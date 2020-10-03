As we say goodbye to summer and usher in cooler weather, our days lounging in the backyard seem to be numbered. But just a few simple tools to keep you warm can extend your backyard hang-out sessions well past Halloween. I love being outside, but I'm a total wimp about the cold, so I put together a list of some of my favorite ways to stay warm outside. Grab the s'mores and bring your best campfire ghost story — here are 22 genius ways to make your backyard warmer so you can use it when it's cold.

On this list you'll find several creative heat sources. From fire pit bowls and a rubber mat designed to keep your toes and feet warm to space heaters and patio heaters, there are more than a few simple and affordable ways to keep your outdoor space warm and cozy. I included a variety of warm blankets and jackets to keep you snuggled up when you're in the yard. One plush and totally warm wearable blanket on this list even has a hood and a giant pocket to store your phone.

I didn't forget about those cold hands, either — I've also included a rechargeable, portable hand warmer. It's perfect for long football games in the winter or just soaking up the fall leaves on your porch. Even your four-legged friends can join in the backyard fun with a few cozy pet products that keep your pooch or kitty warm.

Don't close up for the winter just yet – there's still more outdoors to enjoy. Snag a few of these genius products that will make your backyard warmer.

1 A Raised Fire Pit That's Ideal For S'mores Best Choice Products Fire Pit Amazon $48 See On Amazon Keep the backyard hangs going even as the temperature drops with this outdoor fire pit bowl. It’s made of durable steel that has a heat-resistant finish. You can enjoy a fire with wood or charcoal, with or without the included steel mesh screen. It is raised off the ground for safety and to promote better air flow for the fire. Use it to roast marshmallows or just enjoy a peaceful bonfire.

2 This Portable Campfire That's Lightweight To Carry Radiate Portable Campfire Amazon $29 See On Amazon Bring the warm of a fire pit with you wherever you go with this portable campfire. It’s like a large candle, but gives off a lot more heat. It burns for up to five hours and is reusable and lightweight to carry. It’s perfect for camping and is made of recycled soy wax, plus reviewers say it isn't overly smoky smelling.

3 A Tabletop Patio Heater For Dinner Parties BALI OUTDOORS Patio Heater Amazon $100 See On Amazon This patio heater is perfect for warming up an outdoor space. The propane heat has an adjustable thermostat and ODS protection device — which ensures there’s enough oxygen around you. You can even use it inside. It’s about tabletop size and perfect for dining al fresco.

4 A Heated Rubber Mat To Keep Your Feet Warm Cozy Products Foot Warmer Mat Amazon $60 See On Amazon Keep your toes warm as the season change with this heated mat. Just plug in the rubber mat and let it warm your feet using both direct and radiant heat. It gets up to about 130 degrees Fahrenheit, enough to keep you warm without overheating you. It works well outdoors or inside a cold office.

5 These Magical Outdoor String Lights BHCLIGHT Solar String Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add a little ambiance to your outdoor space with these solar-powered string lights. The small lights are attached by a copper wire that’s elegant and easy to hang. Choose from eight different light modes to complete the mood. They charge by solar power so they’re ready to shine at night. They’re even waterproof so you can leave them up all the time.

6 A Bluetooth Speaker That Glows Like A Flame BixMe LED Flame Speaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon This Bluetooth speaker does more than just play music, it lights the mood. This modern speaker has a black bamboo weave lampshade and a light that flickers as if it’s a flame. The warm light is perfect for outdoor gatherings because it’s waterproof, dust-proof, and shock-resistant. It connects to most phones from 33 feet away.

7 A Heated Blanket With A USB Charger HJHY Portable Heated Blanket Amazon $24 Stay cozy outside with this heated throw blanket. The plaid pattern is cozy and cute, plus it has a USB charger that can be powered up in your car. The polar fleece blanket itself has small pocket to hold your smartphone and a run time of up to 10 hours.

8 This Portable Grill Makes It Easy To Cook Anywhere Uten Barbecue Grill Amazon $46 See On Amazon Bring the party anywhere with this portable charcoal grill. The legs of the grill easily fold down so you can move and store it with ease. It’s made of stainless steel and is heat-resistant. It’s equipped with non-slip feet to keep you safe while you grill and an air ventilation system that provides an even distribution of heat throughout the grill so that your burgers, steaks, and veggies are perfectly cooked.

9 A Waterproof Camping Blanket That Fits Two People Bessport Camping Blanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon This is the perfect blanket for camping, especially if two people want to snuggle beneath it. The 100% waterproof and tear-resistant blanket is made of thick fleece and is quilted so it’s extra warm without adding any bulk. It can be rolled up into the size of a water bottle, making it easy to carry when you’re backpacking or camping. It’s available in gray and red.

