A fan that keeps you cool and comfortable is one of those dorm room must-haves for sleeping, studying, and hanging out — especially if you don’t have air-conditioning. The best fans for dorm rooms are available in tower, pedestal, and tabletop styles, and there are a ton of affordable options that’ll offer lots of airflow, without taking up too much space.

When you’re choosing the best fan for your dorm room, you’ll need to consider your room’s setup and how you’ll be using your fan. If you’re just looking for personal cooling, you can opt for a fan with a small footprint that’ll offer just enough airflow for you — without bothering your roommate. These compact fans are available in small desktop sizes and even clip-on styles that you can attach to your desk or bed frame. On the other hand, a pedestal or full-size tower fan will provide cooling comfort to your entire space, and many of these options oscillate for even airflow distribution — ideal when both you and your roomie are in the market for a fan. Keep in mind that a tower fan will have a slim profile that takes up minimal floor space — but will offer less airflow — while a pedestal fan will require a bit more room but will be more powerful. (If you have a smaller dorm room, an ultra-powerful pedestal fan may offer too much airflow.)

Additional features like a remote control or USB charging are also pluses, as are multiple speeds and timers. So if you’re ready to cross this essential item off your dorm room checklist, check out the best fans for dorm rooms below.

1 The Reviewer Favorite Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Amazon $14 See On Amazon The Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator is a cult-favorite pick, having earned a stellar 4.6-star overall rating after more than 76,000 reviews. With a 12-inch base, it’s small enough to fit on a nightstand, but offers cooling power that can be felt up to 25 feet away on the highest speed setting. Speaking of which, it operates on three speeds and can pivot 90 degrees, so you can direct the airflow up or down. It doesn’t come with a remote control and doesn’t oscillate (which may or may not be a drawback), and reviewers are pleased with how quietly it operates. According to a reviewer: “Best fan for dorms hands down, good speed, solid build quality and no noise.”

2 A 5-Speed Tower Fan That Fits Into Tight Spaces Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan Amazon $50 See On Amazon The Honeywell whole-room tower fan has a slim profile (the base is just 10 inches in diameter) that doesn’t take up much space, so it’s perfect for small dorm rooms, where it can fit into tight corners. This slim and sleek fan boasts an impressive five speeds, ranging from a quiet sleep mode to a power cool setting that provides tons of airflow to make hot, stuffy rooms more comfortable. (There’s even a white noise setting, which may make help block out other distracting sounds while you’re studying or trying to catch up on rest.) It has an oscillating function, as well as timers for one, two, four, and eight hours, and comes with a remote control, so you won’t even have to get out of your bed to turn it on. According to a reviewer: “I currently have no AC in 90 degree weather and my room is a sauna. This fan literally is my life saver. [...] I will be bringing it to college as well and can’t wait to use the sleep mode there. Especially because the remote can be controlled from my bed. It’s very minimal and pretty!!”

3 The Best Clip-On Desk Or Bed Fan Hurricane 6-Inch Fan Amazon $24 See On Amazon For saving space at your desk or for targeted air when you're in bed, the Hurricane 6-inch fan has a clip-on base that can be attached to surfaces as wide as 2 inches. This small fan features two speed settings with the ability to tilt and adjust the airflow in the direction you want, but it doesn’t oscillate. Reviewers found it to be quiet enough for sleeping and study, and that despite its small size, it really packs a punch. The simple unit doesn’t have any upgraded features like timers or remote controls, but it’s a great space-saving pick for personal cooling. According to a reviewer: “It runs pretty quiet for how much air moves. I compared this fan to another clip fan I had been using and the blades on this fan have a little more curve to then which allows it to move a good amount more air. Instantly when I laid down in bed with this fan on I could tell a huge difference as I could barely feel the other fan I had.”

