.