Katy Perry Showed Off Her Wild Side In This Animal-Print Bikini

Katy Perry is having the summer of a lifetime. Over the last few months, the pop star has been gearing up for the release of her seventh studio album, 143, filming music videos, attending fashion shows — all while serving fresh new lewks everywhere she goes.

With a busy schedule like that, it’s safe to say Perry has earned a vacation. But just because she’s taking some time to recharge, that doesn’t mean she’s off the clock. On Aug. 7, the 39-year old promoted her upcoming single, “Lifetimes,” on Instagram while sporting a teeny tiny bikini on her beach vacation, because the album rollout grind never stops.

Katy’s Zebra-Print Bikini

Katy Perry may have the eye of the tiger, but you can’t blame her for wearing a cute zebra print every now and then. Especially in bikini form.

While vacationing by the beach, Perry posed for a photo in front of a crystal-clear body of water with her hands above her head and her knees planted in the soft sand. She wore a saucy zebra-print two-piece that featured a triangle bikini top and high-cut bottoms. She paired the swimsuit with a collection of choker necklaces and silver hoop earrings.

She may be grinning from ear to ear, but don’t let the care-free image fool you, because Perry is still hard at work. “LIFETIMES IS OUT TOMORROW AT 3PM PT AHHH,” Perry captioned the photo. IYDK, the music video for “Lifetimes,” the second single from her upcoming album, is set to release on Aug. 8. You know what they say: work hard, play hard.

The photo carousel also included another pic in which Perry can be seen running her hand through her long black tresses. The snap exposed a bit of underboob, but as an artist with a long history of revealing looks, showing a little skin is nothing new for Perry.

Beaches, Boats, & Bikinis

The beach-y vibes don’t end there. On Aug. 6, Perry shared a series of FOMO-worthy photos from a boat, in which the songstress wore a white see-through dress and two belts layered on top of one another. Underneath the dress, Perry donned the same chunky necklaces and a black and white bikini.

“9/10 experts say pre-saving LIFETIMES can cure motion sickness,” she wrote in the caption.

A pop star’s work is never done.