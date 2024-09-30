When I call an Uber, I’m usually going home after a night out in impractical shoes, or heading to the airport. Recently, I found a much cooler use for the app: going on safari.

Travelers can book a day trip from Cape Town, South Africa to Aquila Private Game Reserve, a wildlife conservancy two hours north that’s home to the “big five” (lions, elephants, buffalos, leopards, and rhinos). The lodge has hosted celebrities including Rihanna, Paris Hilton, and Mariah Carey.

While safaris typically require the funds of a pop star (you could easily spend $1,000 a day, if not more), Uber Safari costs a fraction of that. A flat rate of $200 covers a three-hour game drive, lunch, and round-trip transportation from Cape Town for up to four people (total, not each). The limited-edition deal runs on Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 4, 2024 to Jan. 25, 2025. The feature launches on Oct. 2.

This excursion is the latest in the ride-hailing app’s Go Anywhere series. Previous jaunts included the adorably named Uber Bubbles (a wine-tasting day trip from Paris to Champagne, France), Uber Balloon in Cappadocia, Turkey (a hot air balloon ride 3,000 feet up), and Uber Boat in Mykonos, Greece (incredible).

The biggest cat I see on a regular basis is my own 20-pound pet, so when Uber invited me to see real big cats, I jumped at the chance.

How To Call An Uber Safari

Hannah Orenstein

Each car can be scheduled within the app 24 hours to 90 days in advance. The trip is only available to book within South Africa’s borders, so if you’re visiting from another country, you can reserve your vehicle upon arrival by tapping “Uber Safari” on your home screen.

Alternatively, do it in advance by searching in South Africa:

Open Uber and click “Ride” with a white car icon. Click “Where to,” scroll all the way down, and click “Search in a different city.” Type “Cape Town” where it says “Enter a city.” Once you enter your pickup and drop off locations (i.e. your hotel and Aquila), you'll be able to select Uber Safari.

Getting To The Game Reserve

Hannah Orenstein

I flew 8,000 miles from New York/Newark straight to to Cape Town on United, the only airline offering that route. The 14-hour trek was long, but the direct red-eye meant I could actually sleep.

Two days later, a BMW X3 picked me up from my hotel, Mount Nelson, a historic property decked out in pale pink. The car was easy to spot; “Uber Safari” was printed on the side.

As part of a test run for journalists, I visited the nearby Inverdoorn Game Reserve. Uber Safari passengers instead will be visiting its nearby sister site, Aquila, one of the country’s most popular destinations for spotting animals.

The scenic drive from Cape Town included a stretch between soaring mountains that reminded me of the Coachella Valley, so the sightseeing began before I even stepped out of the car.

What Happens On Uber Safari

Hannah Orenstein

Upon arrival, I was greeted with a welcome toast and lunch, then boarded an off-roading vehicle. As my group’s driver drove away from the lodge, he armed us with safety tips (rule number one: do not step outside the car) and jokingly encouraged us to enjoy the “natural massage” of the bumpy ride.

I’d expected the desert to be more muted, but in late September — South African springtime — the grounds were lush with greenery and flowering bushes. I snuggled up under a cozy blanket (the temps were in the fifties) and kept an eye out for critters as we drove around the rocky terrain.

What riches! We spotted a 16-foot tall, long-lashed mama giraffe grazing on a bush and her spindly 6-foot, 6-week-old baby. There were three elephants, including one gentle giant who ambled gracefully by our truck, trunk swinging. We pulled up to a safe viewing spot behind a fence to watch two glamorous cheetahs race to chase a toy stuffed animal on a lure. Their speed was impressive, and the groundskeepers rewarded them with whole chickens.

Hannah Orenstein

We discovered a male and female pair of lions lounging in the tall grass. When she pawed at him to cuddle, he stood up with an exasperated look and flopped down solo a few feet away. Next, three white rhinos shooed away a fourth in a Mean Girls-esque “you can’t sit with us” display. One furtive rabbit darted between shrubs.

There were herds of springboks (antelopes native to the region, the namesake for several South African sports teams), dozens of pink flamingos standing one-legged in a pond, and a hippo bathing at the other end. We saw a flock of zebras, a crash of rhinoceroses, several buffalo, and a flamboyant ostrich tottering down the road. And the expansive plains and sloping mountains were just as majestic as the animals.

Uber

When we returned to the lodge, our Uber Safari sedan was parked out front, ready to take us back to Cape Town.

Without the service, my transportation options would’ve been limited to renting a car to drive on the left side of the road, a feat I couldn’t pull off remotely safely; booking a shuttle or tour group; or jetting in via helicopter. Each would’ve been its own headache — not something I needed after spending the previous day vineyard-hopping through Stellenbosch. (P.S. There’s an Uber code for discounted rides from Cape Town to the surrounding wine region, Cape Winelands. CAPEWINE24 gets travelers 30% off up to ZAR 100.)

If you’re considering planning your own trip, reservations are available now. The upcoming months — American fall and winter, South African spring and summer — are known for hot weather, green landscapes, and plenty of baby animals. Ready to go?