4 This Simple Table Fan That Oscillates Honeywell Comfort Control Oscillating Fan Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re willing to give up some dresser or desk space, this 12-inch oscillating table fan is a great pick that comes at a reasonable price. (For reference, the base measures 8.3 inches in diameter.) The tilt-adjustable unit operates on three speeds and oscillates 80 degrees for full-room cooling. It’s relatively straightforward — there are no timers or remote controls included — but it operates quietly and is a great option if you’re looking for oscillation at a budget-friendly price. According to a reviewer: “It's amazing, I have it in my dorm, it's pretty quiet also provides amazing air.”

5 A Compact Personal Fan In 6 Colors Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you want to add a pop of color to your dorm room, the Vornado Flippi is a great option that comes in six shades, including blush, plum, vintage white, and light blue. This high-gloss fan has two cooling speeds and features a tilt-adjustable head and a manual swiveling base, so you can direct the air towards yourself without disturbing your roommate. The non-oscillating fan doesn’t come with a remote control, and reviewers have reported that it really is best for personal cooling. That being said, the design-forward style and compact 5-inch base just might make up for it. According to a reviewer: “Perfect for a dorm or small bedroom. This little fans does the trick. Creates a very nice white noise that is calming.”

6 This Slim Fan That Takes Up Minimal Space Treva 10-Inch Portable Desktop Fan Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re squeezed for space, this slim-profile, 10-inch fan has a 4-inch base that’ll take up minimal room on a dresser, desk, or nightstand, and it’s also easy to store it in the closet once the weather turns cold. Just as good, you can place it on a window ledge if you want to bring in cooler air at night. It’s relatively simple — just two speed modes and no upgrades like oscillation, tilt adjustment, or timers — but it offers decent airflow, and the built-in handle makes it easy to move around. This fan also has the option of being powered by C batteries, so you can take it with you on weekend camping trips. According to a reviewer: “Perfect small fans. Bought one to try then bought two more. Fits on my windowsill. Two speeds. Quiet enough to use at night in a bedroom or while watching TV. Easy to store when not in use.”

7 A Desk Fan That’s USB-Chargeable Aluan USB Desk Fan Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you don’t have enough wall outlet space to handle all your electronics and a fan, this USB-rechargeable desk fan is a great solution. It offers cooling power for two to six hours (depending on which of the two speeds you’re using), and the head is tilt-adjustable, so you can direct the airflow where you want it. The compact 6-inch size is perfect for a desk or dresser, and while it’s not tricked out with oscillation or a remote control, it’s a great pick for anyone with limited plug-in space. One (very important) note: This brand also sells USB-powered fans that are not rechargeable on the same product page, so be sure to select the correct model (hint: it’s a little bit more expensive). According to a reviewer: “This little fan is great. It is rechargeable so I carried it around from room to room with me when I was hot. It packs a punch and blows very cold air. Great buy.”

8 This Compact Tower Fan With Dual Circulation Dr. Prepare Dual-Circulation Tower Fan Amazon $32 See On Amazon This compact tower fan doesn’t waste a bit of space, providing two levels of air circulation for more cooling power. The three-speed fan features 110-degree oscillation, and there are options to set two-, four-, and eight-hour timers. With a 4-by-4-inch base, it boasts an ultra-small footprint that can be placed on either the floor or your desk. The only drawback? There’s no remote control. According to a reviewer: “Very quiet , superb air flow..and very well made! Highly recommend...the two fans make a huge difference and love that it's only 12" tall.”

9 This Powerful Pedestal Fan That’s Great For Large Dorm Rooms PELONIS Oscillating Stand-Up Fan Amazon $41 See On Amazon Pedestal fans tend to offer more powerful airflow than tower fans, but their bases tend to be a bit wider, so they take up more space. This pedestal fan has a base that measures in at a diameter of 18 inches, but the low profile means you may be able to slip part of it under furniture, so it’s more out of the way. The three-speed fan has an 85-degree oscillation function for full-room cooling, and it features a seven-hour programmable timer and comes with a remote control. The fan’s head is tilt-adjustable and height-adjustable from 3.5 to 4 feet tall. Keep in mind that this option might be best suited to larger dorm rooms or hotter climates, as it provides a strong airflow that might overpower smaller spaces. According to a reviewer: “Needed a fan for bedroom. This is like a really windy day on low. Love it.”