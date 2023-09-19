Though the cardinal sign of fall, aka the PSL, made its grand return at the end of August, summer purists refused to welcome the new season until the calendar said so. Well, don’t be surprised if you see summer stans sipping on a Pumpkin Spice Frosty soon, because the fall equinox officially takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2:49 a.m. ET. With a new season comes new opportunities and surprises for each of the zodiac signs. If you’re ready to embrace the seasonal change head-on, this autumnal equinox horoscope can help you prepare.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, an equinox occurs precisely when the Sun’s center crosses the celestial equator, or an “imaginary extension of Earth’s equator line in space.” During this equinox, the Sun will travel from north to south in the Northern Hemisphere. You might equate the astronomical event with colder weather and shorter days, but it can also bring balance and equilibrium into your life. (The equinox will provide an equal amount of daylight and night on the first day of Libra season, after all.) On top of that, the seasonal event will also illuminate a certain area of life for each zodiac sign, which means you may also experience shake-ups in your relationships, career, family, and more. Ahead, astrologer Catherine Gerdes shares what you can expect from the autumnal equinox depending on your sun sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gerdes shares that the equinox will take place in your seventh house of partnerships, dear Aries, which means you’ll want to nurture the relationships surrounding you. “Over the next month, you could find yourself accessing your business partnerships,” says the expert. “If you’re married or coupled, your relationship and partner’s needs are the focal points.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Get ready to work, Taurus, because your sixth house of routines is about to be activated. “While your daily tasks will capture your attention, it’s a good time to identify what needs to get dropped from your daily to-do list or what habit isn’t serving you well,” says Gerdes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Love is in the air for Geminis, as the equinox will light up the air sign’s fifth house of romance. “If you’ve been in the same routine with your partner, it’s an excellent time to [fan] the flames in your connection and try something new,” Gerdes tells Bustle. “If single, it’s time to socialize and connect.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancers are always focused on their friends and family, no matter the time of year. However, according to Gerdes, the autumnal equinox will encourage the water sign to give their loved ones even more attention. “You could find yourself spending more quality time with family and pulling back a little from career endeavors or the public eye,” the astrologer says. “You may also be reassessing your home and making adjustments to your living situation.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle With their third house of communication illuminating this month, Leos should prepare to be social butterflies this month — not that that’s anything new for the fire sign. “You can feel more excited to spend time nurturing the connections of friends, neighbors, or roommates,” says Gerdes. “Be open to shifts in your friend groups and a conversation with a sibling could be significant.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s time for Virgos to move forward, in every sense of the word. With Mercury moving direct and the equinox highlighting your second house of personal resources, Gerdes believes now is the perfect time to integrate the “deeper truths” you’ve learned about yourself to build self-confidence. “Use the clarity you have now to create the life aligned with your desires,” says the expert.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As we enter Libra season, the air sign will be at its best. “The equinox provides a jolt of energy and could have you in a celebratory mood,” Gerdes says. “If there’s some habit or tendency you’ve been in the process of releasing, with the upcoming eclipses, this is the opportune time.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gerdes warns that Scorpios may find themselves being hermits until their season is here. “The time in solitude or reflection serves a purpose and doesn’t have to be melancholy,” explains the expert. “Take self-care breaks and recharge in anticipation of your spooky season.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the autumnal equinox lights up their house of networks, Gerdes shares Sagittarians can expect to have a very socially fulfilling month. “Over the course of eclipse season, you’ll learn more about where you’d like to invest your energy,” the astrologer tells Bustle. “For now, the focus is on networking and connecting. Also, you could feel inspired to refresh or change your social media platforms.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Job-oriented Capricorns are always thinking about their next big career move, and the upcoming equinox is no exception. “Your mind could feel occupied by your career, and if you’re feeling inclined to make a career change, fall will emphasize those desires,” says Gerdes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Follow your curiosities this month, dear Aquarius. Whether you feel called to enroll in a program or learn a skill, don’t be afraid to explore new paths. Gerdes also warns a “long-held belief” of yours may be called into question, but you’ll make it through as long as you remain “flexible and open-minded.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Spiritual Pisces is always thinking about the bigger picture. As the equinox lights up your house of transformation, don’t be afraid if you find yourself “reflecting on big existential questions” this month. “If a partnership or shared contract hasn’t been working well, the incompatibility could become harder to ignore,” says Gerdes.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer