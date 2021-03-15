The Major Differences Between Truly Lemonade & Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade

Food
It’s a battle of the spiked and sparkling lemonades.
Last year, Truly added hard lemonade to its lineup. Now, Bud Light has introduced Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade to the mix. So, how does Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade compare to Truly Lemonade? Here’s what you need to know.
Both Truly Lemonade and Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade only come in four flavors, three of which are the same: Original, Strawberry, and Black Cherry. Truly Lemonade also comes in Mango while Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade has Peach.