Picture this: you’re cozied up in front of the fireplace, about to press play on your favorite horror movie, and you break open a can of *checks notes* rosé seltzer? Yup, now that Truly’s beloved rosé seltzer flavor is coming back, your fall could look a lot like this. With the autumnal equinox just around the corner, the hard seltzer company is sending off summer with a toast to the fruity sip. The fan-favorite offering won’t stick around forever, though, so if you want to get your hands on the goods before the sun sets on rosé season for good, here’s what you need to know.

Summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to the rosé all-day lifestyle just yet. It might seem like an odd choice to bring back Truly Rosé in the fall, but it actually makes perfect sense — the hard seltzer company announced the summery sip would be making its grand return on Sept. 20, aka National Hard Seltzer Day. In case you need a refresher, Truly Rosé blends hints of wine flavor, strawberry, peach, and green apple, and contains a 5% ABV. The drink is returning for a limited time, but you won’t be able to pick up a single can on its own. Instead, in order to soak in the final days of summer, you’ll need to score the brand’s new Celebrations Pack.

Along with Truly Rosé, the Celebrations pack comes stocked with three new lightly-flavored drinks: Peach Fizz, Cranberry Cheers, and Citrus Sparkler. Peach Fizz is made with peach and notes of cranberry and pomegranate for a nicely balanced sweet and sour sip, while Citrus Sparkler is made with a blend of orange and tropical pineapple flavor. If your end-of-summer blues are getting in the way of your chilly weather vibes, the combination of cranberry and pomegranate in the Cranberry Cheers offering is sure to bridge the gap between summer and fall.

The Celebrations Pack is slated to hit stores sometime in the fall. It’s unclear how much the box will cost, or which retailers will be stocked with the summery flavors, but you can visit the Truly website to find a store with the goodies near you. You can also purchase the bundle online via Drizly and Gopuff, depending on availability. It’s also unknown how long the flavors will be in stores for, so it’s probably best to snag the variety pack as soon as it makes its way to your local supermarket.