10 This Wearable Hooded Blanket Sweatshirt Felicigeely Blanket Sweatshirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon This oversized hoodie is more like a wearable blanket. It’s made of a plush material that keeps you warm while you’re hanging outside or sleeping, with a hood and oversize front pocket that is perfect for stashing the remote, your phone, or snacks. The one-size-fits-all blanket is machine washable and comes in two lengths and 10 shades and plaid patterns.

11 These Thermal Insulated Outdoor Curtains RYB HOME Outdoor Patio Curtains Amazon $27 See On Amazon Turn the outdoors into an extension of your living space with these outdoor curtains, which are insulated to trap heat inside of your patio or outdoor space. The polyester material is weatherproof and blocks about 85% of light, helping to create privacy or shade from the sun. They come in nine shades and 10 sizes and are machine washable and resistant to fading.

12 A Microwavable Heater For Your Pet That Lasts For 12 Hours K&H Pet Products Bed Warmer Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your pet gets cold at night, but you'd still love them to keep you company in the yard, this pet bed warmer is for you. Just heat it up in the microwave and place it into any dog or cat bed to provide low-cost comfort on chilly nights. It stays warm for 12 hours and is non-toxic with a neoprene cover that’s easy to wipe down between uses.

13 This Furry Donut Bed To Keep Your Four-Legged Friends Warm Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Amazon $35 See On Amazon Keep Fido warm with this shag vegan fur dog bed. It is round like a donut to support dogs who like to curl up to sleep and is made with pet-safe nylon and faux fur. You can even machine wash and dry this bed. It’s available in two colors and five sizes to accommodate different dogs: small, medium, large, extra large, and donut large.

14 The Flameless S'mores Maker Nostalgia Electric S'mores Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Who needs a fire for s’mores? This stainless steel s’mores maker is perfect for cozy backyard parties. It has four compartment trays for graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows, and comes with two roasting forks. The electric, flameless heater safely toasts your chocolatey treats and can be disassembled for cleaning.

15 The Boho-Cool Rope Hammock EverKing Hanging Rope Hammock Amazon $43 See On Amazon This rope hammock chair will change the way you hang outside. The relaxed lounger is perfect for reading, relaxing, or just enjoying the outdoors. You can hang it inside or outside and it's made from sturdy cotton and polyester, which can be washed. It comes with two seat cushions and is offered in four colors.

16 An Oversized Wool Blanket That's Big Enough For Picnics Arcturus Military Wool Blanket Amazon $37 See On Amazon This oversized wool blanket is durable and warm. It’s made of a wool blend and then washed three times to soften the blanket for your comfort. It’s loom-woven and is hypoallergenic, flame-retardant, and machine washable. It keeps you warm even when it’s wet — making it ideal for camping or simple backyard outings. It comes in three colors.

17 A Weather-Protecting Spray For Your Outdoor Fabrics Guardsman Outdoor Fabric Furniture Protector Amazon $5 See On Amazon Make sure to safeguard your outdoor furniture with this weather defense outdoor spray. It creates a moisture-repelling shield around pillows, couches, curtains, or other fabrics. It even works on resin wicker furniture and prevents mildew and fungi spores from growing. Just spray it on and your surfaces are protected.

18 This Handheld Hand Warmer OCOOPA Rechargeable Handwarmers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Keep your hands warm with this rechargeable pocket hand warmer. The portable device charges with a USB-C cord and lasts up to eight hours. It’s double-sized, has three temperature options, and fits right in your hand, making it the perfect accessory for winter football games and backyard get-togethers.

19 These Classic Plaid Throw Pillows Vanky Outdoor Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These classic plaid throw pillows make any outdoor space feel cozier. This pack of two features buffalo check plaid covers for a farmhouse vibe. They’re available in six colors and four sizes. The material is a cotton and linen blend, which is soft and durable, and you can remove the pillow cover and toss it in your washing machine.

20 These Tikki Torches That Light Up Your Yard Deco Home Tikki Torch (4-Pack) Amazon $50 See On Amazon Keep the bugs away and add warmth to your space while you enjoy the great outdoors with these Tikki torches. This pack of four is made of iron and comes in black or brown. Fill each torch with fuel and they’ll stay lit for up to six hours. The fiberglass wicks last a long time and the polls comes with metal snuffers to safely put the flame out. If you want to keep bugs away add a few drops of citronella oil.