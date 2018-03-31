10 Organizations You Can Support On Trans Day Of Visibility & Every Day

Mar. 31 is the International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV), and whether you're trans or an ally, there are plenty of thnigs you can do to show your solidarity with the trans community. That includes supporting organizations that work on behalf of transgender people on Trans Day of Visibility — and, of course, the other 364 days of the year. Here’s a list of (some, not all) organizations worth donating to this TDOV to make the celebrations even more special.

It's not an exaggeration to say trans people face countless daily challenges. From the constant struggle of trying to use the bathroom in peace to obtaining quality trans-inclusive healthcare, enlisting in the military, and so, so much more. On Trans Day of Visibility, we celebrate our trans activists, but we also call attention to these daily struggles. One way to help alleviate these struggles is to be sure organizations dedicated to supporting trans people continue to run full speed ahead. This roundup features organizations with a broad range of programs for a large number of people, small organizations with niche specializations, and organizations somewhere in between, but this is guaranteed: They're all doing the grinding, everyday work of supporting trans people and helping them overcome the societal and legal barriers they continuously face.

1 Trans Lifeline translifeline on Twitter Trans Lifeline is the only hotline in North America staffed entirely by trans folks, and that makes it a must-have resource for trans people. There are few things more difficult than calling a hotline for help, only to be confronted with someone who may not even understand what being transgender means, or, in worst case scenarios, being met with hate and malice. Trans Lifeline operates 18 hours a day, and is pushing to be operational 24 hours per day. It has a monthly fundraising goal of $50,000, and currently has raised only about $25,000 of that goal for March. You can donate here.

2 Native Youth Sexual Health Network nyshn on Twitter The Native Youth Sexual Health Network (NYSHN) is led by Native folks aged 30 and under, and it works with indigenous youth councils to broadly support Native youth, particularly when it comes to sexual and reproductive health. NYSHN also runs the Two-Spirit and Indigenous LGBTQQIA Mentors, Elders, and Grandparents Support Circle, which is operated as "an effort to increase access to identity-affirming culture and support" for not only trans Native youth, but Native youth across the LGBTQ spectrum, according to the organization's website. You can donate here.

3 Point of Pride pointofpride on Twitter Point of Pride provides binders and femme shapewear (specially-designed compression underwear/gaffs) to trans people in need, free of charge through a partnership with binder company gc2b. Any trans person who can't afford a binder (which generally costs between $50 and $100) or can't safely obtain one is welcome to apply to receive one. Of course, that means Point of Pride needs regular funding to be able to add to its more than 14,800 binders and shapewear donated so far. You can chip in here by donating money, or by donating one of your own gently used binders.

4 Trans Women of Color Collective twoccnyc on Twitter Trans women of color are some of the most vulnerable members of the trans community. They're disproportionately affected by anti-trans violence, and on top of that have to deal with systemic racism and transmisogyny. The Trans Women of Color Collective (TWOCC) is led by trans women of color and works to "create opportunities to engage in healing and restorative justice," the collective says on its website. Staff behind the collective seek justice by working to ensure trans women of color have access to health resources, by offering resources for advocacy and leadership development, and by running a visibility campaign. The org also offers a wellness fund, an education fund, and a survival fund that you can donate to, or you can donate to the cause as a whole here.

5 Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund tldef on Twitter The Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund works broadly to end discrimination for trans folks, "particularly those in our most vulnerable communities," by helping with litigation of "pathbreaking" trans rights cases around "key issues of employment, health care, education, and public accommodations," according to the fund's website. Folks working at the organization offer vital resources like the Name Change Project, which "provides pro-bono legal name change services to community members through partnerships with some of the nation's premier law firms and corporate law departments." You can donate here.

6 Trans Student Educational Resources transstudent on Twitter Trans Student Educational Resources is a youth-led organization that works to "[transform] the educational environment for trans and gender nonconforming students through advocacy and empowerment," as the organization's website states. It provides support to trans students who are struggling with restrictive school policies, creates policy change proposals for schools and universities, and engages in educational efforts of its own, teaching young trans activists how to organize and lead through various workshops. To support these programs, you can donate here.

7 SPART*A SPART*A is an organization for trans, non-binary, and gender nonconforming people who are currently serving or who have served in the military. Considering the way previous administrations have treated transgender servicemembers, supportive groups like SPART*A are invaluable. The organization's mission is to “advocate for inclusive military policy, provide peer support, and develop transgender military service educational resources on behalf of currently serving transgender military members.”It does so by coordinating with other LGBTQ organizations to "promote an inclusive military environment that values the contributions of all Americans with the desire to serve," according to the organization's website. You can support them here.

8 The Sylvia Rivera Law Project srlp on Twitter The Sylvia Rivera Law Project provides free legal consulting to transgender, intersex, and gender-nonconforming folks in need, and works to "improve access to respectful and affirming social, health, and legal services for our communities." The project operates with a core belief that gender "is inextricably intertwined with racial, social and economic justice," according to its website, which is why the organization offers various legal services such as assistance in obtaining name changes and appealing health care denials. "We believe that in order to create meaningful political participation and leadership, we must have access to basic means of survival and safety from violence," the project says on its site. You can donate here.

9 #transcrowdfund Use #transcrowdfund to donate your money This one is a bit different, since #transcrowdfund isn't an organization — but it's still a necessary supportive resource for trans folks. #Transcrowdfund is a Twitter hashtag where trans people in need can tweet about needing help with funds for things like emergency rent, medical transition, and other everyday needs. If you're looking to give money directly to trans folks who need it right now, scrolling through #transcrowdfund is an excellent way to do just that. The Twitter account @fundtransgender helps boost crowd funding requests from trans folk as well, so you might want to think about giving the account a follow.

10 Local Shelters Courtney Hale/E+/Getty Images Last but certainly not least, you can help trans folks in your area, or in areas you know are in need, by searching for local trans-exclusive or trans-accepting homeless and domestic violence shelters. Homelessness and domestic violence massively affect trans people, and they often face discrimination when seeking resources to help alleviate the strain. Donating to local shelters means getting directly involved in helping trans folk obtain safe and affirming resources.

While you can support all of these organizations by donating your money, don't forget you can also donate your time and talents, too. And above all, on this day of trans visibility, make sure you're boosting trans voices. Make sure you're listening. And make sure you carry that forward into tomorrow and the next day, and the next, and the next.